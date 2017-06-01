Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan - There For You
King of pop Troye Sivan collabed with unknown DJ Martin Garrix for a new song!
The song debuted very highly on Apple Music:
Been bopping to this all week and I noticed no one had made a post about it! Will you be there for Troye and #BuyThereForYouOniTunes?
Sources: 1 & 2
you GUYS and were already TOP TWENNY in 40 countries @AppleMusic 🎈https://t.co/dCV1ouoGR0 pic.twitter.com/MpTxvkVOLV— troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 26, 2017
Hard pass. Never liked him anyway.
Fools, Talk Me Down, For Him, Swimming Pools etc. i get all the feels listening to his album.
and that's offensive considering Troye can actually sing. i guess it's just cause this song doesn't require much vocal effort...it's like spoke sung. hence why The Chainsmokers attempts to sing their own songs.