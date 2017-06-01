Khloe Tweets About a Friend Stealing From Her

let God handle it?



does she mean kill them and let god take care of them in heaven??? Reply

Let god handle it, like global warming Reply

stop :( Reply

I think she's talking about the stylist they fired Reply

my first thoughts. Ever since Kim appeared on WWHL and mentioned the stylist screwing Khloe and Kendall and Kylie over, I'm sure she'd been receiving tons of questions re: the situation. I think this is her way of putting it out there without directly calling out the girl. Reply

What's the story on that btw? Reply

the stylist was selling stories about the family to the press

i'm really curious about this stealing accusation tho... Reply

She was fired after working with them for many years. No explanation was given but in a USWeekly article it was mentioned that Khloe was thinking of suing her. Reply

well.. the friend is probably gonna see these tweets, for one. Reply

I'm sure that was the point. Reply

Definitely

All ppl do is sub other ppl all day on twitter Reply

Monica Rose? Reply

"let god handle it" lmaooo Reply

Nnnnnnnn, someone done messed with the wrong bad betch. Reply

C O M P T O N



oh shes a bad bitch Reply

THE baddest betch in the game! Reply

So embarrassing. I would be really angry, but imma just let God handle it. Reply

They are so ridiculous. They put too much $$$ into their inflated faces to risk getting a busted lip in a fistfight. Reply

why are they like this Reply

Khloe looking like Straight Outta Anfield. Reply

she reminds me of jenni rivera in that pic Reply

I can't believe she turned her back on the streets of Compton where she grew up. Hollywood changes people. :(😢 Reply

stale af Reply

DAMN



Compton? fucking COMPTON?



This gurl is obviously a very hardcore chick I need to respect. Just look at that Adidas hoodie. Reply

you never mess with THE family! Reply

Someone's been to a gift shop 20 miles from Compton. Bucket list item checked off, time to head to Taco Bell for 1 chicken taco & some lemon water. Let's roll, K-Bitches Reply

honestly i'm so glad me and my siblings are on the same level when it comes to looks bc being the clear ugly sibling clearly did a number on khloe's head. the ugly sibling always has to deal with more shit (not that this is an excuse for khloe's shit personality but still) Reply

lmao i can't rn Reply

ugh i hate the adidas trend



who is the other girl? their old stylist? she looks like kim's klone Reply

One of the funniest pictures OF ALL TIME Reply

her CALABASAS hat got lost in her latest criminal spree. she's so badass Reply

let god handle it? lmfao..... is he gonna smite ha? Reply

i had a friend steal clothes from me in like middle school when she slept over. not long after she was sent to one of those reform schools and when she came back in like high school she got my number from someone and left a voicemail saying she was gonna beat me up lmfao. never heard from her again..



i guess god handled it huh? Reply

Lol I expected this story to go like "left a voicemail to apologize". Reply

That is sooo random lmao Reply

I have a middle school sleepover thieving friend story too!



Except she stole my moms makeup (the good Lancome and Dior shit) and I only found out when I saw it appear in her makeup bag at her house and put 2 and 2 together. I didnt confront her, just cut her off immediately, I don't play with theft/lying.



15 years later and I still classify her under 'shady bitch' category. Reply

lmao Reply

MTE nothing will get done if you leave it up to ha Reply

i wish god would smite her instead Reply

you handle it Khole Reply

I'm too lazy to even write a bad review when I feel like a place has done me wrong and I sure am too lazy to take legal action.



But if I were her, I'd put their ass on blast about it to handle it myself. Reply

Well Khloe, it would depend upon 1) the amount stolen, 2) how mad I was about it, 3) the reasons the friend stole. Reply

She's probably talking about her former stylist that Kim was talking about on WWHL. Reply

Hmmmm 👀 Reply

let god handle it, he'll get to them right after he deals with your trash ass family. Reply

Her friend probably shared a lifting haul and forgot Khloe would recognize her own shit.



loool



like wouldn't they have cameras everywhere? especially since Khloe has been robbed before. Reply

Sometimes I wonder if my ex friend stole my shoes. They're missing wtf 🤷🏽‍♀️



A friend who steals ain't a friend and deserves punishment Reply

omg reminds me of that satc ep where carrie took her shoes off at the party and they were missing when she went to leave. and she made her friend send her a replacement pair lol Reply

looool Reply

This is like the 3rd time someone's brought up this scene on here in the last week! Too funny Reply

Amen! A 'friend' who steals from you is a worthless p.o.s. indeed. The feeling of being violated like that sucks.. Reply

yeah shoe's don't really go missing unless you moved recently... Reply

