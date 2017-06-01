Ed Sheeran- glasses 1

Ed Sheeran explains what a minger is






(@7:50)

Interviewer asks Ed to speak in Portuguese and say "Foquinha é minha parç".

Ed mishears her and and think she said "fucking a minger" then borrows her phone and goes on Urban Dictionary to explain what a minger is.



[insert tired ONTD "Ed Sheeran is a minger" joke here]






ONTD, have you ever had to explain slang words to somebody else before?

SOURCE
