June 1st, 2017, 07:29 pm __onthebound Promo for Nashville 5x13 Season 5B started tonight, did anyone else watch?Source Tagged: hayden panettiere, nashville (abc), television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
UGH at scarlett and that other guy. i waited so long for scarlett and gunnar to get together, only for them to do me dirty like this.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
she also said she hadn't cut her hair since her cancer remission, it'd been like 10yr or more of no big changes to her hair.
why do i remember this nonsense
There are so many things I've got thoughts about!!!
Teddy needs to go away and keep his mitts off everything, he just wants to get out of prison, that good for nothing opportunist!
Rayna's sister needs to gtfo. She'll just run the business into the ground and wind up in prison.
Maddie needs to get her head on straight and stop doing things so impulsively, because I was about ready to beat her up at the end of last season!
Daphne breaks my heart. I feel like her story is going to be based around how she's basically been in the shadows because of Maddie and Rayna and everything else going on in their life before Rayna died. I'm excited to see where this goes.
Juliette needs to knock it off. I'm torn though, because I saw some previews that lead me to believe she's REALLY doing the gospel stuff for the publicity/change of pace, but the inner bitch is still there and it's gonna shine through.
Deacon ... so help me, if his storyline revolves around ANOTHER relapse, I'm going to freak out!
Scarlett .. don't even get me started. She has become so annoying!
Gunnar annoys me now, I haven't liked him at all this season.
UGH SO MANY THINGS.