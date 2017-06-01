This song sounds pretty generic. I think Allie X made this exact song 2 years ago Reply

That's so weird, my Spotify just started playing her on my Lorde radio. Reply

I love her! Listen to Prime if you haven't already, it's been my morning alarm for a few yrs and I still don't hate it Reply

Wow it is SO Allie X/Troye Sivan sounding... why is she so behind? Reply

the beat sounds like beyonce's "sweet dreams"



loving ha Reply

It's cute. Should've released Sober though! Reply

Summer anthem 2k17 sorry Camilla Cabigot Reply

It didn't grab me until the chorus, which echoes songs from the recent past. Don't hate it, catchy in a generic way. Reply

it reminds me of the naked and famous with the collective, triumphant singing about being young lol. Reply

Yeah, their music (the production at the very least) seems to be an inspiration:



Passive Me, Agressive You perfectly soundtracked my mid-teens. What a great, consistent pop album. I will probably revisit it till I die, just for nostalgic purposes. Too bad they didn't followed it with anything even half as good Reply

I was just listening to this, I like it. I haven't heard sober/homemade dynamite yet do the songs sound similar? I refuse to listen to new songs until I get a studio version. Reply

Sober/Homemade Dynamite sound way better, I hope this is just a promo single Reply

Where can I hear those? Reply

Idk maybe it's a grower Reply

That was Green Light for me. I love it now lol Reply

Same Green Light is like my anthem now but at first I thought it was super generic. The Chromeo remix did a lot for me as well. Reply

I felt pretty meh about the first two minutes of Green Light at first, but now it's one of my fave songs this year Reply

I think it is. I liked it a lot better on my second listen Reply

This is generic and kinda boring. Did T. Swift help write this? Reply

I liked it better when Lorde sang ironically about partiez and the idiocy of being young. Reply

She really did lose her cool when she associated herself with the squad™. That crowd just doesn't seem to fit her personality, I mean I don't know her personally but she seems like the weird artsy girl not the vapid supermodel type. She should be friends with people like FKA twigs Reply

Honestly, I think she's a floater who likes everyone and everyone likes in return. She's got an artistic bent but she's not pretentious enough to only be friends with certain people. Reply

i think fka is great and artsy and has cool vision, but nothing she's ever said in interviews makes me think she's some kind of genius



the "squad" related issue for lorde is PURELY that she's done essentially a collab album with jack, bc no one had issues with her hunger games OST or disclosure feature (and she was friends with taylor and co during those as well) Reply

I stan good sis Tahliah but she's one of the most pretentious celebs ever. I love a good artsy fartsy gal, but her interviews make me laugh sometimes, like, on the levels of Lady_Gaga_BBC_Culture_Show.avi Reply

generic. kept looking to see when the song would end so i could comment on how bad it is



she should have just stuck with her original producer, jack antonoff is doing nothing for her Reply

I love it. Reply

Toilet's awfulness rubbed off on her. Reply

it reminds me young blood by the naked and famous. i am OBSESSED. Reply

i saw them recently and they were so good!! i'm not super into their stuff but live was fantastic and so much fun. Reply

Their first album is a masterpiece and would be a perfect score to some Skins UK type of movie Reply

They're great live! Reply

They are also from New Zealand Reply

the naked and famous are my favourite band and i'm living for seeing them mentioned on ontd



but i don't hear the lorde comparison oop Reply

i feel bored by everything i've heard so far and i'm blaming jack antonoff since bleachers fucking sucks. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-01 06:26 pm (UTC) Reply

She should've teamed up w/Nate R lbr Reply

Did he produce this too?



At this point I think he and the Ginger Goblin are competing to see who can be a bigger blight on music Reply

Lorde and Jack produced the whole together. Reply

