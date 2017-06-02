Angry man complains to Austin's Mayor about women-only screening of WW. Big mistake.
The fool named Richard A. Ameduri wrote:
- And asked that every man will boycott Austin and do what he can to diminish Austin and to cause damage to the city's image.
- The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women's eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement.
- Achievements by the second rate gender pale in comparison to virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women.
- Poor lad threatens to never visit Austin and will welcome its deterioration.
- Asks if Austin stand for gender equality or for kissing up to women?
- Claims he does not hate women but hate the hypocrisy of the women's movement because women do not want gender equality; they want more for women!
Dear Mr. Ameduri,
I am writing to alert you that your email account has been hacked by an unfortunate and unusually hostile individual. Please remedy your account's security right away, lest this person's uninformed and sexist rantings give you a bad name. After all, we men have to look out for each other!
Can you imagine if someone thought that you didn't know women could serve in our combat units now without exclusion? What if someone thought you didn't know that women invented medical syringes, life rafts, fire escapes, central and solar heating, a war-time communications system for radio-controlling torpedoes that laid the technological foundations for everything from Wi-Fi to GPS, and beer? And I hesitate to imagine how embarrassed you'd be if someone thought you were upset that a private business was realizing a business opportunity by reserving one screening this weekend for women to see a superhero movie.
You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email. I trust the news that your email account has been hacked does not cause you undue alarm and wish you well in securing your account. And in the future, should your travels take you to Austin, please know that everyone is welcome here, even people like those who wrote that email whose views are an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense.
Yours sincerely,
Steve Adler
The man portrayed is Austin's Mayor
SOURCE
nnnnnn ok. give us our own themyscira
You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email.
lmao fuck i love it. need to work "delicate sensitivities" into my vocab now.
I'm stealing "an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense."
The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women's eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement.
What?
i think thats what this dumbass is saying