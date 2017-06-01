Ed Sheeran explains what a minger is
(@7:50)
Interviewer asks Ed to speak in Portuguese and say "Foquinha é minha parç".
Ed mishears her and and think she said "fucking a minger" then borrows her phone and goes on Urban Dictionary to explain what a minger is.
[insert tired ONTD "Ed Sheeran is a minger" joke here]
ONTD, have you ever had to explain slang words to somebody else before?
the US uses rooting for cheering for someone/a team
And I'm so glad I have another reason to post this:
"You two are so sad! You don't know Orlando, I do! You are mingers!"
He comes across as such a douche most of the time, I honestly don't understand how he was able to sell the whole ~nice romantic boy image.
I knew some Cuban slang, but I only remember chupón for hickey.
~portuguese struggling with this whole fucking sentence. Is parç the full word?
I had to explain what fuckboy is to a fuckboy I met on tinder, the irony....