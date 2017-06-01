ONTD Original: 5 Stars That Were On Canadian TV Shows Before They Were Famous
Everyone knows that before Drake became a popular musician, he was a main cast member on Degrassi: The Next Generation. But Jimmy Brooks isn't the only character portrayed by a soon-to-be-famous megastar. Lets take a look at some other celebs that had roles on Canadian TV shows before their big breaks.
Gif Source
1.Ryan Gosling
Most people think of Ryan Gosling's time on the Mickey Mouse Club with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. But Ryan was also featured in a number of Canadian television shows. He played the goofy, annoying comedic relief on Breaker High and had a number of smaller roles such as a leather jacket clad bad boy in an episode of The Adventures of Shirley Holmes as well as an appearance in the iconic Canadian kids show Are You Afraid of the Dark?. Check them out below!
Season 5, Episode 3 - Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Ryan first appears at 3:16)
Video Source
Season 1, Episode 1 - The Adventures of Shirley Holmes (full episode available on youtube)
Video Source
Season 1, Episode 21 - Breaker High
It always makes me laugh when people are surprised at Ryan Gosling doing comedic roles when this is how he started out:
Video Source
Ryan also appeared on a few other Canadian shows like Ready or Not and Avonlea. Source: Ryan's IMDB
2. Jay Baruchel
Star of Man Seeking Woman on HBO, How to Train Your Dragon, Goon, and with a number of appearances in Seth Rogan films, Jay Baruchel has been doing quite well for himself lately. But Jay started out on Canadian TV - his very first acting role was on My Hometown, which ran for 3 seasons. Like other Canadian stars, Jay also appeared in a couple episodes of Are You Afraid of the Dark? Source: Jay's IMDB
Season 1, Episode 21 - My Hometown - opening and theme song
Video Source
Season 5, Episode 1 - Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Video Source
3. Emily VanCamp
Yes, Emily VanCamp is actually Canadian. Before Everwood, before Revenge, before she started dating all her co-stars, she appeared on, you guessed it, Are You Afraid of the Dark? She also appeared in one episode of the amazing (and one of OP's favs) Radio Active as a Blair's bully. Source: Emily VanCamp IMDB
Season 3, Episode 10 - Radio Active - clip
Video Source
Season 7, Episodes 1-3 - Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Elisha Cuthbert also appears in these episodes)
Video Source
4. Ryan Reynolds
Before he was Deadpool, Ryan played a child dictator in the Canadian television gem The Odyssey. Source: Ryan's IMDB
The show was about a young boy named Jay who hits his head, falls into a coma, and then lives out a fantasy-adventure in his head while the show flips back and forth between the real world, and the world in Jay's mind. It was awesome, OP loved it and thinks it should be remade.
Video Source
5. Rachel McAdams
The Notebook and Mean Girls were both released in 2004 and were the movies that launched Rachel McAdam's career. But just 1 year earlier in 2003 she appeared in a Canadian TV show called Slings and Arrows (which OP highly recommends!!). The show follows the bumbling actors and crew of a small-town Shakespeare festival after the sudden death of the festival's long-time artistic director. The show is amazing and more people should see it! Source: Rachel's IMDB
Season 1 - Slings and Arrows
Video Source
Gif Source
Gif Source
1.Ryan Gosling
Most people think of Ryan Gosling's time on the Mickey Mouse Club with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. But Ryan was also featured in a number of Canadian television shows. He played the goofy, annoying comedic relief on Breaker High and had a number of smaller roles such as a leather jacket clad bad boy in an episode of The Adventures of Shirley Holmes as well as an appearance in the iconic Canadian kids show Are You Afraid of the Dark?. Check them out below!
Season 5, Episode 3 - Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Ryan first appears at 3:16)
Video Source
Season 1, Episode 1 - The Adventures of Shirley Holmes (full episode available on youtube)
Video Source
Season 1, Episode 21 - Breaker High
It always makes me laugh when people are surprised at Ryan Gosling doing comedic roles when this is how he started out:
Video Source
Ryan also appeared on a few other Canadian shows like Ready or Not and Avonlea. Source: Ryan's IMDB
2. Jay Baruchel
Star of Man Seeking Woman on HBO, How to Train Your Dragon, Goon, and with a number of appearances in Seth Rogan films, Jay Baruchel has been doing quite well for himself lately. But Jay started out on Canadian TV - his very first acting role was on My Hometown, which ran for 3 seasons. Like other Canadian stars, Jay also appeared in a couple episodes of Are You Afraid of the Dark? Source: Jay's IMDB
Season 1, Episode 21 - My Hometown - opening and theme song
Video Source
Season 5, Episode 1 - Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Video Source
3. Emily VanCamp
Yes, Emily VanCamp is actually Canadian. Before Everwood, before Revenge, before she started dating all her co-stars, she appeared on, you guessed it, Are You Afraid of the Dark? She also appeared in one episode of the amazing (and one of OP's favs) Radio Active as a Blair's bully. Source: Emily VanCamp IMDB
Season 3, Episode 10 - Radio Active - clip
Video Source
Season 7, Episodes 1-3 - Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Elisha Cuthbert also appears in these episodes)
Video Source
4. Ryan Reynolds
Before he was Deadpool, Ryan played a child dictator in the Canadian television gem The Odyssey. Source: Ryan's IMDB
The show was about a young boy named Jay who hits his head, falls into a coma, and then lives out a fantasy-adventure in his head while the show flips back and forth between the real world, and the world in Jay's mind. It was awesome, OP loved it and thinks it should be remade.
Video Source
5. Rachel McAdams
The Notebook and Mean Girls were both released in 2004 and were the movies that launched Rachel McAdam's career. But just 1 year earlier in 2003 she appeared in a Canadian TV show called Slings and Arrows (which OP highly recommends!!). The show follows the bumbling actors and crew of a small-town Shakespeare festival after the sudden death of the festival's long-time artistic director. The show is amazing and more people should see it! Source: Rachel's IMDB
Season 1 - Slings and Arrows
Video Source
Gif Source
I grew up with a girl who was obsessed with his music while he was still on degrassi and I never understood why. I still don't get the hype tbqh, but he does have some catchy songs I guess.
I remember them making a meta joke about Mags thinking the guy in Are You Afraid of the Dark was cute, and she was talking about Chris's character. It was funny.
Idk about rn but Canadian tv was epic in the 90s.
Ryan Gosling will also be Sean from Breaker High to me lmao that was like, my favourite show when I was a kid. gave me unrealistic expectations about going to high school on a cruise ship
I loved the episode where they went to Canada and everyone had super exaggerated accents like half the main cast wasn't Canadian LMAO
ready or not brings back fucking MEMORIES lol I loved that show. and radioactive!
Edited at 2017-06-02 03:06 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-02 03:39 am (UTC)
Tbh was expecting her majesty Carlegend Slay Jepsus to be here, since she was third on Canadian Idol