Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Courtney Eaton stars in Cartier ad directed by Sofia Coppola



Coppola on the campaign: When the Panthere watch came out in 1983, there were so many great movies, and I love the stars of that time. I remember the glamorous kind of women who wore a Panthère watch. It was just a stylish time to remember and to propose a modern interpretation of it.

source

Do you wear a watch, ONTD? And if yes, what kind?
Tagged: , ,