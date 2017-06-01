raz

Noel Gallagher on Harry Styles' Debut: "My Cat Could Have Written That in 10 Minutes!"



Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher says his cat could have written "Sign of the Times" in "about ten minutes." This is in contrast to his brother Liam, who said his album had "some interesting bits." Faint praise, maybe, but no comments on whether Liam's cat could write a better tune.

PS this is a cat post. Show me your pussycats.

Pictured below: Noel's cat



