AMC - PREACHER Official S2 Trailer + New Promo Images

i'm almost sorry for shipping cassidy/tulip/jesse

almost Reply

Thread

Link

I proudly ship the OT3 ♥



"Things can still hurt."



Oh, Cass...

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they'll never give it to us but idc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how crazy they'll go with Herr Starr, some of what I read on wiki was way too much for me.



Why is Jesse being mean to Cass? Why is Tulip hitting him? On second thought, knowing Cass, he probably deserved it.



I need them to bring DeBlanc back and Eugene can stay gone unless they fix his backstory, which I doub they'll do. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when season 1 was airing and people on ontd were saying poor Eugene and I was like "....am I in the right place?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, current Eugene was a sweetheart and his comic backstory wasn't what they did on the show, so until people found out what happened with Tracy, I understand why they'd feel sorry for him, I did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



lol, Cassidy's tolerance to the sun is really high. lol, Cassidy's tolerance to the sun is really high. Reply

Thread

Link

finally, ruth negga back on my screen 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

I will always ship Cassidy/jesse. They are hot together. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this insane show, I can't wait for it to come back. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Fox is showing the first season here soon, so I'm going to give it another try. Just too lazy for downloading/streaming. Reply

Thread

Link

are those gifs the same person? Reply

Thread

Link

No, jesse is in the top one and Cassidy in the bottom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks. they really looked similar in those gifs, to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link