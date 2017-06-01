The Word "Stan" has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary
The Oxford English Dictionary has added 'stan' to the dictionary--yes, from the @Eminem song: https://t.co/MLOEWOKv0X pic.twitter.com/SjRrgQFIP1— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 1, 2017
"According to Oxford, “stan” can be both a verb and a noun and it denotes “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.” The dictionary even cites Eminem’s song as the origin of the term."
In case you haven't heard the song here it is.
ONTD, who do you stan?
