Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan - There For You

Troye is such a pleasure. He shot a live set for us and it was his second performance like ever and his dad was there singing along to every word. he was so sweet with all the fans too, he's such a delight. Reply

Thread

Link

garrix is honestly awful this song would have been so much better without him Reply

Thread

Link

I like this a lot, I also liked Scared to be Lonely so I'll be checking out his new release. Reply

Thread

Link

this sound is literally on every YouTuber's intro.



Hard pass. Never liked him anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

nope. haven't bought this song in over a year. over it. Reply

Thread

Link

Unknown DJ? 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Yuck Reply

Thread

Link

I hope the good walking sis Hilary Duff got some credit for that "Sparks" whistle they sampled Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously. Every time this song comes up on Spotify I think it's Sparks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am beyond obsessed with "Blue Neighbourhood". I actually travelled from LA to NY to see him with my then boyfriend. But, this song isn't doing much for me. I saw him a few weeks ago at an Allie X show in LA and I just hope his second album is as perfect as BN is Reply

Thread

Link

it's so good. and like...him being a YouTube star i was just...in denial that i loved it so much.



Fools, Talk Me Down, For Him, Swimming Pools etc. i get all the feels listening to his album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these bro vocals are giving me Andrew from the Chainsmokers for some reason.



and that's offensive considering Troye can actually sing. i guess it's just cause this song doesn't require much vocal effort...it's like spoke sung. hence why The Chainsmokers attempts to sing their own songs. Reply

Thread

Link