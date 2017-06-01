TNT's 'Tales From the Crypt' is officially dead
Source
- The 10-episode anthology series, intended to be part of an M. Night Shyamalan curated horror block, was supposed to air in the fourth quarter of 2017. Now, it won't air at all.
- TNT president Kevin Reilly on the decision not to continue with the project: "That one got really caught up in a complete legal mess unfortunately with a very complicated underlying rights structure. We lost so much time, so I said, ‘Look, I’m not waiting around four years for this thing.'"
- TNT is instead going to focus on Ridley Scott's anthology series.
I feel bad for those people who entered that writing contest
also sometimes I swear I'm psychic; this incarnation of this show popped up randomly in my head earlier today while I was folding laundry
Memorieeeeees
now that i look back, it was just awful and cheesy. c'est la vie
also didn't they have a movie with short stories? i can't believe i watched it.
edit: nvm, was creepshow
Have you ever watched the 1970's movie with Joan Collins?
This past weekend at Phoenix Comiccon, I went to a panel hosted by The Horror Show. They played a trailer their show and the voice actor for the Cryptkeeper did the introduction. That was the only time the Cryptkeeper didn't give me nightmares.