17 Unsettling True Stories That Were So Fucked-Up They Became Horror Movies
The Strangers (2008)
About: After returning from a wedding reception, a couple staying in an isolated vacation house receive a knock on the door in the mid-hours of the night. What ensues is a violent invasion by three strangers, their faces hidden behind masks. The couple find themselves in a violent struggle, in which they go beyond what either of them thought capable in order to survive.
Bason on: The Keddie Murders
The Keddie Murders is an unsolved 1981 American quadruple homicide that occurred in Keddie, California. The murders took place in cabin 28, during the late evening of April 11, 1981, or early the following morning. The victims were Glenna Sue Sharp (nee' Davis), known as Sue (age 36). her son John (age 15), and his friend, Dana Wingate (age 17). At some time after the crime was discovered, Sue's daughter, Tina (age 12), was reported missing. Her skull and several other bones were recovered in 1984 in Camp Eighteen, California, which is in Butte County.
Glenna "Sue" Sharp, 36, and her five children had been renting the cabin since November 1980. At approximately 7:45 AM on the morning of April 12, Sheila Sharp, upon returning from the sleepover next door, discovered the tied-up bodies of Sue, John and Dana in the home's living room. Plumas County Sheriff's deputies later determined Tina Sharp was missing from the location. The murders have been commented upon for their particular viciousness.
After approximately 4,000 man-hours spent on the case, it grew cold but, in 1984, the cranium portion of a skull was recovered near Feather Falls in neighboring Butte County, a distance of roughly 63 miles (2 hours 12 minutes) from Keddie. Butte County Sheriff's Office released both the original and back-up copy of the audio recording of the 'anonymous call' to an undisclosed member of law enforcement.
As of January 2017, no arrests have been made in connection with the Keddie murders, although two suspects who had criminal records, now deceased, have been proposed. In 2004, Cabin 28 was demolished.
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1976)
About: Set in the late 40's the residents of Texarkana, Texas are left terrorized by a mysterious hooded killer who is stalking victims during the evening and leaving the local police at a loss.
Bason on: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
The Texarkana Moonlight Murders, a term coined by the news media, references the unsolved murders committed in and around Texarkana in the spring of 1946 by an unidentified serial killer known as the "Phantom Killer", or "Phantom Slayer". The killer is credited with attacking eight people within ten weeks, five of whom were killed, usually three weeks apart. The attacks happened on weekends between February 22, 1946 and May 3, 1946. The first two victims, Jimmy Hollis and Mary Larey, survived.
Some police officers are not sure if their attack was connected with the murders. The first double murder, which involved Richard Griffin and Polly Ann Moore, happened four weeks later. The second double-homicide, involving Paul Martin and Betty Jo Booker, occurred exactly three weeks from the first murders. The Texas Rangers came in to investigate, including the famous M. T. "Lone Wolf" Gonzaullas. Finally, almost exactly three weeks later, Virgil Starks was killed and his wife, Katie, was severely wounded. Most officials no longer connect that attack to the other murders. Contrary to popular belief, the killer did not attack during a full moon, but did strike late at night.
Zodiac (2007)
About: A serial killer in the San Francisco Bay Area taunts police with his letters and cryptic messages. We follow the investigators and reporters in this lightly fictionalized account of the true 1970's case as they search for the murderer, becoming obsessed with the case. Based on Robert Graysmith's book, the movie's focus is the lives and careers of the detectives and newspaper people.
Bason on: The Zodiac Killer
The Zodiac Killer was a serial killer who operated in northern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The killer's identity remains unknown. The Zodiac murdered victims in Benicia, Vallejo, Lake Berryessa, and San Francisco between December 1968 and October 1969. Four men and three women between the ages of 16 and 29 were targeted. The killer originated the name "Zodiac" in a series of taunting letters sent to the local Bay Area press. These letters included four cryptograms (or ciphers). Of the four cryptograms sent, only one has been definitively solved.
Child's Play (1988)
About: A young boy, Alex (Andy Barclay) is given a doll called Chucky for his birthday. Unfortunately, Chucky is possessed by the spirit of serial-killing psychopath Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif), aka 'the Lakeshore Strangler', who was killed by the boy's cop father. The doll soon picks up where his creator left off, embarking on a gruesome killing spree - for which all the evidence points to Alex. The film went on to spawn two sequels.
Bason on: Robert the Doll
Robert, otherwise known as Robert the Doll, Robert the haunted doll, or Robert the Enchanted Doll, is a doll that was once owned by Key West painter and author Robert Eugene Otto. The doll is alleged to be cursed. Robert was the inspiration for Chucky, the doll in the 1988 horror film Child's Play.
Supposedly, Otto was given the doll in 1906 by a Bahamian servant who practiced black magic and voodoo. Otto's parents often heard him talking to the doll. At first they assumed that Otto was simply answering himself in a changed voice but later claimed to believe the doll was actually speaking.
Neighbors claimed to have seen the doll moving from window to window when the family was out. Otto died in 1974.
The doll is currently located at the East Martello Museum.
The Exorcist (1973)
About: When a teenage girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.
Bason on: Exorcism of Roland Doe
In the late 1940s, in the United States, priests of the Roman Catholic Church performed a series of exorcisms on an anonymous boy, documented under the pseudonym "Roland Doe" or "Robbie Mannheim". The 14-year-old boy (born circa 1935), was the alleged victim of demonic possession, and the events were recorded by the attending priest, Raymond Bishop.
