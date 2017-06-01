Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan - There For You

King of pop Troye Sivan collabed with unknown DJ Martin Garrix for a new song!


The song debuted very highly on Apple Music:

Been bopping to this all week and I noticed no one had made a post about it! Will you be there for Troye and #BuyThereForYouOniTunes?

Sources: 1 & 2
Tagged: , , ,