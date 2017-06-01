Ariana's Benefit Concert for Manchester Sold Out in 6 Minutes, Little Mix Added to Lineup

don't the scalpers by everything Reply

yeah i saw that scalpers were reselling them, which is disgusting considering the money is going to the victims families.

Robbie <3

so many big acts



then.. niall horan

bless ha! Reply

lol! I wonder how he got the invite? Does he share management with Ari?

I heard an interview on the radio this morning with him. He said he was personally called by Ariana and asked to perform.

Sure, Jan.



Sure, Jan. Reply

they have been friends for years

I think the lineup is a combination of people Scooter has connections with and Ariana's friends. I remember Ariana making some post about people assuming that she's sleeping with all of her male friends and it was because people were saying she was hooking up with Niall so I think he was in the second category.

who invited bieber

who invited that racist dick Reply

I'd rather Ed Sheeran or Demi be there tbh

Ed Sheeran can stay home. Demi needs some work so she can belt out a few and sing skyscraper to close out her set.

scooty puff, jr.



Scooter

This makes me really happy! I hope everyone going has the best time!

BEP are still a thing? damn.

But without Fergie! Or maybe this is going to be the last time.

I feel like this is a little tactless to ask, but I wonder how her involvement in this attack will affect her career.

Cement her name in pop music. This is her Chris Brown moment.

This is actually kinda true unfortunately. Like Chris Brown, no one will ever forget her name. Infamy is way better for name recognition that actual fame is.

For better or for worse the general public always eventually forgets, so I think that depends only on how it affects Ariana personally.

I honestly thought her latest album would end up back in the top 10 of iTunes after that first day, and it never happened. Not even close.



I don't know if her career will end up changing in any way due to this, but her name will now live on forever in history books. Even though it's not in a good way. Reply

i don't think it'll help or hurt tbh. it'll just always give her a talking point. the way lea michele always talks about cory monteith when she's flopping and in need of press. tragedy can be used for press but not necessary improve or impede one's career trajectory. tbh i feel like there is so much shit happening in the US right now, sadly people have already moved on and aren't really invested in this story.



Edited at 2017-06-01 08:19 pm (UTC)

She'll always have the exact same kind of notoriety Columbine has. I'm afraid this will become a common occurrence And those artists/fans/etc will have headlines for a few days then be forgotten like all of the other school shootings.

Yasssss! Little Mix!



This is going to be broadcast across all the major American channels, right? Reply

I hope that doing this doesn't hurt her emotionally. (Not the concert, I think the concert is a wonderful idea!) but I can't imagine the trauma that would come from that and what it must be like to get back on the stage, especially so soon. I hope this helps her and everyone involved heal, and it doesn't accidentally hinder her healing and recovery. I think it's a really brave and strong thing to do to get back on stage so quickly. I've got so much respect for her for being so giving and strong after this when it would be so easy to recoil and isolate oneself.

it will air in Brasil, on Multishow, if anyone from here wants to watch. 15h on sunday!

Of course it'll air on multishow lmao

She is one strong woman. I was expecting her to take like the rest of the year off and here she is wanting to go back and give back.

Ah good! Wish I could go tbh. Go Little Mix!

Speaking of one last time, I saw it's on the UK spotify top 50 atm lol Reply

I had no idea black eyed peas were still performing as a group

It's official: Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas. Read what @iamwill had to say about the split https://t.co/1es5vJEKg4 pic.twitter.com/Y1WT9nACaY — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 1, 2017

I guess Fergie just left like today.

I guess Fergie just left like today. Reply

From this article it sounds like Nicole Scherzinger is gonna replace her

I thought she left a long ass time ago.

