Luis Fonsi Forgives Justin Bieber for Stumbling Over 'Tongue-Twisty' Despacito Lyrics



Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi tells Rolling Stone that he gives Biebs a pass for flubbing the words to the #1 song in the country. He denounces crazyfirecrotch's #fakenews, clarifying that Biebs was singing "bah-bah-bah" because the song is not that easy to memorize.

Fonsi shares: "That chorus is not easy to sing, even for fluent Spanish singers like myself. It’s got a lot of lyrics, it’s kind of tongue-twisty."



Biebs seems unfazed by the controversy, continuing on his sold-out world tour, and um...relieving himself on beaches across the globe.



Sources: @LeafFM. @Biebs, 1.

