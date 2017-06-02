June 2nd, 2017, 02:08 am evillemmons Harry Styles covers Ultralight Beam by Kanye West source Tagged: kanye west, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5454 comments Add comment
You are far too white, far too lacking in talent, and far too boring to EVER do justice to this song.
Edited at 2017-06-02 01:05 am (UTC)
Also, your username is perfect for this lol.
Edited at 2017-06-02 01:17 am (UTC)
I'm a casual 1D fan who stays informed after the fact.
I have a lot of feelings about this lol
That song is stunning.