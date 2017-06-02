



You are far too white, far too lacking in talent, and far too boring to EVER do justice to this song.







I love your passion in this post.



Also, your username is perfect for this lol.



I'm impressed his fans were quiet enough that this has decent sound quality. Reply

Some probably had no clue what he was singing so they couldn't ruin it by singing along. I saw a lot of tweets when the concert happened the other week saying "Harry sang a new song called Ultralight Beam!" I was like....?????? Lol! Reply

they probably didnt know it lol Reply

The garage only has a capacity of 600 and it was a secret show, so a lot of people there were probably friends/industry people and not OTT 1D fans. Reply

Ahhhh.. where was it?

I'm a casual 1D fan who stays informed after the fact. Reply

I was gonna say "When did he cover this again?" lol This is the one he did a week or two ago. He sounded good to me. He did it differently to suit his voice/style.



We know. Reply

This was my exact reaction haha Reply

its so embarrassing Reply

ME Reply

it looks like he's barely better than me on guitar and i only know 3 chords Reply

I think he did okay, as far as you can tell from a low quality recording. He changed the style enough to fit his voice/aesthetic. Reply

im 100% sure this boring ass cover already assaulted my ears like 2/3 weeks ago, why is there a new post? Reply

Agreed Reply

yeah, one post about this cover was bad enough Reply

just stop, harry Reply

he sounds good. i like that he changed it to suit his voice and music style. Reply

it's deadass 2017 and white ppl still haven't figured that we don't need or want rock/folk covers of hip-hop, rap, or rnb music Reply

THIS! If he doesn't get this late 2000's youtube guitar cover bullshit the fuck outta here. Reply

Excuse you, white boys with guitars doing watered down covers is all the rage. These mediocre mofos still popular and are being signed like they're the greatest thing since sliced bread 😒



I have a lot of feelings about this lol

Ultralight Beam doesn't deserve this.



That song is stunning. Reply

I refuse to listen, I'm not even letting him ruin one of my favorite Kanye songs Reply

