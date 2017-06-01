Luis Fonsi Forgives Justin Bieber for Stumbling Over 'Tongue-Twisty' Despacito Lyrics

i'm at the point where i'm just like, "whatever makes white people notice puerto rico" tbh

mb they'll start giving a shit

OP im surprised you didnt post that video of him kissing a daddy on the lips in the club

What video do you speak of?

OC I'm surprised you have to be a teasing ass motherfucker and not post it yourself in this comment.



Edit: Jk I see you came thru sis <3



Edited at 2017-06-01 09:01 pm (UTC)

"Des...pa..cito, idk the words so I say poquito, idk the words so I say dorito, idk the words so I say mosquito" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vcIKxV1ki7 — Justin Bieber (@bieberinmypants) May 24, 2017

Um, that doesn't make what he did any less disrespectful

Waiting for him to take a speedball and go away.

This is kind of "Where are they now?" sad to watch.

i only speak english because i am an ingrate american.



i only speak english because i am an ingrate american.

i can read some basic spanish (shitty teacher in high school that made us do exclusively book work) and i tried really hard twice in college to learn french (AND spent a summer semester in france), but i just couldn't make it happen.

It's even more difficult if you're not immersed in the language culturally or through living in a country where it's



Learning multiple languages isn't for everyone tbh, especially if you start later rather than sooner. It's even more difficult if you're not immersed in the language culturally or through living in a country where it's #1. I know my problem is my brain automatically viewing non-English phrasing/words as translations, rather than their own independent terminology.

That's nice, I guess.



That's nice, I guess.

Talking about things that harm you, Trump pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

nomas por que te ayudo con un



donde esta mi chancla? voy a madrear a Luis Fonsi por disculpando el Biebs. nomas por que te ayudo con un #1. no mames.

LA CHANCLETA! Bieber necesita correr!

Exactly, where is the chancla or la correa when we need them tbh

con un cable mojado mejor!

He needs to die.

is that what constitutes for humor in teen wolf

Tired of this ignorant overpaid prick.

Just another prican protecting a yt. Anyway 😴

Luis Fonsi hasn't been shit since all the Adamari Lopez mess

mte I've hated him ever since

For real

TOO TRUE.

Ikr I'm forever side eyeing him

Speaking of nonlatinos speaking Spanish, I'm about 2 months into my new job and a manager is already throwing Spanish words at me and has given me the pet name of "papi/papi bear", and it's starting to dawn on me that a lot of people call me by the Spanish pronunciation of my name.

Isn't it a little inappropriate to call an employee "papi" given its sexual connotation?

it totally is imo

Given all the other inappropriate (and illegal) things going on, this is definitely a 2 on a 1-10 scale.

lol, I speak spanish and that papi bear is totally sexual, be careful lol

You're a stripper?

Sis wtf where the hell do you work? I mean, can you tell or is illegal?

I haaaate it when non Spanish speakers use the Spanish pronunciation of my name, especially after I introduce myself using the English pronunciation. It makes me feel like they're trying to school me on how to say my name correctly. Like no bitches, I don't like the way you gringos say my name in Spanish, so leave it be since it's can easily be said in English as well. Don't decide for ME how to say my own name! [I have strong feelings about this, haha]

Hmmm papi bear

he is so fucking disgusting!

