Patty Jenkins & Gal Gadot Talk About The Gender Politcs Of Wonder Woman

I'm seeing this movie tonight and I am SO excited Reply

Thread

Link

I should probably go see this movie this weekend. I'm having such a shitty week and I love Wonder Woman. Reply

Thread

Link

I just got a cute WW ringer t-shirt from FYE. Im sure ill see this soon Reply

Thread

Link

Can't believe FYE is still around! I worked at one like 12 years ago, when people still bought CDs sometimes, I am surprised they still make enough money to exist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They weirdly re-opened here, and there were a fair amount of people in it too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seeing this in about 2 hours!! Reply

Thread

Link

can the hollywood reporter stop? I swear they are always doing stuff like this. At least I have some vague memories of it.



I'm so fucking tired. but at the same time I know I wont stop fighting. Reply

Thread

Link

and I hate my city. there is only one showtime with the movie with subtitles but it is the last one, and I hate going by myself at that time because of the journey back. all the others are dubbed and I hate it. ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Going to see it tomorrow thanks to t-mobile Tuesdays :) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao same! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep! Got my IMAX 3D ticket for tonight for $4, bless T-Mobile. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd honestly never do IMAX without a superb discount and $4 meets the requirement



:) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Going to see this tomorrow morning and I cannot wait 🤗 Reply

Thread

Link

heard it is right now the highest rated superhero movie Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure crybabies are going to make sure it gets downvoted somehow :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't rian johnson (?) only have indies under his belt when he took on jurassic park? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's Colin Trevovovovovo. He got Jurassic Park and is going to direct Star Wars 3. :(



Rian had Looper (30 million dollar budget), some indies I think, and directed some iconic Breaking Bad episodes, including "Ozymandias". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop, I knew the guy who did jurassic world was doing star wars but I thought it was SW 2 (technically episode 8 lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rian = SW 2



Colin Trebalabalabla = SW 3 :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, he directed "ozymandias"? he can get hired for everything ever, as far as i'm concerned. glad he's finding success. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, and Jordan Vogt-Roberts went from The Kings of Summer's 1.5 million budget to Kong: Skull Island's 185 million budget. BUT PATTY'S A LADY. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The tea is strong. ☕️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nobody said it was a risk to give Godzilla to Gareth Edwards, even though he'd only directed one film before that, Monsters. The Russo brothers had only done TV and a couple of below average movies before Marvel gave them The Winter Soldier but we didn't see people muttering about that.



I mean, CAN'T YOU SEE WHAT YOU'RE WRITING, THR? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's weird how Patty Jenkins talks about the crazy pressure she faces as a female director in the interview and yet THR still does this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Colin Trevorrow's career makes me legit mad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a gamble when the last film patty directed led charlize theron, who at the time was NOT considered an A-list caliber actor, to win an oscar? jfc i hate hollywood. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I love that every time a man tries to be typical (or as Steve Trevor says average, actually above average) and underestimates Diana, they get disproven quite quickly and more often, quite embarrassingly.



I also like that Steve is the love interest here, which is often the role of the woman in an action movie. Kinda like how they subverted gender roles in Hunger Games, where Peeta is always playing damsel-in-distress to Katniss' reluctant hero. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Yes, Steve hit every note that your typical manic pixie dreamgirl love interest hits.

Right down to the death and the nude scene. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Next thing ya know they'll let women vote! Reply

Thread

Link

I am so, so pissed that I have to wait two weeks to see this film. For some reason, it's released two weeks after U.S. (not usually the case). How am I going to avoid spoilers once it out? Because you know it's going to crush it and we'd drown in 'think' pieces everywhere. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, that's shitty and you are right about spoilers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Working at a movie theater is awesome because tonight will be the 3rd time I've seen it in 2 days Reply

Thread

Link

did you see lots of people dressed as WW?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen people in t shirts but no full on costumes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ridiculously excited for this I hope I'm not disappointed. Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



It was so awesome!! I cried at the scenes with little Diana, when Steve died, when Wonder Woman saw his death unfold and how she was suffering, and when she went out to the trenches to rescue those people in the village and at the end. So basically I cried a lot through most of this movie lmao.



The movie had a great balance of happy and sad moments. The humor was A+ and I loved seeing Diana react to the outside world (I chocked on my drink at one point lol).



The negatives are pretty minor: wish the villains were more well-developed (seems to be a trend with superhero movies) and I wish there was no slow-mo in some of the fight scenes. Overall, it was a great movie and I can't wait for the sequel because I want to see Wonder Woman kick ass in other decades and see what else is going to happen. The movie didn't really tell us what happened to Dr. Maru too...



Btw, in BvS I remember she had a sword, but in this movie Ares destroyed it. How did she get a new one? I am confused.







Edited at 2017-06-01 10:01 pm (UTC) I finished watching Wonder Woman like 3 hours ago Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The slow-mo got reaaaallly annoying after awhile. It would've been fine for Diana's first major battle, but then used again. And again. And again.



I was hoping Madame Poison would come back up again too. The sword was also a total non-entity,

I thought it would fix itself so she could kill Ares. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sad that there are guys who think sexism didn't impact Patty's career and after this interview they'll just say that she was offered opportunities but decided to turn them down herself. Reply

Thread

Link



Hollywood literally does this white male directors who haven't even done a film before (indie or studio) so Patty is actually overqualified. https://t.co/OQk7vgVuUR — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 31, 2017



That "8 million indie" is an Oscar winner that was bigger and more profitable than the 1st films of Trevorrow, Vogt-Roberts, Edwards, et al pic.twitter.com/bjF9VYItzu — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 31, 2017

That fucking article has been mocked to oblivion. Fucking THR. Reply

Thread

Link

my dad is so hyped for this, I'm getting secondhand hype! Reply

Thread

Link

Seeing this in half an hour and I am SO excited. Reply

Thread

Link

I think I'm gonna see WW next wednesday. I'm so glad it's getting great reviews. I had hella low expectations.









lets form a prayer circle to stop men from purposefully leaving bad reviews out of spite. Reply

Thread

Link

OP's question makes me want to ask if anyone else here has major imposter syndrome issues. I know I do. Reply

Thread

Link

Big time. I feel like a such a fraud in my career. And I know it's setting me back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally constantly.



I'm elected President of a student-run Global Health Society, and I literally can't organise my way out of a paper bag or say boo to a goose, let alone put on city-wide events with speakers from the WHO and UN and manage all these teams.



And don't even get me started on fucking Medical School... it's CONSTANT. I'm barely functioning and can't even remember to run basic errands, how am I meant to save someone's life with knowledge??????



High achieving/ambitious women are certainly bigger victims of Imposter Syndrome than anyone. Not surprising considering the whole world around us is telling us we just. can. not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link