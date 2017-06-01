Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen together for first time

Honestly-- a summer of petty Taylor drama is exactly what America needs. Reply

Thread

Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Gawd yes! I just need her to spice it up, throw us a freakin' pap stroll bone Taylor! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As long as everyone stays woke to her snake ways. I will not tolerate it if it's a summer or Taylor lovin' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's what we deserve TBH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TS6 is coming in the fall so the pre-promo-promo has already begun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not really Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE.



Spare me—PLEASE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah...america has enough problems Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. I'm in need of a spectacularly messy distraction and TSwift is the only one who can give it to us!



Edited at 2017-06-02 09:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to say December 2017 because i'm feeling 22 nice.



Edited at 2017-06-02 02:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

end of august/early september imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When is her next album release? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably october Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Until her album promos begin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They'll "quietly" break up when she starts her next tour and she'll make a big show of being young, wild and ~free. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

March 1, 2018. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's marrying this one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

August 12, 2017. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the single is releasing soon right? this is all part of her new promo tour, letting us know she has a relationship but is very private about it. I wonder what will be her angle this time.



and I wonder if tumblr is already shipping and if they have a couple name.



Edited at 2017-06-02 02:15 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

would toe be their ship name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bleh nothing will top hiddleswidt Reply

Thread

Link

mte she peaked with hiddleswift, should have just married him and been extra together for life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was truly the greatest. RIP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the pics with him and his mother... good lord Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TBH. They truly were the couple we all loved to hate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





who needs that much luggage??? Reply

Thread

Link

Rich and fabulous people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is me overpacking for a weekend trip. i like options. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. My current situation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With baggage fees, I've mastered the art of the carry on. I've been on the road for 10 days with a carry on.



But I also care little about my appearance so that helps Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hasn't she been staying in the UK for some time now? he might be coming back here for a couple months lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not that you're going to wear everything but you always need to bring as much as possible so you have options. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her, her bodyguards, him. it seems normal for like.. 4 people Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Bought my luggage a 1st class seat for my trip to Europe. I’m not wearing the same socks for 9hrs like some savage. pic.twitter.com/wveHjMslO4 — Sterling Archer (@codenameduchess) April 16, 2013 Sterling Archer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She probably did some shopping too. But now that I think about it, I could see the fancy places shipping it to her. Or would she be more cautious with her address?



I'm stoned and there are a world of possibilities for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People who live a life of excess, have private planes and enjoy fucking over the planet because they can afford it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wish her all the best. Love wins! Reply

Thread

Link

how do i know that's really her tho? all i see is 2 people in hoodies Reply

Thread

Link

because she called the paps and leaked the info about her super private relationship Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know where that's from but it's mesmerizing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I know he must be bummed that Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk went nowhere, but surely this isn't the answer. Oh well. Still waiting for the Hiddles-inspired album tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I side-eye anyone who has a private jet, fuck you and your wasteful lifestyle. So fuck you again T-snake, and your ogre boyfriend.



A yacht I can understand though. But even then, just rent it out.



Edited at 2017-06-02 02:20 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Is a yacht less wasteful? Genuinely curious lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





But I like sail yachts better, they're so fucking beautiful.



Depends on how much you use it. I guess most of the time you'd just be chilling on the water anyway so you're not consuming a shit ton of energy.But I like sail yachts better, they're so fucking beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

exactly. "lol I'm a famous person, I'm too good to take a regular plane like everyone else." suffer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont get yachts but flying commercial is misery so while its terrible for the environment...if i was filthy rich i would do that shit too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She can't stay single for any length of time can she?



Aslo apparently her bf is 1 year younger than her but he has a baby face so he looks like he's in his teens. Reply

Thread

Link

she was single for 2 years in between harry and calvin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most pop girls dont stay single for long so idk why people single out my queen. female celebs dont have the social luxury to be constantly fucking male fans and groupies like male celebs do so this is the alternative if you want consistent dick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Ugh....she's coming. I can feel it... Reply

Thread

Link





See u in the album leak thread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





oop, not this truth tea sis...not after today... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right on time for her 4th of july party Reply

Thread

Link

nooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for all the extra photoshoots tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's ugly and they look like siblings Reply

Thread

Link

would be great to see more celebs stopping their use of private jets, particularly in light of today's news (wishful thinking) Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh please they're the face of selfishness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link