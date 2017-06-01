Netflix cancels Sense8
Sorry to report this, but @netflix confirms that @Sense8 has been canceled after two seasons. https://t.co/2ErHBHRRdD— Curt Wagner (@ShowPatrol) June 1, 2017
“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end,” Cindy Holland, VP Netflix original content, said in the statement. “It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”
