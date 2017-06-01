Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen together for first time
Taste of the high life! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen together for first timehttps://t.co/lln6EmdJVW— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 1, 2017
The Daily Mail has potato pics of Taylor and her new boyfriend boarding her private plane in the UK, flying out to the US. Exactly a year after the Tayvin break up, no less.
Do you want another summer of love, ONTD?
Spare me—PLEASE.
MTE. I'm in need of a spectacularly messy distraction and TSwift is the only one who can give it to us!
ONTD pool on when they break up?
22nice.
and I wonder if tumblr is already shipping and if they have a couple name.
TBH. They truly were the couple we all loved to hate.
But I also care little about my appearance so that helps
I'm stoned and there are a world of possibilities for this.
A yacht I can understand though. But even then, just rent it out.
But I like sail yachts better, they're so fucking beautiful.
Aslo apparently her bf is 1 year younger than her but he has a baby face so he looks like he's in his teens.