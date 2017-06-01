June 1st, 2017, 10:12 am cecilia_tallis Younger | Season 4 Official Trailer Season 4 of Younger premieres on June 28th at 10P on TV LandWho's excited?source Tagged: hilary duff, television - premiere / finale, television - tv land, younger (tv land) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
I'll need to investigate this.
i just... find liza/charles so boring but i'm totally here for kelsey/josh
Kelsey/Josh will be interesting. I've always thought they had chemistry.
and same!! i hope they're gonna be able to make it work.
(Idk they are endgame. I think I read that the person the series is based on ended up with the Josh.)
OP, you should add the other promo.
Fck yes to that Charles/Liza makeout. Omg!!!
predictable
also, love josh. but didnt he give her a free pass to "experience sex" with another guy? like, i get he was proposing to her but.......did we just forget about that? and now he thinks shes a liar? she literally just got divorced josh
