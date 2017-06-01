ONTD Roundup

i had a mango/pineapple/coconut smoothie with coffee. Reply

Almonds, cocoa nibs, apple Reply

A sip of milk so I could take my meds but that's it. Reply

I had scrambled eggs (put in green onions, mushrooms and cheese) in a tortilla with avocado on top. I woke up late so I figured it's more like brunch Reply

I made some almond flour pancakes and they came out pretty good. Reply

cup of tea Reply

I had cantaloupe, a slice of challah bread, and a coffee. Reply

egg whites and turkey bacon! and coffee Reply

a turkey bacon person huh 🤔 Reply

I had cereal. Reply

I had a bagel, a hard-boiled egg and some tea. Reply

I had a roast pork sandwich. SO GOOD. Reply

A banana Reply

Veggie omelette! Reply

Rice, turkey sausage links, two fried eggs, half of an avocado. Reply

coffee, toast, and fruit Reply

Little bowl of Fruit Loops w/ cut up strawberries, cup of coffee Reply

protein shake with banana and flaxseed.

Reply

a nature's valley granola bar



i need to step up my breakfast game tbh Reply

apple and a diet coke Reply

Cold brew, scrambled eggs w tomato basil and a bit of feta Reply

Baklava :) Reply

Coffee with Half & Half and Sweet n' Low. Reply

I had Greek yogurt and an apricot Reply

multigrain cheerios and coffee Reply

whole wheat toasted bagel with avocado and fried egg



...im definitely not gonna be able to afford a house now Reply

Coconut milk yogurt (vanilla flavored) Reply

I had two slices of rye bread with avocado and hummus, the other with sliced banana and peanut butter. And half a liter of coffee t b h



but that was 12 hours ago lol Reply

I ate really late. But I had a piece of toast with jam (strawberry of course, grape can fuck right off), two hard boiled eggs, and coffee. Reply

I just got news last night that this project I did not want to go through got approved so now I have so many goddamn meetings, I'm in a meeting right now Reply

I have 5 minutes to decide whether or not I'm going to call in sick to work or go to work.



I feel nauseous and I'm exhausted and I'm really crampy.



Stay or go? Reply

Stay home. Reply

stay Reply

stay home. you don't want to be puking at work! Reply

stay home! you deserve it <3 feel better, sis! Reply

Stay home. Reply

stay home Reply

I always go. Even if I puke I stay. They're none the wiser. I'm also kind of their favorite tho, and I'm sometimes happier there than at home, so there's that. Reply

Lol. I work in a library. It's kind of impossible to work from home. Reply

Last night was playing L4D2 when some Trump troll joined the room. I booted him and I'm still riding high from the encounter #Resist Reply

lmao that was hot, no lie. you handled that troll with a quickness.



Edited at 2017-06-01 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

how is it already june Reply

i thought june was tomorrow bc i thought yesterday was may 30. oop Reply

Ikr, this is ridiculous. Reply

right? i have a journal that shows 4 months on the spread and i was flipping through it like... HOW. soon it'll be christmas again. wtf. Reply

i fixed the same pasta sauce i had from yesterday and added more habaneros and added white button mushrooms. this time instead of spaghetti, i used fettuccine as the pasta.



it was good. i'm out of sauce now. Reply

leftover panda express orange chicken and chow mein Reply

yum. i love panda express orange chicken sfm Reply

Probably nothing. Reply

Honey spicy mustard salmon and mashed cauliflower. Reply

That sounds yummy.



I'm having a turkey sandwich, green beans and an apple. Reply

idk....maybe a grilled cheese Reply

Chicken Cesar wrap Reply

Same as yesterday - leftover chicken in a sandwich, Apple and pretzels. Reply

Leftover hibachi chicken teriyaki (actually, I think I ate all the chicken...it's just the rice/veggies left probably haha) Reply

I'm having a bacon-ground turkey-blue cheese burger with sweet potato fries. Reply

Prob veg sautéed in butter in a tortilla or by themselves. Or oatmeal with almond butter Reply

spring salad with chicken, cucumber hummus and pita chips.

beet juice Reply

leftover shrimp and broccoli pasta from tuesday night. Reply

a harvest bowl from sweetgreen but with spinach instead of kale (ick) Reply

Swedish meatballs and noodles my mom made for dinner two nights ago. The sauce has thickened with a quickness meaning it tastes better. Reply

Ground beef with riced cauliflower and zucchini. Reply

Probably Cap'n Crunch again if anything. If I had the energy I'd probably fry up a few eggs or something but meh. Reply

chicken piccata and sweet potato home fries :D Reply

my husband made fish and chips to celebrate that we finally remembered to buy malt vinegar. so good! Reply

Sausage soup and an italian sandwich on focaccia bread Reply

i watched legion yesterday and it was super good but i was not super cool with how they treated the gay people on the show :/ Reply

My mum has been an alcoholic my whole life. She gets falling down drunk, angry and abusive (not physically since I turned 12). I'm angry because I know mum just celebrated her 10th sober anniversary with her friends she made in her regular AA meeting. She has repeatedly slipped and each time promised it was the last time and had a million reasons why it happened and how it would never happen again. A condition of any visit I make here is contingent upon her sobriety. She has driven drunk and totalled her car. She went to jail as punishment. Her addiction is serious.



Tonight I found out that she took 2 of her grandkids out for dinner recently and used 1 as a designated driver. The same way she did to me when I turned 15 and got my learners permit.

I know it isn't my responsibility to ensure her continued sobriety (and to ignore the many times she has blamed me for her need to imbibe). She "slips" so often it isn't even slipping, she's just drinking every month. The problem is she lies about it, loudly slurring that she isn't drunk and you are just being cruel.



But nonetheless, I'm angry. I'm angry that she refuses to tell her AA friends that she drinks. I'm angry she hides liquor all over the house. I'm angry she took advantage of the ignorance my nieces had to their grandmother's drinking problem until I explained it with help of their mother. I'm angry I still get hurt when she drinks. I'm angry because I've busted my ass for 9 years to maintain my sobriety from alcohol and she disrespects me every time she goes to a meeting and lies about it.



It's going to be a long summer together. Reply

Have you tried Alanon? Reply

no, i didn't think i could go because i also go to AA?? Reply

I'm so sorry. I can't imagine being in your position, it sounds exhausting and mentally draining for you. I don't know what to say, but I am thinking of you. <3 Reply

I am so sorry bb <3 sending good vibes your way Reply

*hug*



I'm sorry you are going through this. Reply

i'm so sorry you have to go through this. i'm in AA and it sounds like your mom is just not ready yet. it took me 2 overdoses for me to hit my rock bottom and realize i had a problem. hopefully she will realize her bottom soon and surrender. i agree with the other commenter about going to AlAnon, it is a wonderful program. sometimes the only thing you can do is cut ties with the person until they can get themselves together and take the program seriously. if you ever need to talk i am here! Reply

europop, house / 1998 Reply

My bro is taking me to see Wonder Woman this weekend! I think he's more excited than me lol



I was going to ask a girlfriend but he's asked me a couple of times. Reply

bring us back your reivew! <3 Reply

that's so cute! reminds me of me and my brother. we have the same group to see all those movies together. well, the ones that look good anyway. Reply

LEXICON.



Thank you so much!! ♥ ♥ ♥



(Tip: I think you have to disable ad blockers for the Reader's site. Like I was unable to view the ballot on Chrome on my laptop but Safari on my phone worked, so if you come across the same problem as I did, try mobile. And if you have Windows 10, Microsoft Edge worked~~) Hi bbs! Some of you might remember last month I asked you to nominate an art show I curated for a local poll. It made it to the final round! Thank you! Now, please VOTE for my exhibition! http://chicagoreader.com/best > Arts & Culture category > "Best Gallery Exhibit," and then chooseThank you so much!! ♥ ♥ ♥(Tip: I think you have to disable ad blockers for the Reader's site. Like I was unable to view the ballot on Chrome on my laptop but Safari on my phone worked, so if you come across the same problem as I did, try mobile. And if you have Windows 10, Microsoft Edge worked~~) Reply

Voted for you! Reply

Thank you! ^_^ Reply

Okay! Just voted, I follow you on Insta and your work is so great! Good luck! Reply

Ill check this out bb Reply

voted! ty for the adblock tip, i was like how the f do i do this? lol good luck bb! Reply

The tuna in my sushi is looking a little too pink. Like I've never had it this pink before :/ Reply

Maybe refrain from eating it. Reply

My coworker says it's ok? I guess I'm used to tuna cuts that are need the bloodline (aka darker in color) IDK tho Reply

Also the roadwork on my street is so annoying omg. And they start so early D: Reply

Ugh I hate that. My neighbors lawn service comes on saturday and sometimes they start at like 730 (theyre not supposed to do anything before 8) it's so loud but thankfully they're fast Reply

I'm so ready for my copy of Tekken 7 to arrive tomorrow Reply

What's your opening line in a dating app convo? Reply

I DONT HAVE one, it depends on what I see in the profile but my boy uses



'What a beautiful smile, I hope one day I can see it in person'. So corny imo but it works for him. His brand is smooth, well put together.



I am more fun, laid back, ~crazy~ so thats not my style Reply

depends if they have something in their profile that i wanna ask, but my go-to is "what's your favorite movie that you've seen in the past year?" Reply

I pretty much never speak first, which is why I won't bother with Bumble lol Reply

