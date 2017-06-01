Ariana's Benefit Concert for Manchester Sold Out in 6 Minutes, Little Mix Added to Lineup
Tickets for Ariana Grande's benefit concert for Manchester bombing victims sold out in just 6 minutes. https://t.co/psPGgbl7hQ pic.twitter.com/NTBXRqd5MF— ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2017
- Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas have been added to the lineup, which already included Katy Perry, Miley, Coldplay, Usher, Bieber, Pharrell etc
- Tickets were set aside for people who were at the original concert
Are any ONTDers going to this concert?
Source
then.. niall horan
bless ha!
Sure, Jan.
who invited that racist dick
I don't know if her career will end up changing in any way due to this, but her name will now live on forever in history books. Even though it's not in a good way.
Edited at 2017-06-01 08:19 pm (UTC)
This is going to be broadcast across all the major American channels, right?
Speaking of one last time, I saw it's on the UK spotify top 50 atm lol