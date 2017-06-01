Britney Spears Writes Toching Letter to LGBT Fans for Pride!
BRITNEY SPEARS IS AN ANGEL SENT FROM HEAVEN! WE DON'T DESERVE HER. pic.twitter.com/iA2aIUSgZy— FEIM (@FeimM) June 1, 2017
In celebration of the first day of Pride, Brit Brit shared this handwritten letter to her Gays:
"“This is my letter of love to all my LGBTQ fans. Continuously throughout my career, you’ve always been so vocal about what a positive impact I’ve had on you – that I’ve instilled joy, hope and love in you at times when there was none. That my music is an inspiration. That my story gives you hope.
But I have a secret to share with you. You see, it’s actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. the lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy and make me and my sons strive to be better people.
I love you.
Britney”
Thank you for being a fan.
What a Queen!
vocalLip sync about what a positive impact I’ve had on you.
I'm not gonna lie, this is beautiful
charitable queen!!
"it’s like in respect to the gays as a term of endearment”
-Britney about Work Bitch
The song will forever stay with me, I remember when the music video first came on TV.
I was so insanely in love.
homophobia is over!
All I had were a few Britney hit-clips.