The Word "Stan" has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary

God, I love that song. Eminem has some fucking iconic songs

his early albums were pretty great. last one i loved was encore



Edited at 2017-06-01 09:34 pm (UTC)

i liked some of the songs from the newer albums too, but they weren't as good as his early stuff ia

Girlll.... wrong site for this opinion LOLL

you're not wrong.

I had an Eminem phase in middle school (my best friend was a bad influence lol) and that's probably my favorite song from that era. So fucked up and iconic.

Lmfao mte.

screaming, i was coming here to post this lmao

mte

lmao

lmao this was my first thought

I came here looking for this



I'm glad you didn't disappoint. Reply

Only came in here to say this.

i can leave this post knowing this is here.

came to check this was posted lmao

LMAO

LMFAO

I was hoping this would be one of the early comments.

lmaoooooo

lmao mte. I know ONTD didn't coin it at all but I still feel like this!

Well the word is used often enough to warranty it.

i love this song

This is because of ontd it's pretty much where I started using the phrase lol

i'm a stan stan

ad his tag as joke.



I did not believe that was his last name when I first read about him. Reply

lol you should

hah

i came here looking for this answer...was not disappointed

Lmao same

Same! My stan stan status is well proven.

About time!

I remember being chilled by the ending of the song when I first heard it. I'm dead inside now.



lmao we all are

I think we all are now. lol

lol yup

lol same, preteen me was shooketh

preteen me thought it was sf deep lmao

lol that and the immortal technique song about the guy who unknowingly raped his mom were everyones ~omg so disturbing~ songs in high school.

I don't stan for anyone tbh

For the longest time, I had no clue the word was related to Eminem's song.



I just thought it was short for super fan or something like that. Reply

I always knew the origin, but at the same time I thought it sounded good because it was like a mix of strong+fan

I always thought of it as "stalker fan."

I thought it was a portmanteau of "stalker+fan"

Was that the origin? Someone told me that it was a contraction of stalker & fan, and that felt right.

It was def the origin, but the way it works as stalker-fan probably why Eminem used it as nene718 said

Eminem created the song but Nas was the first to use it the term as a label against Jay-Z on Ether

Ether came out a year after Stan.

yeah as ppl said, eminem used the name with that in mind





Idk how Bootylicious got in the dictionary before stan, but better late than never.

stan didn't get popular until current social media blew up

I feel like stan has been used for years but that's probably because I've been on ONTD way too long

lmao same, i was surprised to see people using that term all over twitter cos i thought it was just an ontd thing

the song came out in 2002 so it's been a pop culture term for well over a decade

i actually got into a conversation irl about why they are called stans and i pulled out my middle school eminem knowledge of this song and laid out the facts.

LMAO

