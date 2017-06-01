Noel Gallagher on Harry Styles' Debut: "My Cat Could Have Written That in 10 Minutes!"
Noel Gallagher on Harry Styles' solo music: 'My cat could have written that in 10 minutes!' https://t.co/zztFf1jzqe pic.twitter.com/B7fFvtFsiH— NME (@NME) May 31, 2017
Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher says his cat could have written "Sign of the Times" in "about ten minutes." This is in contrast to his brother Liam, who said his album had "some interesting bits." Faint praise, maybe, but no comments on whether Liam's cat could write a better tune.
Pictured below: Noel's cat
Liam's new album is coming out in October, and Noel's is coming out in November, which should be very interesting.
Noel interview with Vulture:
Damon wondered what Liam would think about you two singing about loving each other.
"Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything."
