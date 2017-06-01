Anna Paquin Blasts News Outlet For Publishing Photos Of Her Children

I love Anna! Would love for BlondyO to post a pic of their legs!! Reply

I thought that is illegal in the EU or are they already practicing their brexit to some extend



Also Sense8 was cancelled. I am so upset 😩



i think europe has diff laws than the uk for this, uk newspapers have never blurred out kids pictures, i remember thinking how cool it was that other countries did it when i was in spain

i have this vague memory that it's illegal for paps to shoot kids faces without their parents permission so whenever i see pics of the kardashian kids i'm always like "well they gave permission for this" but then i realized that's not true at all lmao

Those commenters are some twisted ass goblins wtf

It's The Daily Mail - everyone involved is a twisted ass goblin - from the "journalists" to the readers.

One time I saw someone say "it's sad Natasha Richardson is dead" and there were 8 downvotes, lmao

whaaat the fuck lol

The Daily Fail commenters are what I call alt-human. Real bottom feeders. Right up there with the TMZ commenters.

daily fails always seems super arbitrary on which kids they pixel

I wonder how it works because Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids are always blurred out in Daily Mail, so I wonder if they threatened legal action. But then you see Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's kids' faces plastered everywhere.

The tabloids shouldn't be publishing kids' faces unless the celebrity parents opt for them to be shown anyway.



The tabloids shouldn't be publishing kids' faces unless the celebrity parents opt for them to be shown anyway. Reply

Doesn't it have something to do with of the parents have ever officially released pictures of their kids?

Ryan and Eva never have but Ben and Jen did



Ryan and Eva never have but Ben and Jen did Reply

Did Ben and Jen publicize their kids? I don't really pay attention.

i thought there was a law saying if parents' published photos of their kids, it meant they were public so tabloids/magazines didn't have to pixelate it?

i remember them posting clear pics of Emily Blunt's older daughter and i'm pretty sure neither she or John ever post pics of their kids on social media

"The Office" actor took to Twitter on Tuesday (May 13) to show off his little angel, and tweeted, "Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!!



Excited to share their bundle of joy with the world, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski shared the first picture of their daughter Hazel."The Office" actor took to Twitter on Tuesday (May 13) to show off his little angel, and tweeted, "Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!! #NoKidsPolicy ."

Well it's the daily mail so not surprising they're tacky as fuck

Yeah, but what's with the comment section being filled with literally psychotic people? I couldn't believe some of the things people were saying after the Ariana bombing. Maybe it's for attention. Lots of major Trump and God lovers, too.

Why don't they pixelate all kids faces?! That's fucked.

Wait, isn't it the law in the UK to pixelate the faces of kids?

I thought it was the law in the UK not to publish photographs of underage kids?

i thought that was the law too but maybe that is just for pictures taken in the uk or maybe just ones printed since this was only online?

i think their policy is something to do with only publishing the faces of kids who have already been published in other outlets



it should definitely be illegal to print pictures of children without the parent's consent. it seems like a child safety thing if nothing else.



those comments are absolutely brutal. idk how celebrities leave the house knowing they might be photographed and ridiculed like that. Reply

The sad thing is, this will only bring more attention to the pics and her kids.

The comments on the DM website are always vile.

what's a hildabeast?

http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.p hp?term=Hildabeast



something people anti-Hilary Clinton started saying apparently. pathetic 🙄

Something that the trolls started calling Hillary Clinton, Hildebeest... it's after the actual animal the Wildebeest.

i feel like the daily mail always picks and chooses which kids they pixelate, which i don't get. i remember they posted pics of adam brody's and leighton meester's daughter, even though they've been very private about her.

never read DM comments. in fact never read the DM at all

That's very generous calling the Fail a news outlet.

People who write like that about a child... How pathetic can you be?

I looked up the article and it clearly does show the kids faces in all the pics 😒



Also they look like a cute family. She looks good in the pics. What a bunch of trolls. I don't even like Anna as an actress so I'm not invested



Did anyone else watch Bellevue? It was not very good. Reply

Ugh @ all of this. Love her response.



She is so pretty, talented, kind.. I'm in love with her and Stephen. Reply

It helps stop them making a few pennies from your visits and it will help keep everyone's blood pressure low tbh!! 12/10 would recommend.



I just wanna let everyone know that there's a Chrome extension called Daily Mail Blocker that will show you a cute cat gif if you ever click a Daily Fail link.It helps stop them making a few pennies from your visits and it will help keep everyone's blood pressure low tbh!! 12/10 would recommend.

i hate paps posting pictures of kids. i want them to be off limits until 18. let them decide if it's the life they want

