Anna Paquin Blasts News Outlet For Publishing Photos Of Her Children
.@DailyMail pls stop publishing pics of our kids faces. 2 #bodyshamers should I hide in my #redtent & not interact w my kids/leave house??? pic.twitter.com/00m22blLol— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) May 30, 2017
Seriously, there are many children of public figures who get their faces blurred out in that publication. Why not ours?— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) May 30, 2017
A British news outlet has published photos of her children.
The children’s faces weren’t blurred out.
Some readers made mean-spirited comments about the story.
source. source
Also Sense8 was cancelled. I am so upset 😩
Edited at 2017-06-01 05:45 pm (UTC)
The tabloids shouldn't be publishing kids' faces unless the celebrity parents opt for them to be shown anyway.
Ryan and Eva never have but Ben and Jen did
"The Office" actor took to Twitter on Tuesday (May 13) to show off his little angel, and tweeted, “Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I’m thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!! #NoKidsPolicy."
http://www.gossipcenter.com/babies/firs
Edited at 2017-06-01 06:11 pm (UTC)
those comments are absolutely brutal. idk how celebrities leave the house knowing they might be photographed and ridiculed like that.
something people anti-Hilary Clinton started saying apparently. pathetic 🙄
Also they look like a cute family. She looks good in the pics. What a bunch of trolls. I don't even like Anna as an actress so I'm not invested
Did anyone else watch Bellevue? It was not very good.
She is so pretty, talented, kind.. I'm in love with her and Stephen.
It helps stop them making a few pennies from your visits and it will help keep everyone's blood pressure low tbh!! 12/10 would recommend.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/deta