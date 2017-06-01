Britney Spears Writes Toching Letter to LGBT Fans for Pride!

These years were so entertaining yet scary. Reply

I'll honestly forever admire Britney for getting past that period in her life. I was going through a difficult point during this time as well and seeing her get past it gave me the strength to get through my hard time. Reply

He was gay. So yeah. Lol. Reply

Smoking a cigarette while chewing bubble gum Reply

was this as triggering to you as "why don't you get some exercise, you fat fuck? yeah... run you fat bitch!" Reply

Like she said, we give her the unapologetic truth.



Thank you for being a fan. Reply

iconic Reply

Why does she have a british accent?! I mean he was gay...so I think this is fine. Reply

Great first comment Reply

All hail Godney. May the power of the Holy Spearit compel you. Reply

toching Reply

What a Queen! Legit trying not to cry.What a Queen! Reply

you’ve always been so vocal Lip sync about what a positive impact I’ve had on you.



I'm not gonna lie, this is beautiful Reply

So sweet. So rewarding. Thank you gurl too for everything iconic and boppable that got the entire universe shook etc. 90s was so damn good, such a lovely time to be alive in this country lol Reply

she gave us "work bitch" AND a letter.

charitable queen!! Reply

*work bitch, toxic, stronger, oops i did it again, baby one more time, lucky, slave 4 u, piece of me, break the ice, etc etc, gay anthem after gay anthem Reply

but work bitch was the only one specifically dedicated to gays!



"it’s like in respect to the gays as a term of endearment”

-Britney about Work Bitch Reply

LUCKY! YES OMFG



The song will forever stay with me, I remember when the music video first came on TV.



I was so insanely in love. Reply

Nobel Peace Prize ha! Reply

lmao

homophobia is over! Reply

ahahaha Reply

God I love her so much. I always find it interesting how discreet she is when it comes to her fans versus her peers. She doesn't fake it or gush over them relentlessly. I mean I wish she was a little more involved, but I kind of like her laid back approach of appreciation. Reply

she has played a major role in my sexuality tbh. bless this humble queen. Reply

this is so cute tho Reply

Adopt me Momney <3 Reply

I love a Queen who doesn't name herself a gay icon. The gays named her. 💕 Reply

So what was going on with her from like 2011 to 2013?? She seems way more alive now. Reply

tbh I wouldn't be surprised if they switched up her meds. Reply

Or her clone Reply

something definitely went down between the "Circus" era into the "Femme Fatale" era. Reply

Did they say that man who was her manager was giving her medications and causing her to act that way along with her just being sick of it all and having to be a cog in the music business used by so many people who didnt give a shit about her or whether or not she was happy. Based on her mom's book I would say its a long time coming. Reply

There was a rumored 2nd breakdown during Femme Fatale, at least that's what I've repeatedly read. Reply

Well, I teared up. I can very clearly remember opening BOTM Christmas morning and my faggy 4yo self spent the entire day running around my yard listening to it. Reply

4? Damn! I feel you tho Reply

