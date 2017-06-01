



LITTLE BABIES

LETS GO











Tour dates + amazing openers





YASSSS

LITTLE BABIES

LETS GO

Tour dates + amazing openers

Awww man, I wanted PHJB or BSS (who I didn't know was back together). :/ Reply

Damn, they're doing arenas now. Slay. Reply

ugh arcade fire + phantogram. Reply

Tampa !!!!!!!!!!



Praise be Praise be Reply

ughHHHH i want angel olsen at my show! Reply

this is cool



gives me Abba vibes

REFLEKTOR didnt do anything for me Reply

Arcade Fire in the Disco!



*I'm sure that someone has used that before.*



But it is very Dancing Queen and I'm a fan.



Edited at 2017-06-01 07:26 pm (UTC)

Arcade Fire in the... Taco Bell?? Reply

Don't you wanna know how we keep starting arcade fires?



Edited at 2017-06-01 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Is this the disco everyone was asking for? Reply

lmao! Gaga was supposed to deliver the disco renaissance. But I won't complain about this tbh, it's kind of a bop. Reply

I don't hate it.



Saw them live a couple years ago and had a fucking blast. Reply

Nice, this is the closest they've sounded to Funeral in recent years Reply

I'm so glad it's good, I needed it. Reply

i don't particularly like it yet but i think it's a grower for me. seeing them again for at least the 9th time at lolla this year. excited to hear new music from them Reply

this is so good! i'm seeing them in 2 weeks and now i'm even more excited Reply

I don't always like Arcade Fire but this is a jaaaaam Reply

It will probably take a while to grow on me, as is the case with literally every Arcade Fire album, but I think I like it. It's a little plain vocally, I like when he uses more range.



I loooooved Reflektor after seeing them play the songs live. They are one of those bands that is better live than on record, imo. Reply

Without a doubt they're better live. I actually wasn't that into them until I witnessed the perfection live back in 2005. Life changing.



The Reflektor Tour was AMAZING. I can't wait for this round. Reply

What song is this reminding me of? Specifically that woodwind instrument part. Sounds like a 90s/early 00s song. Reply

It's not as instant as Reflektor was for me but I like it Reply

I don't play Arcade Fire a lot but I love their concerts.



This is another one that will probably be great when played live. Reply

i love this. i didn't really dig reflektor so it's nice for me to be excited about their music again. Reply

MTE Reply

same Reply

i love it. but 5 minutes? really Reply

Seeing them in 2 weeks. They always put on a great show.

this year is so great for music Reply

YESSSSSS!!! God I've missed the fuck out of them. Kind of OT but within the realm of phenomenal Canadian bands - I've just discovered July Talk and I. am. OBSESSED Reply

