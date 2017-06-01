TNT's 'Tales From the Crypt' is officially dead

That one got really caught up in a complete legal mess



I feel bad for those people who entered that writing contest Reply

does anyone remember that tales from the crypt game show that was similar to Legends of the Hidden temple ? Bring that shit back Reply

It's probably better off this way. Reply

I used to sneak downstairs to watch Tales from the Crypt as a little kid at like midnight. I had to mute the tv & close my eyes right before the Crypt keeper would pop out of the coffin because it would startle me every damn time. Reply

That scared me every time! I had more nightmares about this show and the skeleton than I did about Xfiles. lmao Reply

That sucks Reply

Boo, I was actually looking forward to it :/ Reply

whatever Reply

Everything M. Night touches turns to complete shit anyway. Why people like him is beyond me. Reply

On one hand, I'm pissed because I was looking forward to it. We need more anthology shows/movies. On the other hand, I'm slightly relieved because there's no way Shyamalamadingdong wouldn't have screwed it up.



also sometimes I swear I'm psychic; this incarnation of this show popped up randomly in my head earlier today while I was folding laundry Reply

Aw. I actually feel like this is one old show that really COULD be rebooted. There's always room for more, updated creepy stories. Reply

I still remember that Demon Knight movie with Jada Pinkett and her (and everyone else's) bad acting. <3

Memorieeeeees Reply

That movie is a big part of my childhood lmao Reply

i remember having nightmares as a kid watching this shi---



now that i look back, it was just awful and cheesy. c'est la vie



also didn't they have a movie with short stories? i can't believe i watched it.



edit: nvm, was creepshow



Edited at 2017-06-02 07:21 am (UTC)

Technically Creepshow and TFTC are related because Creepshow was a homage to TFTC and other horror related comic books. I enjoyed the first film more than the second and I've never watched the third film. Reply

Never knew that! makes sense, as they both seem to be black comedies :P they just seem so cheesy when I re-watch them now. idk must be a product of the time i guess Reply

Oh yeah definitely, I think they were going for a cheesy type of vibe since it's based off comic books. The second movie was more straightforward and I read the third film was terrible. I vaguely remember reading somewhere the Creep in Creepshow is supposed to be a version of the Cryptkeeper or at least based off him.



Have you ever watched the 1970's movie with Joan Collins? Reply

Damn I was looking forward to this.



This past weekend at Phoenix Comiccon, I went to a panel hosted by The Horror Show. They played a trailer their show and the voice actor for the Cryptkeeper did the introduction. That was the only time the Cryptkeeper didn't give me nightmares. Reply

