Rainbow Rowell to write Marvel's new Runaways series


The series will be reuniting most of the team's original line-up, with the exception of Alex Wilder who is appearing in the  Power Man & Iron Fist series. It will be illustrated by Kris Anka.

The first arc will be about Gertrude “Gert” Yorkes's resurrection.


