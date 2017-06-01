Courtney Eaton stars in Cartier ad directed by Sofia Coppola
Coppola on the campaign: When the Panthere watch came out in 1983, there were so many great movies, and I love the stars of that time. I remember the glamorous kind of women who wore a Panthère watch. It was just a stylish time to remember and to propose a modern interpretation of it.
source
Do you wear a watch, ONTD? And if yes, what kind?
I haven't worn a watch since high school :/ I just use my phone for the time as default
I'm a Kerry Washington stan and she's a watch spokesperson and every time she posts something on instagram I'm like "hmmmm I should buy one of those". LOL the marketing is really working on me.
Edited at 2017-06-02 03:43 am (UTC)
This comment does not make a lick of sense.
I'd like an all black watch with a leather band and a gold watch.
I'm honestly surprised at how many people don't wear wristwatches. It's way more convenient than pulling out your phone. A while ago I wrote a government entrance exam in a room that didn't have a wall clock, and tons of people had no watches and had to have the proctor call out how much time they had left at regular intervals.
I like my Fossil watches. Got them from Poshmark is good condition.
My favorite watch is one I've had since I was in elementary school. It's from Guess, and is chain link with brushed silver. I've literally had it since 1996, and it's held up amazingly well!
I like it. Donna summer >
Edited at 2017-06-02 04:33 am (UTC)
The ad is pretty. I love that her dancing outfit is a blazer and collared shirt, but I think it's weird to wear a watch while you fuck.
Also was this supposed to be some kind of Sofia's filmography homage as well? Cus the sex scene is very similar to the Marie Antoinette scene and the clubbing/ driving on the blvd parts look just like The Bling Ring scenes, etc, etc. Even the final bathtub scene reminded of Nat Port's Miss Dior ads lol I love all of her werk idc