Ed Sheeran explains what a minger is

the screencap 🙊

lmao

eh.. that's portuguese, not spanish

That's Portuguese, not Spanish. Yikes @ that screencap tho, put that shit behind a cut.

My Spanish ain't great but isn't this Portuguese???

i had to explain to my american friends that ppl here use the word 'rooting' for fucking

? what country says that?



the US uses rooting for cheering for someone/a team Reply

it's an NZ/Australia thing lol ive never heard any other country say it, but like .. it's usually gross ppl that use it lol 'had a good root last night' ick

That is actually horrific.

I'm Australian. Once when I was 18 and drunk af at a party, this 15 yo bogan came into my room while I was on my way to passing out and whispered in my ear, "So, you gonna give me a root?" and I told him to get tf out. I didn't remember until like two weeks later and was disgusted. His name was Juan. I remember that shit, Juan!

...is that Spanish? Cuz it looks like Portuguese.



And I'm so glad I have another reason to post this:







"You two are so sad! You don't know Orlando, I do! You are mingers!"

This video will always be funny.

Interviewer asks Ed to speak in Spanish and say "Foquinha é minha parç".

🤔



🤔







Edited at 2017-06-02 03:48 am (UTC)

hes uglier than that

Like himself?

This chameleon/melted bag looking motherfucker 👹🤢

he is genuinely so fucking ugly

i could deal deal with his profound ugliness more if his songs didn't all make me conjure up the nauseating image of him having sex

So he's talking about himself, right?

jfc este muñeco chucky es un ASCO de feo!!! i immediately dry up!!!!

screaming

Lmaoo, ia

I've known what a minger is ever since 2006, courtesy of this Basement Jaxx diddy





The actual progression of this entire event is fucking hilarious to me. the fact that he SEARCHED for the definition of minger is just...I love it all, it's glorious.

The first time I heard that saying was last Sunday

Thread

Minge means female genitals tho tbh.

He comes across as such a douche most of the time, I honestly don't understand how he was able to sell the whole ~nice romantic boy image. Of course he misheard her, he probably felt #attacked He comes across as such a douche most of the time, I honestly don't understand how he was able to sell the whole ~nice romantic boy image.

He started out as the nice boy finishing last, isn't him being honest something from recent years?

I work with some Cuban and Salvadoran women. I help them with their English and they help me with my pitiful Spanish. I taught them "snitches get stitches."

I knew some Cuban slang, but I only remember chupón for hickey.

Asdfghjk lmaaaao

he WOULD hear that word

For a second I thought minger was short for "man ginger" and was beside myself with incredulity.

That sentence doesn't make any fucking sense unless the last word is parça bc there is not one word in portuguese that ends in ç lmao

The jokes write themselves.

ONTD, are YOU a minger?

"Foquinha é minha parç".



~portuguese struggling with this whole fucking sentence. Is parç the full word? Reply

I first heard the word minger on Misfits. It was when their powers got reversed and someone called Alisha that in the club.

I heard a bunch of British slang from that show. It took me three full episodes to understand Lauren Socha cuz her accent was so thick

Right? Never heard an accent like hers before.

My friend uses British slang just like this just because her husband is British. They basically make fun of each other in American and British slang.

too bad he can't explain what a good song is

I had to explain what fuckboy is to a fuckboy I met on tinder, the irony....

