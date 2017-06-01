Hurricane Chow

TNT's 'Tales From the Crypt' is officially dead

  • The 10-episode anthology series, intended to be part of an M. Night Shyamalan curated horror block, was supposed to air in the fourth quarter of 2017. Now, it won't air at all.

  • TNT president Kevin Reilly on the decision not to continue with the project: "That one got really caught up in a complete legal mess unfortunately with a very complicated underlying rights structure. We lost so much time, so I said, ‘Look, I’m not waiting around four years for this thing.'"

  • TNT is instead going to focus on Ridley Scott's anthology series.

