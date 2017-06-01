Patty Jenkins & Gal Gadot Talk About The Gender Politcs Of Wonder Woman
THR Cover: The complex gender politics of @WonderWomanFilm https://t.co/K1yXrtuIdB #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/XneNzqsWij— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 31, 2017
The article starts with this: "Can Patty Jenkins make the superhero world safe for female directors?"
ONTD, Are you tired of people doubting your abilities because of your gender/identity/race/culture/etc.?
I'm so fucking tired. but at the same time I know I wont stop fighting.
Rian had Looper (30 million dollar budget), some indies I think, and directed some iconic Breaking Bad episodes, including "Ozymandias".
I also like that Steve is the love interest here, which is often the role of the woman in an action movie. Kinda like how they subverted gender roles in Hunger Games, where Peeta is always playing damsel-in-distress to Katniss' reluctant hero.
Right down to the death and the nude scene.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
It was so awesome!! I cried at the scenes with little Diana, when Steve died, when Wonder Woman saw his death unfold and how she was suffering, and when she went out to the trenches to rescue those people in the village and at the end. So basically I cried a lot through most of this movie lmao.
The movie had a great balance of happy and sad moments. The humor was A+ and I loved seeing Diana react to the outside world (I chocked on my drink at one point lol).
The negatives are pretty minor: wish the villains were more well-developed (seems to be a trend with superhero movies) and I wish there was no slow-mo in some of the fight scenes. Overall, it was a great movie and I can't wait for the sequel because I want to see Wonder Woman kick ass in other decades and see what else is going to happen. The movie didn't really tell us what happened to Dr. Maru too...
Btw, in BvS I remember she had a sword, but in this movie Ares destroyed it. How did she get a new one? I am confused.
I was hoping Madame Poison would come back up again too. The sword was also a total non-entity,
I thought it would fix itself so she could kill Ares.
lets form a prayer circle to stop men from purposefully leaving bad reviews out of spite.
I'm elected President of a student-run Global Health Society, and I literally can't organise my way out of a paper bag or say boo to a goose, let alone put on city-wide events with speakers from the WHO and UN and manage all these teams.
And don't even get me started on fucking Medical School... it's CONSTANT. I'm barely functioning and can't even remember to run basic errands, how am I meant to save someone's life with knowledge??????
High achieving/ambitious women are certainly bigger victims of Imposter Syndrome than anyone. Not surprising considering the whole world around us is telling us we just. can. not.