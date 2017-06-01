Rainbow Rowell to write Marvel's new Runaways series

I already had zero hope for the series. Now I have negative? Reply

Thread

Link

bet you all five dollars she has Chase saying something incredibly racist (yet self-aware) about Nico. Double if it's about her eyes and if it affects her sight, triple if he uses food as a way to describe her skin tone. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my God what?! Does she really write like that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, in her book with the korean boy as a love interest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1. when and how did Alex Wilder come back; and



2. i might actually pick up the series if Gert is resurrected and here to stay



bkv said that when you die, you stay dead, but that went out the door as soon as he wrote a series in the 616 universe and then left it so other ppl could take over



also i kinda hated that they broke up the characters and also put them in other series. the great thing about them was that they encapsulated all things supernatural about the marvel universe and came into existence at the same time but stayed together and kept to themselves. now they feel like any other throwaway characters. Reply

Thread

Link

thanks, now i can look up what happened to Victor and that girl who could grow plants, i don't remember shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Victor doesn't have a happy ending. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol just read it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1, right?? i don't want him back. i don't want most of the series touched since the second arc was messy and the third the artwork was so bad i didn't even bother. hoping the series is alright though but eh. i'm not getting my hopes up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll keep an eye on this, but i'm not expecting it to be particularly good. bkv has proven to be an impossible act to follow for all these runaways writers. Reply

Thread

Link

BKV is the only creator I trust with anything aside for Matt Fraction tbh.



Did you read Slam! yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amen. i'll read anything he puts out. i love how he mostly collaborates with women too. saga is so fucking cool thanks to bkv *and* fiona staples.



not yet but it's next up! i've been reading some DC classics lately thanks to wonder woman. after kingdom come, i'll get into some slam! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After reading what she wrote, why do I not have a job at fucking Marvel writing comics? Reply

Thread

Link

I've always thought she was overrated. Granted, I only read Fangirl, but that put me off enough to never touch her other works. Especially not the not!Drarry fanfiction spinoff she put out. Then, with every criticism I've heard about Eleanor & Park...her writing annoys me at best and can feel painfully ignorant. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked Fangirl but absolutely could not get through Eleanor & Park. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The faux Drarry one was actually cute and much better than the overrated Fangirl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fangirl was horrible. I didn't even make it halfway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The writing for Fangirl was soooo cringey. I read it as an ebook so highlighted all the cringe/eyeroll worthy moments. Eleanor & Park sounds like a racist mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fangirl was overrated. their relationship was weird and the main character felt kinda emotionally stunted and stupid. like getting outraged that your teacher was pissed you submitted fanfiction? ..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ughhhhhh. Her books are garbage. Reply

Thread

Link

Meh, Marvel books are always a hit or miss for me, but I'll skip this. Why couldn't they have gotten Pamela Ribbon or like... literally anyone else Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, so you CRITIQUE the place you want to work at to get a job, finally I understand brb off bitching at my top five. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh Kris Anka. How does he continue to get work? Reply

Thread

Link

lol people seem to enjoy his artwork, i don't mind it he has his moments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is victor mancha gonna be part of this??? i hated what they did to him the vision solo series ugh Reply

Thread

Link

They did Victor dirty in that series. I mean I loved the Vison series but wished it wasn't canon so it wouldn't affect other characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Fangirl and Eleanor & Park but didn't love them like I thought I would. I still like her but apparently, judging from these comments, I have missed things. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait for Gregg's new show! Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I hadn't heard that much about her books, just that they were popular. Then I read Eleanor & Park, and wtf. How did she publish something that weirdly racist in 2012? Reply

Thread

Link

After seeing what she wrote about the X-Men...



Rme after reading that. I mean not only is she completely wrong (Pyslocke is a ninja, Rogue has super strength, Polaris has the same power as Magneto, etc) wtf @ that racist comment? Did she think she was clever being "self aware" it was racist? Reply

Thread

Link

With the way Marvel's going right now, she should fit right in. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Fangirl and Carry On, but I heard so many bad things about Eleanor & Park that I don't wanna touch it. Reply

Thread

Link

All I know is that Karolina looks so weird on that cover. When did she adopt that style? She looks like a "sexy greek goddess" Halloween costume. Reply

Thread

Link

omg, i didn't even realize that was supposed to be her D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh her comments on X-Men are so stupid. There are tons of X-Women with "physical" powers, and tons of male characters with psionic powers (hello, Professor X and Cable, two of the most powerful characters in canon with their girly "thinking" abilities). You'd also think a writer might be aware that everyone having the power of brute strength would make for some boring fight scenes.



And Storm's ability to control the elements is still "just thinking"? Uh, in the same way that Magneto's magnetism and the powers of every other character who manipulates some form of energy or matter are "just thinking," I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

That comment was so baffling. Calling down lightning and hurricanes by 'just thinking' is a pretty sweet deal, like...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know how I feel about this. On the one hand I love Runaways.

On the other hand it sounds like she's a shit writer so great that's just.... great. Reply

Thread

Link

noooo not this racist trash writer

why does Marvel make decisions like this? I guess it really is their season to flop now that DC has pulled itself together via Rebirth Reply

Thread

Link

anka is a terrible artist Reply

Thread

Link

Care to share internal artists that you like BB? Because I buy comics primarily by artist... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh dont get me started!! lool



in no particular order: greg capullo, liam sharp, fiona staples, jock, francis manapul, patrick zircher, christian ward, juan ferreyra, ryan stegman, bryan hitch, gabriel hernandez walta, jh williams, steve epting, greg smallwood, mike allred, mike del mundo, ron garney, alex maleev, russell dauterman, andrea sorrentino, daniel acuna, nicola scott, and jason fabok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Interesting. I Google-fu'd each name and I see a trend amongst these artists that you listed... very hyper masculine-ish types(?). Two specific ones in the list unnerve me.



It's somewhat sad that almost half of these artists seems to be currently in DC(?) at the moment because I don't have any series' that I follow actively in DC (I might go and get Stjepan Sejic's run for Aquaman though, my first DC follow ever).











Edited at 2017-06-02 04:19 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked attachments a lot, haven't read anything else by her tho... Reply

Thread

Link

everyone on booktube is crazy about her, but i have yet to read anything by her, though i think i own one of her books. Reply

Thread

Link

Her books are awful. That's all I got. Reply

Thread

Link