Celebs react to Trump making America first and Earth last



This sunny Thursday afternoon at the Rose Garden, hype man Mike Pence, secondary role the VP of the USA, introduced 45 who basically rambled about pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord. If you want to suffer through his presser, watch it on PBS Newshour.

America will now join the likes of Nicaragua and Syria who are not part of the Paris Climate Accord. Nicaragua pulled out the agreement because it didn't think it was ambitious enough and the country is on it's way to 90% renewable by 2020.

The withdrawal process will take four years. Therefore, in that sense, the next time the US can join is around the time of the 2020 elections. Exact date of the exit will be Nov. 4, 2020.





























