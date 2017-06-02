June 2nd, 2017, 09:46 am costantinini Major Lazer's New Song w/ Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Quavo OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO | MAJOR LAZER - KNOW NO BETTER (FEAT. TRAVIS SCOTT, CAMILA CABELLO & QUAVO)sourcethis is gonna be one of the biggest songs this summer Tagged: diplo, fifth harmony, music / musician (pop), music / musician (producers), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3232 comments Add comment
bye
also i dont like this song
im still mad run up didnt have any impact, that song was a fucking bop
nice to see her flopping - hop 5H smash tonight.
It's ok
I wish they would work with Nina Sky again, that will always be my fave major lazer song
i heard crying in the club on the radio the other day and the weird ass phrasing/cadence reminded me of farrah or kim k's songs
waiting on that travis and quavo album
but hearing her version of the song that they went with halsey instead.
Camilas voice is too up and down and doesn't sound good with these types of songs.
also aren't ppl tired of all these chainsmoker-esque sounding songs?