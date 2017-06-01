Film company apologizes for fat-shaming Snow White

inner beauty though? as if not-model-skinny women cannot be beautiful on the outside because of the weight or...? Reply

Thread

Link

Mte, sheesh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

According to most of ONTD, yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously I'm so sick of this shit! I understand the body positive movement but I hate that it turned into another way to pit women against each other especially with that "real women have curves" shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the trailer was creepy as fuck Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I'm more pissed about the voyeurism and sexualization of women in a kid's film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was alarming. I kept thinking ok they're gonna stop now right? ok but NOW though?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, i was really shocked by that trailer wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched a trailer reaction on YouTube by a guy with his young kids who were watching the trailer when it first came out, and the little boy around 3 or 4 years old asked what the dwarves were doing when Snow White was undressing, and the Dad said they were being peeping Toms. The Dad's reaction to the trailer was basically "wtf did I just expose my children too?"



The target audience for this is the age-range where kids are still just sponges, so parents can't sit them down to explain what's wrong about what they just saw. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg I just watched it and WTF?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its so fucked up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty"



Ah yes, which is why the dwarves in the trailer seem disgusted when the Snow White they were leering turned out to not be the slim and graceful lady that they thought she was. Makes sense.



:| Reply

Thread

Link

lol right? not buying this bullshit. this movie needs to be scrapped. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For fucking real. I expected to be grossed out by the fatphobia in the trailer, but it was so much worse than just that. Shameful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE it wasn't just the billboard, the film itself looks gross and somehow within seconds of a clip manages to both objectify and fat shame a female character.



I really hope no parents take their kids to see this just because it's an animated film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they might, in my country a lot of parents took their children to watch sausauge party cause it was animated even if the billboards clearly stated it was an +18 movie. And then they all got scandalized and wanted to sue the cinema wtf. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We'll see, but it's probably far too late to actually change anything like that creepyfuck trailer. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh fuck off



Waiting for the day all societies stop being so obsessive over looks. It literally does nothing productive. I miss being a kid and I didn't know my nose was big or I was chubby Reply

Thread

Link

What gets me the most is that the caption was "what if Snow White wasn't as beautiful". Not even "what if Snow White wasn't as fit". No, beautiful. It's so demeaning, I genuinely teared up (mind you, I'm on my period) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not just hormones, bb. This shit literally gives kids eating disorders. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your comment made me think, does everyone have a ~moment~ where they start caring about how other people look at them? Or is it something that happens slowly over time?



I can legit pinpoint the second it happened. I was 9 and my cousin and I were changing to go outside and play in the sprinkler in her backyard and she made a coment about how I was already getting boobs. Then she said, "My mom said if you're fat your boobs are bigger, maybe you're fat?" That night I spent like half an hour staring in the mirror trying to figure out if I was fat. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When I came to America a classmate (she was very Hilary Banks in looks and personality, just meaner) was the first person to tell me I had big lips and was fat. I developed an eating disorder and lost the weight but I was sick for a long ass time. I got better but I get so antsy at how people talk to kids and teens about weight. I get overly angry about it because i'm paranoid that kid is gonna end up like me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For me I started caring because people were being rude to me because they thought I was ugly. One boy even showed me pics of hot girls and would tell me that is what I don't look like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw man-- i have an upturned nose and kids started pushing their own noses up and oinking at me in preschool. i wasn't overweight as a kid but i hated my nose so much my whole life until my daughter was born and she has my nose and it's absolutely fucking perfect. having my own daughter was really eye opening for all the body shame baggage i carry. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When I got glasses everyone teased me and then I had to get braces, what a horrid combo. one time I came to school in grade 6 with unshaven legs (I was in grade 6, I barely had anything!) and boys started teasing me EVERY SINGLE DAY for the rest of the year. for that one day. I learned from an early age that I wasn't attractive. Now glasses are in and my braces are gone but I still feel like I am not pretty, and it sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your comment reminded me of this



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her features are so small for her big head Reply

Thread

Link

That's basically how all CG characters are designed--can't even remember the last time I saw a strong forehead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I gasped when I saw this ad. What the fuck is wrong with people? Reply

Thread

Link

That trailer for this was all kinds of fucked up! All the bullshit in 90 seconds



But I already know some folks are going to start talking out their ass with anything to do with mass and them being typical and disgusting about it, so let me leave. Reply

Thread

Link

im distracted by how unflattering that photo of cgm is, yeesh Reply

Thread

Link

the whole movie is shit so Reply

Thread

Link

But that's what the whole movie is about? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I don't understand. Are they also doing a massive re-shoot? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anination doesn't do "reshoots"



If they were rewriting/reanimating it the movie would be pushed back god knows how long



Changing animation is no where near as easy as liveaction Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is chloe moretz doing this jank af movie tho? i thought she'd be able to get better roles Reply

Thread

Link

worst, she said she found some kind of 'power' in the movie and is so proud of it e_e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe film producers finally realized she's a terrible actress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol hmmk hon Reply

Thread

Link

And they made big Snow White so slobby and lazy, whereas when she was skinny she was all graceful and shit :/



Edited at 2017-06-01 08:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Gotta reinforce the idea that fat people = lazy and gross! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link