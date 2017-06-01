i didn't realise this was back oops.



UGH at scarlett and that other guy. i waited so long for scarlett and gunnar to get together, only for them to do me dirty like this. Reply

ik. making her rayna 2.0 but reversing the daddies. i want more juliette. i am interested to see how the daphne storyline plays out. if they do it well...it could be v good. i used to really ship scunnar and now....idk. they've made me mad w/the forever will they/won't they and gunnar's been a massive asshole in the past. another one to wait and see Reply

i love juliette. i wish they'd give her something other than this whole 'religion saved me, i love jesus now' thing. i'm excited to see more daphne too because i feel like they've really shafted her in favour of maddie. yeah same...i feel like once they finally put them together, they just didn't know what to do with them - hence the drama again. Reply

yeah Hayden is so much better than the crap they give her. Reply

Thank God Scarlett's baby is this random guys baby. Does that mean that Gunnar is finally free of that toxic relationship. Reply

idk. it was super obvious that he wasn't going to be the daddy. he wants to be her deacon, but really he is her teddy Reply

probably not. i have a feeling the other guy is going to say he doesn't want the kid/doesn't want to raise it, and they're gonna make gunnar step up in his place. Reply

well he already went down this road with his "son" (that was actually revealed to be his nephew). i wonder if they'll bring that up at all (prob not) Reply

I forgot all about that! Reply

dw, i bet the writers did too. (only bc they're busy coming up w/stories and shit to remember details for continuity from 3yr ago) Reply

Scarlet has a baby?! What is this show doing now Reply

she's pregnant w/this guy she wasn't sure if she had feelings for. so after the show finally put scarlett/gunnar together scarlett meets this dude to direct a music video for scarlett/gunnar's band and so she breaks it off w/gunnar (bc he can't deal w/her dating both of them), rayna dies and she goes back to gunnar. then we find out she's pregnant. this ep we find out gunnar is not the daddy Reply

I haven't watched this season. What happened to Rayna? Reply

RIP Rayna Reply

connie wanted out so they killed her off in a car crash Reply

they saw how fans were annoyed with maddie acting out so when they finally ended that shit they now decide to do it to daphne...they will never learn. Reply

Sam Palladio, unf. Reply

mte. i love his natural accent Reply

Her haircut was only the start of bad decisions, I guess. Reply

i feel like her hair is taking forever to grow back. i miss her locks Reply

I understand that the actress is/was over the very long hair but maybe bob length? Reply

i thought she cut her hair bc she wanted to donate it to charity. she had cancer as a child and when girls wrote to her about how they wanted long hair just like her so they could be pretty too she wanted to go against that and show you can be pretty w/short hair too?



she also said she hadn't cut her hair since her cancer remission, it'd been like 10yr or more of no big changes to her hair.



why do i remember this nonsense Reply

Wait, like, the actress? Damn, I just really thought she was over it. Reply

I feel like they're going to pull a Gossip Girl and make her ~lose the baby~ Reply

i have been wondering if they'd go that route myself Reply

