Netflix cancels Sense8

oh nooooo :( I can't believe this shit

Sorry guys. Thanks for your passion and support these last few days, was very moving to see your love for the show. En Evant! https://t.co/77H3Ob7OGB — Brian J. Smith (@BrianJacobSmith) June 1, 2017



Didn't watch, but my sister loved it and I am sure she's bummed. :/

Link





bak_sun happy pride, kidsthis is your fault 😒

Link

Netflix can choke.

Link

I am so upset. I just got to love this show less than a month ago. I have 2 eps left to watch but i do not think i will bring myself to watch them now



I need more Miguel in my life but my spanish isnt good enough to understand the other stuff hes been in!



😩😩😩😩



Also on Pride Day of all days? Fuck u netflix



Edited at 2017-06-01 05:58 pm (UTC)

Link

You need to watch Velvet on Netflix. It's incredible and he's so swoon worthy. Reply

Link

oooh it is actually on netflix germany, bless your heart Reply

Link

He's gonna be in season 3 of Narcos. They've finished shooting and I think it's gonna be released in the Fall. Reply

fuck you netflix

Link

welp didn't think that would happen kinda

Link

Is the guy on that Marvel show the only lead poc left on Netflix? I mean damn...



I guess Narcos too... Reply

Link

Dear White People, One Day at a Time. And these are only from the shows I watch.



Edited at 2017-06-01 06:07 pm (UTC)

Link

For some reason I had no idea that Dear White People was a show on Metflix. I knew it existed but not there.



Tho that leads me to the broader point of how Netflix chooses to promote certain shows...



I just brought it up and The Last Kingdom is on the spotlight page and I don't recall seeing a single thing for Dear White People. Reply

Luke Cage, Master of None, One Day At A Time, Dear White People, Friends From College, and there are shows from Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Spain and France. Reply

apart from the other shows mentioned, there's chewing gum, 3% and atelier, just off the top of my head Reply

Does 13 reasons why count? she's brunette and nice Reply

I think an argument could be made that Piper is no longer the lead of OITNB Reply

Link

Not surprising. My Twitter timeline is freaking the fuck out though.

Link

they made such advancements in the plot this season it could have been wrapped up with 1 more damn final season. fuckkkk youuuu netflix wtf

Link

Or at least another special 🙄🙄🙄🙄

Link

Yeah, wasn't it rumored that even though they wanted 5 seasons there was a contingency plan to wrap it in 3? Reply

Link

Thiiiisssss! I'm so fucking upset.

Link

Devastated. F them. F them for cancelling on the first day of pride month.

Link

It's not that great of a show and the fact it has gay characters shouldn't automatically save it from cancellation nor what month it's in. Reply

Link

Maybe it wasn't a great show to you but it meant a lot to a lot of people. It was inclusive, had a great cast of diverse characters and showed many different types of relationships. Does it matter what month it's canceled in? No. But it is an extra slap in the face.



Edited at 2017-06-01 07:43 pm (UTC)

Link

.... No one is saying that. They're upset and rightfully so about a show with interesting representation and one of the few out there right now. So please stop talking down to people who are upset k? Reply

Link

Season 1 wasn't that great. Season 2 was much better. Reply

Link

It makes sense because of how much it costs to produce. In my mind, Wolfgang died, so I'm happy with that ending. Reply

Link

true, I like the way you think

Link

no, that is a horrible ending omg Reply

Link

I never cared at all about Wolfgang, so I'd be all for this. Reply

Link

FUCK THIS SHIT

Link

Weren't there a bunch of posts on here about how bad the ratings were or am I making that up? Reply

Link

netflix infamously doesn't release their ratings Reply

Link

Yeah but there was a post about a cast member asking for fans to tweet support for the show, which is usually a sign that things are going downhill... Reply

Link

I still swear I saw posts about how it was in danger of being canceled because it wasn't bringing in viewers. IDK my brain is stupid, maybe I'm remembering wrong. Reply

Link

there was a post about one of the leads asking for fans to tweet their support, which I think led people to assume they weren't going to renew. I don't think Netflix releases its ratings? Reply

Link

doesn't help that they barely bothered to promote it...



season 2 had so much potential for great promotions but they didn't do much. why didn't they ever take advantage of the multiple genres in this show and market it as such? sigh Reply

Link

netflix doesn't do "ratings" like networks do. it's just expensive and they'd rather give adam sandler a billion dollars than invest in quality television. Reply

I feel like I remember some sites running articles talking about how expensive it was and it might not get renewed but I can't remember where from. Reply

