AMC - PREACHER Official S2 Trailer + New Promo Images










The official trailer has been released! With a good look at the iconic antagonist, Herr Starr ♥ The series returns Sunday June 25th at 10/9c with the episode "On The Road" followed by a second episode, Monday June 26th at 9/8c in its new timeslot.


