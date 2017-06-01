Jeremy outside Spago

The Word "Stan" has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary





"According to Oxford, “stan” can be both a verb and a noun and it denotes “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.” The dictionary even cites Eminem’s song as the origin of the term."


In case you haven't heard the song here it is.

