Racist tweets uncovered on Bachelorette contestant's twitter

I knew this asshole was trash. Hope he shows his ass on the show and Rachel kicks him to the curb in a satisfying way!

He gone.

ive never seen this show anddont get how it works - do the contestants audition already knowing who the bachelorette/bachelor is?

They don't always, but I'm pretty sure most if not all of them did this season because Rachel was announced so early. Either way, ABC cast him with the intention of putting him on her season.

This season they announced the bachelorette WAY earlier than usual. She wasn't even eliminated yet.

Wait, when they do a new bachelor/bachelorette is it someone who was previously eliminated on the opposite show?

for the most part, no. they can pull out though once the bachelor/bachelorette is decided on. i've read several women did with the last bachelor

t r a s h.

and trash @ the show for letting him on...

right? they had to have checked his social media and brought him on for the potential drama. fuck 'em.

I mean you KNOW why they did this. but as an unreal fan, I'm not that surprised

LOL My first thought was also the story arc on Unreal.



It's so obvious they did this purposefully .... and if he's on long enough they'll give him some lame ass redemption arc like they tried to do with aaryn on Big Brother....

mte. I don't watch this but my sister does and I saw a promo with him saying he'd have problems with "other people" in the house and they cut to a couple of black guys and my racist radar went off. They planned this and they're scummy for doing so.

He calls himself "pleasantly offensive" in his Twitter bio. I feel like anyone who says that they don't mind offending people/hate being PC/"tell it like it is" are always gonna turn out to be a shitty person.

~I'm an equal opportunity offender~

Guys who are like "I'm just an asshole :D *shrug*"



cool thanks for telling me bye forever

Mte

what a douche canoe

And water is wet.



The producers fucked with Rachel so hard this season and she was not here for it. Even on Monday you could tell how pissed she was that the producers brought that catch me outside wannabe on

ABC did her so dirty on Monday. I could see in her face that she would've walked were it not for her contract

why didn't a loaded company like ABC not vet each candidate beforehand? like his name is even in the twitter handle obviously people are using this show as a way to get famous but COME ON

I'm sure they knew about it. This was an actual storyline on Unreal except even the confederate flag bikini girl character didn't seem as bad as this guy.

in unreal she wasn't actively racist, just a southern idiot. but yeah, i definitely think this will be a storyline.

I would bet money that they totally knew. It's starting to look like he's getting the villain "edit" too.

They knew. (I mean, I don't know that they knew, but come on, they knew)

why didn't a loaded company like ABC not vet each candidate beforehand



lmao they did. I mean that's pretty much the reason why he was cast lbr

They ask for your social media on this applications so they had to know

Not that I expected much from a Fleiss production but Rachel really really deserves better than this guy as a suitor.



Most of this shit just doesn't even make sense??? The US is becoming an urban Vietnam?? Hillary is the millennial OJ??



Edited at 2017-06-01 05:42 pm (UTC)

"Rachel really really deserves better than this guy as a suitor."



LOL no one who goes on the bachelor/bachelorette really deserves anything, lbr.

You mean these cuties don't deserve anything??????????

Trueeee

They're not going on for genuine reasons lbr

It's MAGA Mad Libs.

"I don't hate Muslims, but I do hate Islam"



Welp it's only a matter of time before everybody's favorite user swoops in to defend this

Lmao I thought of ha.

Literally the same defense as any other religion

LMAO true

Are there any good guys on that show even?

Well, Adam Jr was creepy, but probably a good guy, although maybe stalker from last week's episode, popping up in the crowd like that.



And Copper, her dog.



Oh, and Peter, who went on a date with her and Copper and talked about therapy.

I liked adam until i read his answer that jennifer lawrence is every girl's goals...like no

yes his name was blake k and he didn't make it past the first episode

Nope

there are so many people i wish would just drop dead. i've long since stopped feeling bad about that, tbh.



just fucking die.

Not surprised. He's been my GTFO pick since day 1. Even more than the waahbooom guy.

I hate the guy who hates Wahboom guy more than the actual Wahboom guy haha. Wahboom is harmlessly embarrassing himself, the other guy is just entitled and has a Richard Spencer haircut haha

i feel like there's some contractual obligation that allows producers to pick a certain number of contestants to stay regardless of whether the bachelor/bachelorette actually wants them there. there's no way wahboom would've stayed otherwise.

Supposedly the Bachelor/ette already has a few top contestants in mind fairly early on in the show and then the rest of them are pretty much expendable/producer picks.

I definitely agree. There really were some weirdos that made it through to the second round. Although, I gotta say, that AJ doll making a guest appearance in the stands on this weeks episode was kind of my fav.

"Hillary Clinton is the millenial's version of OJ"



...wut?

didn't Trump insinuate that she killed Ron & Nicole or something??







......lol jk

hillary is khloe's real father. IT ALL MAKES SENSE

