June 1st, 2017, 01:08 pm rrunawayy Lorde- Perfect Places
the "squad" related issue for lorde is PURELY that she's done essentially a collab album with jack, bc no one had issues with her hunger games OST or disclosure feature (and she was friends with taylor and co during those as well)
she should have just stuck with her original producer, jack antonoff is doing nothing for her
but i don't hear the lorde comparison oop
At this point I think he and the Ginger Goblin are competing to see who can be a bigger blight on music