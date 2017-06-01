Never watched it. Is this the new Lizzie McGuire show? Reply

More like new Sex and the City (TBS syndication).

I'll need to investigate this.

I've never seen it... Hmmmm.I'll need to investigate this.

If you can get over the fact that Sutton Foster really can't pass for 26 (though she does look young just not that young) it's a very good show

I am here for all of this!!!!!!!!!

are we supposed to believe Kelsey will be willing to keep Liza's secret from Diana and Charles? like, she'll be mad but not THAT mad?

Idk I don't think Kelsey is vindictive like that but I hope everyone finds out before the end of the season

This. I think that she talks to people because she just wants to vent like Josh, Debbie & Lauren but some people who are not meant to hear it, will hear it.

season 4? is she still pretending to be younger?

Slowly but surely it's coming out...

nico is so cute in this show and i'm glad duff FINALLY knows, jesus

He is but I'm so done with his character and liza tbh

yas give me charles playing out the atonement sex scene

She better get with Charles already.

Yaaaaaay! I can't wait!

I'm so here for all of it!

I'm so excited!!

can't believe y'all predicted kelsey+josh

so excited!!!!



i just... find liza/charles so boring but i'm totally here for kelsey/josh

Kelsey/Josh will be interesting. I've always thought they had chemistry.

lmfao i'm sorry!!!!! i wish i could get into them bc they're totally endgame so i'm happy for everyone who likes them (and in general i was also getting bored w/liza+josh so idrc either way)



and same!! i hope they're gonna be able to make it work.

(Idk they are endgame. I think I read that the person the series is based on ended up with the Josh.)

OP, you should add the other promo.



OP, you should add the other promo.

Rise #TeamCharles

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6119662.html that teaser doesn't really show any new footage though, but i did make a post from a table read that had new content :)

Oop! Thanks OP!

The best show on TV is back!



The best show on TV is back!

Fck yes to that Charles/Liza makeout. Omg!!!

so kelsey and josh get together then?

predictable

i love this show, but like, okay kelsey knows, and unless everyone else finds out...how much longer can this go on? bc liza legit has been blackmailed like, 1-2 times a season



also, love josh. but didnt he give her a free pass to "experience sex" with another guy? like, i get he was proposing to her but.......did we just forget about that? and now he thinks shes a liar? she literally just got divorced josh



Edited at 2017-06-01 07:56 pm (UTC)

YAS

Nico's hot but god he's the worst. He really thinks he's god's gift to earth.

His Instagram is nagl.

his Insta ended my crush on him real fast lol

