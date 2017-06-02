Angry man complains to Austin's Mayor about women-only screening of WW. Big mistake.

I h8 men Reply

glad to see there are good people in texas Reply

lmao bless this gif Reply

lmao Reply

Hahahaha Reply

lmfaoooo Reply

Glad to have your approval. =P Reply

asked that every man will boycott Austin

nnnnnn ok. give us our own themyscira Reply

Right? Sounds amazing. Reply

I would be 1000% okay with that. Reply

I would move to Austin in a fucking heart beat if that happened. Reply

I35 traffic would still exist and I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy. Reply

I WOULD MOVE THERE SO FAST Reply

Would move there ASAP. Reply

You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email.



lmao fuck i love it. need to work "delicate sensitivities" into my vocab now.

lmao I love this Reply

Same, after such bad news it was a nice thing to read. Reply

LMAO Reply

is that barb???? Reply

Yesss misandrist Ethel <3 Reply

Someone should have told that dude to just stay on Reddit. Reply

DAMN @ that response.



I'm stealing "an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense." Reply

Lol I love the letter Reply

fucking obliterated



The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women's eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement.





What? Reply

they want things but don't want to work for it

i think thats what this dumbass is saying Reply

but then what are male superheroes? Reply

"actual achievement" so like he'd only be supportive if wonder woman was a real person/superhero??? of course it's not an "actual achievement" IT'S FUCKING FICTION Reply

Sounds like he's saying WW doesn't count as a real hero because she's a woman or because she's fictional she doesn't count? IDK. Reply

I think he's saying that women don't deserve super heroes because women haven't achieved much irl Reply

he's trying so hard to sound smart lmao Reply

mte. I'm not even gonna try to figure out what he meant. Reply

He's really actually so fucking dumb Reply

i can't imagine being so self important that i would be this putraged by not being able to attend ONE movie screening out of hundreds Reply

But men must be able to do all things at all times. It doesn't matter that basically every other screening allowed everyone, this one that didn't is oppressive obvs. Reply

yaaaas here for this daniel icon Reply

I'm not sure what "putraged" means, but I like the sound of it. "Poutraged" would be better, though, as a descriptor of men whenever they get left out of something. Reply

Parent

lol amazing response to a total loser Reply

I loved this so much I made it my yearly Facebook post earlier today. Reply

The letter is so stupid, that at first, I thought it was a trolling attempt because it sounds so.fucking.stupid. Reply

"After all, we men have to look out for each other!" Reply

white male genocide is happening! Reply

slay a bit king Reply

