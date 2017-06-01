Celebs react to Trump making America first and Earth last

lol comment cousins Reply

2nd Reply

fuck I haven't heard this song in so long.



New anthem for 45 Reply

a legendary song Reply

omg martha on ontd



its amazing that this song is about her dad Reply

is it? oop going to relisten with that in mind, i always thought it was about a break up. Reply

my boss lovessss the big little lies spotify playlist so this song is on the office radio at least a dozen times a week Reply

This song makes me so emotional. Especially when I think about my own relationship with my father. Reply

This demon is destroying the earth and it's been how many days now? Hawkins predicts 100 years until humanity goes extinct, I say less than 4. Reply

Thanks America for voting in this POS, and I don't give a shit you didnt vote for him. Reply

There are too many brainless, stupid, asshole oxygen thieves here. We deserve it at this point. Reply

I didn't vote for him. Reply

You personally might not have, but America did, it's not like he overthrew democracy and became president through a military coup Reply

thanks *white america Reply

i was at a birthday thing recently (in canada) and the one american there announced that he voted for jill stein (in Pennsylvania) and the entire room went dead quiet cringing so hard Reply

just kill him. please.

it's not about just the people anymore, dammit. non-human animals did not sign up for this. Reply

Pence > Ryan > chain of succession isn't any better, sry 2 say Reply

kill all republicans in congress tbh Reply

Yea, I feel bad for all the other species that have to share the planet with us. Reply

Proud to join 60 fellow #ClimateMayors to adopt goals of #ParisAgreement. The world cannot wait & neither will we https://t.co/qwcIlLECXn — Mayor Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) June 1, 2017 Reply

i dont have a mayor so i pretend that mayor tuner is mine lol so yay! Reply

I tweeted my mayor, but he's not gonna respond. Reply

we only have a town manager where I am so I decided I'm claiming the mayor Providence right here and now, also the Governor and my Reps and Senators have all stood up and declared my little state id abiding by the Paris Agreement. Reply

Possibly the only decent thing Rahm Emanuel has ever done! Reply

basically



the way he's trying to push the poverty draft and get fresh, poor "meat shields for the empire" (as I heard someone put it) is a disgusting low even for him (if that plan is still on track...i haven't been keeping up with chicago news) Reply

welp thank god most people live in cities and liberal states manufacture more goods Reply

yas Buddy Reply

I thought the sign said cuties4climate at first lol Reply

This is an interesting choice of a post for excitement gifs? Reply

thank u guys for always giving me a place for my rage <3 Reply

I really feel you, Daria. Reply

We hear you asking for a fact-check of Trump's Paris climate accord speech. We're working on it. pic.twitter.com/mOaS7WZ45C — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) June 1, 2017

they gon have a lot of work to do, wading through all that garbage Reply

@ Planet Earth,



Reply

Lmao Reply

Fuck all the people that voted this fuckface into office. Well, I guess we're all fucked. Reply

No ... more like fuck you America! Reply

Yeah, I'm with. Fuck all of us tbh. Reply

Yep, the entire planet is going to get fucked over even more now because of one selfish country deciding to 'put themselves first' Reply

mte



America sneezes, the whole world catches a cold Reply

Nah. America includes Canada, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Many of our countries have been fucked and oppressed by the USA, we are victims too. So fuck the USA. Reply

and the voters who wrote in names and the people who didn't vote. Reply

God only asks that you worship him not that you gaf about the earth! Reply

I had no clue withdrawal takes that long. Reply

As the Trump administration pulls back, Chicago will push forward & reduce our fair share of carbon emissions in line with the #ParisAccord. pic.twitter.com/N1mrVKKWa7 — ChicagosMayor (@ChicagosMayor) June 1, 2017

GOOD JOB RAHM! Reply

I'm gonna hold my tongue on this one 🤐 Reply

If you approved the post, I LOVE YOU! Reply

If this is Rahm who is tweeting that then he can go fuck himself. Reply

Well, that's one thing he's done right. Reply

Good for him.



He ain't shit tho and he needs to gtfo in 2019. Reply

Good for him but still fuck him! Reply

Down with this as the singular thing he's done right but lmao don't talk about Chicago creating jobs when that consists primarily of tearing up Western / Broadway / Fullerton every fucking summer, without fail. Reply

god, i wish queen claire was your president. (i can't believe i'd prefer a literal murderer, but there u go.) Reply

conald probably is too lbr Reply

I mean yeah, at least I live in NY Reply

i'm still pissed but at least ca is doing something :( Reply

Woooo Jerrrry!!!



He's not the most charismatic or inspirational of politicians, but he's been a solid governor for us. Reply

YEAH, OK JERRY FUCKING BROWN.



IS THIS BEFORE OR AFTER YOU MADE CALIFORNIA THE THIRD LARGEST OIL PRODUCER IN THE UNITED STATES? OR IS THIS YOUR WAY OF SAYING SORRY FOR TAKING ALL THAT BIG OIL MONEY?



YOU SACK OF.........



He's lucky he didn't tweet this to my face. Reply

Yas sis don't hold back! Reply

it's crazy to me the extremely low bar people set for politicians when i see praise for jerry brown and other neoliberal politicians. i'm like so it's not cool when a conservative asswipe participates in destabilizing political, economic, and social structures for profit, but it's cool if a democrat does cuz...they make nice speeches? Reply

Jay Inslee I could see jockeying for higher office Reply

This is good to hear but I just feel so down. Everyday brings worse and worse news that is hard to feel optimistic as this point. Reply

Bless N.Y. Always making me tiny bit happy, even when it's making me mad. It is one of the reasons I don't think I can leave here. God knows we've got our problems but at least we aren't blind following Trump supporting red states. Reply

