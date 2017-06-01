Noel Gallagher on Harry Styles' Debut: "My Cat Could Have Written That in 10 Minutes!"

i'm sure it wasn't a lie. Reply

I'm loving all the Gallagher brother coverage lately. They're forever my favs.



Liam's new album is coming out in October, and Noel's is coming out in November, which should be very interesting.







I can't wait until they start dragging eachother again. Reply

NUFF SAID LG x pic.twitter.com/63lzP4yy45 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 24, 2017





Noel interview with Vulture:



Damon wondered what Liam would think about you two singing about loving each other.



"Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything."

lol my friend literally said this to me the other day and i was like ... cat ppl love talking about how cat-like they are rme. Reply

this is an opinion i can agree with Reply

how about an all-cat oasis cover band? Reply

15 pounds (combined) of pure trouble Reply

They look so evil lmao Reply

They take after their mom >:) Reply

i love ur cats sfm. they need 2 take over the world. Reply

Oh my gosh, I love them Reply

So cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Reply

are they Devon Rex? they are adorable. Reply

those faces 🙀 Reply

omfgg i love when cats have that evil look in their face lol Reply

i love them!!!!! Reply

I need to be myself

I can't be no-one else

I'm feeling supersonic

Give me gin and tonic

You can have it all but how much do you want it? Reply

"She's got a sister

And god only knows how I've missed her

On the palm of her hand is a blister

And I need more time



She's got a cousin

In fact she's got 'bout a dozen

She's got one in the oven

But it's nothing to do with me"



Lyrics by Noel Gallagher. Reply

lol I do love this song though Reply

iconique Reply

BRUCEY Reply

wow. he needs to get that cat a record deal. Reply

why is this guy bitter all the damn time Reply

It must be exhausting to hate everything and everyone all the time. Reply

ontd is not the place to say this sis Reply

seriously, every time i hear something about him it's because he's shitting on someone else lol Reply

hating everyone gives me life tbh Reply

because he gave white people wonderwall. Reply

He's not bitter, he's actually pretty chilled and funny. If you watch an interview he loves having a chat and talking shit. It's what he does and it's what he's always done.





he isn't. Reply

You know he only said he hated it cause Liam said he liked it lmao the pettiest men on the planet. Reply

I was just thinking that lol Reply

This is the fucking best!!!!!!!!! So sweet! Reply

I can watch this all day Reply

what a baby! Reply

OMG what talent Reply

I had seen this before! He's Turkish! I saw the documentary kedi about Turkish street cats and it was so sweet Reply

I had wanted to see that but I was hesitant because I thought it would be sad. Good to know it's not! Reply

I died every time he pressed down on the kitty's paw. Reply

Omg this is so cute Reply

I kinda love that at first the cat was just okay, I doing you a favor and then after a while, ugh why is this taking so long?! Reply

So cute!! Reply

omg so cute



also i don't know what he's playing but it sounds beautiful Reply

and live off the royalties so I could buy lots of cats and post here all day.



If Des'ree can do it, so can you. Reply

I know you're not shading one of the 20th century's greatest lyricists. Reply

