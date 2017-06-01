Mirror Ari

Ariana's Benefit Concert for Manchester Sold Out in 6 Minutes, Little Mix Added to Lineup


    - Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas have been added to the lineup, which already included Katy Perry, Miley, Coldplay, Usher, Bieber, Pharrell etc
    - Tickets were set aside for people who were at the original concert


