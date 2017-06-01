ONTD Original: 5 Stars That Were On Canadian TV Shows Before They Were Famous

shania twain Reply

she wasn't on a canadian tv show before she was famous but she is canadian and therefor relevant thank u Reply

Sis, the fuck is that Reply

I remember people dragging his rapping back on the IMDb boards way before he blew up. Still don't think he's that good tbh. Reply

his voice is so unappealing Reply

I grew up with a girl who was obsessed with his music while he was still on degrassi and I never understood why. I still don't get the hype tbqh, but he does have some catchy songs I guess. Reply

Omgg The Adventures of Shirley Holmes!! That was one of those obscure shows i LOVED but only got to watch a little of before it stopped airing here. Like Grange Hill. Reply

lmao I loved it too. I watched entirely too much TV growing up. Reply

slings and arrows is AMAZING and so underappreciated--i don't even see that many tv critics going to bat for it but it is so worth it. it was on hulu last time i checked Reply

Are You Afraid of the Dark remains the best scary kid show to come out of the 90s. I love it to this day. Reply

it was my fave Reply

I can appreciate them both now~ but at the time as a child in the 90s are you afraid of the dark was the cool show and goosebumps was the lame show lol Reply

Goosebumps was "tamer" story wise, but I think it had some charming practical effects. AYAotD had even shoddier effects most of the time. Reply

I thought Goosebumps was lame as well. The only story that messed me up was about the pumpkin mask getting stuck on that girl's face. Reply

The little jingle is iconic Reply

MTE Reply

For real I still get scared at swimming pools sometimes thinking about that episode at a high school Reply

Out of all the HEY KIDS REMEMBER THE 90's trash they seem to content to pump out (for the next few years until it's time for the scheduled rehash of the 00's), I'm genuinely surprised/disappointed AYOTD isn't among them. An anthology series is ripe for new ideas and would be justifiable in bringing back. Reply

I think one of the former meteorologists on the Weather Network was in Student Bodies. Reply

Yes! He was! I remember seeing him on the Weather Network and losing it all by myself lmao. I think he's moved on to Global Toronto now though. Student Bodies was an AMAZING show.



I used to think Cody was so cute, but I saw the show again recently and man he was a fucking asshole. He was the worst guy on the show.



I remember them making a meta joke about Mags thinking the guy in Are You Afraid of the Dark was cute, and she was talking about Chris's character. It was funny. Reply

I can still sing this whole theme song from memory Reply

There's a 20th reunion in the works for student bodies! I saw it on twitter lol but I kind of do want that. A high school reunion episode would actually make sense! Reply

THAT WAS MY SHIT! Reply

Omg Student Body was my shit!! It and Breaker High and Radio Active and Hometown were my shows!!! A few years ago I randomly found SB on the family network at like 5am and would DVR it but it got dropped after a few months :(

Idk about rn but Canadian tv was epic in the 90s.



Idk about rn but Canadian tv was epic in the 90s. Reply

here for this CanCon OP!



Ryan Gosling will also be Sean from Breaker High to me lmao that was like, my favourite show when I was a kid. gave me unrealistic expectations about going to high school on a cruise ship



I loved the episode where they went to Canada and everyone had super exaggerated accents like half the main cast wasn't Canadian LMAO Reply

YES!! It doesn't matter how many movies I watch him in or how many years have gone by I continue to see him as Sean the goofy kid from Breaker High! Same with the actor who played his BFF, he's been in a few shows and every time I saw Jimmy lol. Idk what YTV is like now but it was epic in the 90s/early 00s. Reply

bestill my canadian heart



ready or not brings back fucking MEMORIES lol I loved that show. and radioactive! Reply

Prepare yourself for this sis, it makes me laugh so hard. The title is everything

Aww, I loved Ready or Not. I was trying to find links for a rewatch recently! Reply

Everyone was on Are You Afraid of the Dark?, lol. I loved the eps with Jewel Staite - also a Canadian, just not as famous as these folks. Reply

Now I'm just gonna binge AYAOTD episodes on youtube



Edited at 2017-06-02 03:06 am (UTC) Reply

Drake will always be Jimmy for me...I don't even know who Drake is tbh



Reply

omg same Reply

When Drake started getting big I'd always forget his name and just call him Jimmy. No one knew what I was talking about lol. Reply

This was such an iconic moment on Canadian television. I remember watching it and being shocked lmao.

Edited at 2017-06-02 03:39 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-02 03:39 am (UTC) Reply

Oddly enough I've never watched Degrassi so this scene is all I know of it and that song choice kills me every time!! It's just so bizarre and hilarious at the same time lol. Reply

Are You Afraid Of The Dark? aged very well, I still marathon it from time to time. One of my fave tv shows ever.

Tbh was expecting her majesty Carlegend Slay Jepsus to be here, since she was third on Canadian Idol Reply

lmao! I thought about doing a bonus with her tbh. Reply

Sis, Cut To The Feeling won't promote itself! Reply

When we were watching La La Land, I turned to my sister and said "Remember when he was Sean on Breaker High?" I will always love that show. That and Student Bodies Reply

I LOVED Student Bodies as a teenager. My brother and I were both obsessed. Reply

Breaker High, Student Bodies, Radio Active, System Crash... all my live-action Canadian jams back in the day! Reply

System Crash was such a strange show. So so strange. I wonder where they all are now. I used to hate Zoe so much lmao. Reply

Omg I can't believe I forgot about system crash!!! It was such a weird and hilarious show! The YTV live-action shows were def superior in every way. Reply

yes! those shows were both awesome. Reply

I was so pressed when Radio Free Roscoe was cancelled. Reply

YES!! Omg i loved that show. What a cliffhanger too Reply

I was such a die-hard Rily shipper Reply

that show was legitimately good lol. I wanted to rewatch it a little while ago but could not find episodes anywhere Reply

H sis, I see, every day you are tryng harder and harder to be my fave ONTD user Reply

same Reply

I felt like this about Instant Star and that shitty ending Reply

The guy who played Question Mark is such a tool in person lmao Reply

you can't just leave a comment like that without details... Reply

deetz please! i always had a feeling... Reply

I had such a huge crush on Blair from radio active, he is still one of my few Caucasian crushes. Reply

Andrew Walker's still kinda cute now. He appears on TV movies a lot Reply

Link