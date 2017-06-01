H - Holland Tunnel for a nose

Khloe Tweets About a Friend Stealing From Her







She also clarified it wasn't Malika she was talking about.

sources: 1 2 3
Have you ever had a friend steal from you ONTD ? What would you do tbh ?
scammer photo tumblr_o4rbufagOs1qbvkmso3_400-1471882609_zpsrpl9fq9v.gif
Tagged: