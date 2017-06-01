Film company apologizes for fat-shaming Snow White
“We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention" https://t.co/C8hUODAzVN— Page Six (@PageSix) June 1, 2017
"Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer), which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended."
“Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”
source
The target audience for this is the age-range where kids are still just sponges, so parents can't sit them down to explain what's wrong about what they just saw.
Ah yes, which is why the dwarves in the trailer seem disgusted when the Snow White they were leering turned out to not be the slim and graceful lady that they thought she was. Makes sense.
:|
I really hope no parents take their kids to see this just because it's an animated film.
Waiting for the day all societies stop being so obsessive over looks. It literally does nothing productive. I miss being a kid and I didn't know my nose was big or I was chubby
I can legit pinpoint the second it happened. I was 9 and my cousin and I were changing to go outside and play in the sprinkler in her backyard and she made a coment about how I was already getting boobs. Then she said, "My mom said if you're fat your boobs are bigger, maybe you're fat?" That night I spent like half an hour staring in the mirror trying to figure out if I was fat.
When I came to America a classmate (she was very Hilary Banks in looks and personality, just meaner) was the first person to tell me I had big lips and was fat. I developed an eating disorder and lost the weight but I was sick for a long ass time. I got better but I get so antsy at how people talk to kids and teens about weight. I get overly angry about it because i'm paranoid that kid is gonna end up like me.
But I already know some folks are going to start talking out their ass with anything to do with mass and them being typical and disgusting about it, so let me leave.
If they were rewriting/reanimating it the movie would be pushed back god knows how long
Changing animation is no where near as easy as liveaction
