Fifth Harmony new single "Down" comes out tonight! + Interview with Zane Lowe
.@FifthHarmony tell @zanelowe about #DOWN, songwriting + tracks w/ @Skrillex & @poobear. Hear it on #BestOfTheWeek: https://t.co/Dl5BbsFkIG pic.twitter.com/3KsPKQ2HDX— Beats 1 (@Beats1) June 2, 2017
- Zane describes 'Down' as a "smash hit record"
- Say that they helped writing and producing some songs on #5H3
- Dinah "accidentaly" confirms that they worked with Skrillex
#VIDEO | Zane Lowe talks to Fifth Harmony - Part I (via @Beats1) pic.twitter.com/diGn0o8BDO— Lauren Updates (@LMJupdates) June 2, 2017
#VIDEO | Zane Lowe talks to Fifth Harmony - Part II (via @Beats1) pic.twitter.com/fzny88rWMq— Lauren Updates (@LMJupdates) June 2, 2017
Fifth Harmony's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/FdYQ4e8LZs— 5HonTour (@5HonTour) June 2, 2017
