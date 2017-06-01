Luis Fonsi Forgives Justin Bieber for Stumbling Over 'Tongue-Twisty' Despacito Lyrics
Luis Fonsi forgives Justin Bieber for forgetting the Spanish lyrics to 'Despacito' while out in a club last week. Good man! pic.twitter.com/GrSPIYHKIV— Leaf Music (@leaffm) June 1, 2017
Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi tells Rolling Stone that he gives Biebs a pass for flubbing the words to the #1 song in the country. He denounces
Fonsi shares: "That chorus is not easy to sing, even for fluent Spanish singers like myself. It’s got a lot of lyrics, it’s kind of tongue-twisty."
Biebs seems unfazed by the controversy, continuing on his sold-out world tour, and um...relieving himself on beaches across the globe.
Sources: @LeafFM. @Biebs, 1.
ONTD: What languages do you speak?
mb they'll start giving a shit
nsfw page, but the video isnt
Edit: Jk I see you came thru sis <3
Edited at 2017-06-01 09:01 pm (UTC)
i can read some basic spanish (shitty teacher in high school that made us do exclusively book work) and i tried really hard twice in college to learn french (AND spent a summer semester in france), but i just couldn't make it happen.
It's even more difficult if you're not immersed in the language culturally or through living in a country where it's #1.
I know my problem is my brain automatically viewing non-English phrasing/words as translations, rather than their own independent terminology.
Talking about things that harm you, Trump pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.
Hot!
nomas por que te ayudo con un #1. no mames.