Rainbow Rowell to write Marvel's new Runaways series
Exclusive: @RainbowRowell will write @Marvel's brand new #Runaways series! https://t.co/m8JsODNnD4 pic.twitter.com/ffhnJXjt4Y— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 1, 2017
Source.
The series will be reuniting most of the team's original line-up, with the exception of Alex Wilder who is appearing in the Power Man & Iron Fist series. It will be illustrated by Kris Anka.
The first arc will be about Gertrude “Gert” Yorkes's resurrection.
After seeing what she wrote about the X-Men...
2. i might actually pick up the series if Gert is resurrected and here to stay
bkv said that when you die, you stay dead, but that went out the door as soon as he wrote a series in the 616 universe and then left it so other ppl could take over
also i kinda hated that they broke up the characters and also put them in other series. the great thing about them was that they encapsulated all things supernatural about the marvel universe and came into existence at the same time but stayed together and kept to themselves. now they feel like any other throwaway characters.
Did you read Slam! yet?
not yet but it's next up! i've been reading some DC classics lately thanks to wonder woman. after kingdom come, i'll get into some slam!
Rme after reading that. I mean not only is she completely wrong (Pyslocke is a ninja, Rogue has super strength, Polaris has the same power as Magneto, etc) wtf @ that racist comment? Did she think she was clever being "self aware" it was racist?
And Storm's ability to control the elements is still "just thinking"? Uh, in the same way that Magneto's magnetism and the powers of every other character who manipulates some form of energy or matter are "just thinking," I guess.
On the other hand it sounds like she's a shit writer so great that's just.... great.
why does Marvel make decisions like this? I guess it really is their season to flop now that DC has pulled itself together via Rebirth
in no particular order: greg capullo, liam sharp, fiona staples, jock, francis manapul, patrick zircher, christian ward, juan ferreyra, ryan stegman, bryan hitch, gabriel hernandez walta, jh williams, steve epting, greg smallwood, mike allred, mike del mundo, ron garney, alex maleev, russell dauterman, andrea sorrentino, daniel acuna, nicola scott, and jason fabok.
It's somewhat sad that almost half of these artists seems to be currently in DC(?) at the moment because I don't have any series' that I follow actively in DC (I might go and get Stjepan Sejic's run for Aquaman though, my first DC follow ever).
Edited at 2017-06-02 04:19 am (UTC)
Here's hoping the colorist is neat (unless he's also doing the colors, which I'm cool with.)