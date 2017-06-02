17 Unsettling True Stories That Were So Fucked-Up They Became Horror Movies

man is the scariest monster of them all Reply

White privileged men are the scariest monsters. Reply

I was looking through the Wikipedia page for listed serial killers, and although some were women, the fact that over 90% of the names were men tells you everything tbh.



But then, some of the women were part of a killing duo with a man, so they're not even absent from that.





nah just privileged men Reply

oh, i am here. for. this. post.



but not for this weird, coding mess up lj is serving right now. get it together, lj. Reply

Seems like the same movies are always on these lists, or really any Buzzfeed list about horror movies. Reply

help

whats wrong?

nothing this post is just freaking me out lol

how can i help you, dear? how can i help you, dear?

have any of you watched the keepers on netflix. is it good? NO SPOILERS i just wanna know if its worth it i thought it was a movie but its a whole series

I had to turn it off after the second episode. It goes into very, very explicit detail involving pedophilia, incest, rape, etc. and it was just too much for me to handle.

bloop thanks for the warning sis.

Yea I heard. I don't think I can handle it

There are parts that are hard to watch due to the detail of abuse. I found it very interesting though I've been into a lot of true crime shows/podcasts lately.

it's hard to watch bc of the subject matter. the doc itself is not actually well made though. it gets distracted easily, off track, manipulates the viewer.. idk.

It is good. The pace is pretty weird and it takes time for the viewer to really get into it but otherwise it's a really good doc. Super sad and infuriating tho, it can be triggering as it contains pretty detailed accounts of rape.

its hard to watch tbh, i might give up after 2 episodes

It's definitely worth it IMO. It took me two episodes to get into it but I'm glad I stayed with it.

it's hard to watch. there's one woman who stood out to me in particular, she was so failed by everyone around her it breaks my heart.

depressing as fuck

Good doc. There are parts that will definitely stay with you. I got angry a lot of times, but sadness was my main emotion while watching it. So many people were failed by the system.

You should watch it.



You should watch it. Reply

I watched the whole series in a day. It's really graphic and hard to watch. I'm from Maryland and have never heard of the case before so by the end of the show. That said, I'm not surprised with the portrayal of the police work/Catholic Church.

Seconding the first comment. I hate that I'm all about real life murders and creepy shit, but the second episode...I had to take a break after. It's good, just know that it's not something you can marathon. Buuuut, it is good, or at least through the second episode.



I was expecting just a regular crime story, mysterious murder you know, I have no problem watching those so I actually thought I'd eat my dinner while watching... I really regretted that decision after the story started to unfold, I almost threw it all up

It's good. Hard to watch and going in a bunch of different directions at some points, but good.

That Zodiac film is the best thing Fincher has done and it should've been nominated for best picture. That case is endlessly fascinating.



LOL@ Chucky. I had no idea it was based on anything. The Strangers was an entertaining movie, but the ending disturbed the shit out of me. I mean the reason why the killers were there is still in my mind. Reply

ia, zodiac is fincher's masterpiece

mte zodiac is amazing. legit still hold my breath @ the basement scene.

omg i was literally screaming @ my laptop during that scene.

omg i had to mute the tv because i was too fucking scared the music was so scary

i never watched zodiac until last friday and i dont know why i waited because it was amazing. it was really awesome. i feel like it had bad reviews when it first came out? idk why i didn't see it sooner and that is the only thing i can chalk it up to maybe.

Yes!!!! Zodiac is soooooooo good and I though RDJ should've gotten more acclaim for his part; everyone was so great - that was some perfect casting.

I remember going to watch that movie for Jake, I never knew Fincher directed that film, it was very long b good.

I watched the Zodiac awhile ago on Netflix and thought it was one of the only horror films that legitimately scared me. I'm not even a fan of this genre but the film was excellent.

Not from the US so I didn't know Zodiac was a real case, until the very end.(only watched it for the cast)



Or that it had never been solved. The frustration at the end was real. Reply

YES! I love Fincher so much that I feel I need to stan him more. His Zodiac is so interesting and amazing.



I love the reason the "killers" gave the strangers. It's one thing to be lazy (I wish I could remember the name of the film, but it was aesthetically beautiful and well written and what not then it was a major cop out in the end), but they were like SHIT, you were here AND it made sense. I didn't feel like I wasted time. Reply

The basement scene >>>

i LOOOVE Zodiac. What an amazing film.

I mean the reason why the killers were there is still in my mind.



ugh I FUCKING KNOW



I hate dumbasses who are all ~but that's not believable, it needed to be something bigger. I literally can't at the stupidity. Reply

Yup, zodiac is one of his best movies tbh

honestly the witch was somehow so much scarier the second time i watched it. the first time i was just like HELL YEAH THIS IS AWESOME. the second time is when the bleakness really hit me.

it's so good though.



it's so good though. Reply

I need to rewatch it. It's flawless

I've been meaning to watch The Witch forever. I have time off work starting this weekend and I need to get to it.

Did we watch the same movie? I thought it was boring af and not memorable.

IA. I still don't find it that interesting. Nothing really stood out.

that's a type of movie that is not for everybody, is ver 50/50 among viewers.

IA for the most part. I didn't find it boring but I didn't understand why people were fawning all over it. It wasn't scary or frightening at all. The cinematography was gorgeous though.

Same I'm so confused by the good reviews.

i remember coming to a post here right after I saw it and everyone lovvvvvvvvvved it and I was infuriated because I had been looking forward to it for months and it is the fucking worst and couldnt understand what people were getting out of it. everyone i was with hated it too

The VVitch (yeah, I did that!) is one of those where I get it, and I appreciate it, but it didn't scare me. Maybe i'll give it another shot. It Follows scared the shit out of me and I feel like the second watch won't be as scary but I don't want to take that chance.

It was mega scary for me when i saw it because it was all the tales you used to hear when you're a kid IN A MOVIE. I'm Mexican so one of my memories is being seated at night and my tías and abuelitas sharing scary stories back when they lived in the rural areas.

ngl, the real audio records creeped me out n Conjuring 2



SAMe.



I actually screamed in the theatre.



the movie was boring but the end credits had me freaked out. my parents made fun of me.

I loved the first one and keep meaning to watch the second one. Not sure why I put it off. Real audio tapes makes me wish I saw it in theatres, less scary than watching it in your own place.

i wish i could like scary movies so i could get that feeling of being creeped out, i just think it's dumb lol

unsolved serial killer cases really creep me out



luckily it seems to be a thing of the past. technology prevents them from getting away like they used to Reply

agreed. it makes it creepier tho that the long island serial killer was still active in the recent years. Reply

Really? I feel like there are probably lots of serial killers out there but they're just not being obvious about it. Reply

Aren't they like 300 active serial killers in the US right now? Reply

I need to watch these! Reply

"The strangers" - I can never watch it again. Too cruel. Reply

I just watched The Keepers on Netflix, and I was messed up. I just thought it was going to be about a nun that disappeared. Reply

I had to turn that off after the second episode. I don't think I'll ever be over it. Reply

Wait does what happen to her continue in the second part? I only finished the 1st episode.



I think there should've been a warning for viewers, because it kinda just came about. I watched the rest of it but it was very depressing and I was very angry at the archdiocese at the end (I mean throughout the whole thing really). Reply

I liked the strangers but I saw it in theaters and they had the sound on SO loud that that was all I could concentrate on for half of it lol Reply

I hate when theaters make mistakes like that



I saw a movie the other day and every time the screen faded to black there were these giant blocks or orangeish light shining on the screen, really took you out of the movie Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the boy is a ghost not Bruce Willis lmao

also Toni Collette is stunning in this movie I'm watching The Sixth Sense for the first time. this whole time I thought the twist was thatalso Toni Collette is stunning in this movie Reply

Why am I laughing so hard at this confession? Reply

i like that you were considerate a put this spoiler tag for this old ass movie lol Reply

I LEGIT THOUGHT IT WAS SOME OTHERS SHIT Reply

lmfao sis.... SIS



you saw the movie and you still thought this? Reply

oh come on Reply

AHAHHAHAHAHAHA



This is cute. And time for a re-watch Reply

LMAOO sis Reply

Lol I hate that my brother spoiled the twist for me. Reply

my friend had never seen it (we're 29) and Im like dude how. and im like well, knowing the twist might ruin it and shes like what twist? and im like HOW ARE YOU 29 AND NEVER COME ACROSS THE TWIST FOR SIXTH SENSE. she texted me later than she was watching it. still surprises me Reply

omg lmaooo you putting it in a spoiler tag Reply

i never really understood the connection between the keddie murders and the strangers. let's be real, even though technically no arrests were ever made, we know who killed them. it was the neighbour and his sketchy friend. ughhhh it upsets me there will never be any justice for that poor family Reply

Didn't the director say something similar happened In the town he grew up in. Reply

What was their motive? Just being evil ? 😨 Reply

http://www.suecoletta.com/cabin-28-murd ers-victim-killer-speak-from-the-dead/



this transcript is probably pretty accurate without needing to be 'psychic'. this transcript is probably pretty accurate without needing to be 'psychic'. Reply

I can't read the transcript linked above atm but when I get home I'm gonna link you to a great YouTube video about it. Basically the targeted victim was a divorced single mother who was good friends with the neighbours wife, and it's believed the neighbour wanted her dead because she was ~putting ideas into his wife's head~ by encouraging her to leave his abusive ass. I think the sketchy friend was romantically interested in her too and may have felt rejected.



Basically bc men are evil



EDIT: This is the video I was talking about, an ONTDer recommended her channel in a previous post and she has this great series on unsolved murders and disappearances. Her video is imo the best examination of the case, including possible (and likely) explanations for why the two suspects who are almost certainly guilty somehow managed to avoid arrest. be warned there are some crime scene photos, but imo it's not too graphic (i'm pretty squeamish when it comes to blood and gore and dead bodies etc, personally I could handle this video fine but I know we all have different limits for this sort of thing!)







Link