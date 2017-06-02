



ooooh i like it a lot Reply

bye

Trash Feature + Trash Feature + Trash Featurebye Reply

Quavo and Travis Scott plus a Major Lazer beat? Faaack, Camilla's gonna get a hit eh? LOL Reply

lol, her hustle has reached unscrupulous levels. She must just wait outside studios frequented by producers with buzz because she just tries to get on every song. Reply

its almost admirable except i HATE her lmfaoo... But personally after listening to it twice I dont thnk it's really that great to be honest. But this shaytan and her team will probably secure a hit one way or another ahaha Reply

It makes her look hella desperate imo lol Reply

this is no LEAN ON! Reply

idg how she's expected to be a solo star when her voice is sooo grating. like she has everything else - looks, kinda moderate fan base, willingness to work hard, but her voice is just the worst. she'd do so much better if she had just a bland voice a la selena gomez





also i dont like this song



Edited at 2017-06-02 03:01 am (UTC) Reply

this makes me miss traveling :( fuck graduating from college with no plan i'd be on a plane to thailand or new zealand right now if i wasnt so unsure about myself Reply

dropped at the same time as Fifth Harmony's down. Shady! Reply

lmao her label is just throwing everything at the wall but the kitchen sink and hoping something sticks Reply

They really are which is just stupid. Should've kept her in the band still and kept trying to cultivate them all because I bet 5h's single is going to do a lot better than any of Camila's solo stuff aside from Bad Things. Reply

this is trash



im still mad run up didnt have any impact, that song was a fucking bop Reply

Her voice is awful so I'm not a fan of this song.



nice to see her flopping - hop 5H smash tonight. Reply

It's ok I wish they would work with Nina Sky again, that will always be my fave major lazer song Reply

Well, that lyric video was creative... Reply

i don't understand how she is happening as much as she is, her voice is sf grating



i heard crying in the club on the radio the other day and the weird ass phrasing/cadence reminded me of farrah or kim k's songs Reply

She's sf annoying and desperate for a hit honestly Reply

Her voice is annoying. Reply

this song is forgettable



what did i just listen to what are these robot voices Reply

This is one of their worst songs. I wasn't expecting that.



Edited at 2017-06-02 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

To do this on the same night that Fifth Harmony is dropping their new single. Shady lol. Reply

i choose this one instead



YAS Reply

Lol this one already has more views. For good reason. Reply

What's wrong with her voice tho Reply

It sounds like shes trying to make her voice different and copying others who actually do sound good.



but hearing her version of the song that they went with halsey instead.



Camilas voice is too up and down and doesn't sound good with these types of songs. Reply

No thanks. I made it past the first chorus. Lol Reply

