The View reacts to the vandalism to LeBron James' house and talks to Chance the Rapper

Of course he makes it a big debacle. Loser.

At first I was sure he'd withdraw but now with these stories leaked that he would, I feel like he did that on purpose and will announce that he won't, so that he gets to feel all magnanimous and like others should be grateful and fall to their knees.



Maybe I'm overthinking this though and he'll just withdraw bc he's dumb and in the pocket of the oil industry 😬

Even fucking Exxon thinks they should stay in the agreement. Rex tillerson!!! I can't

nah, thats what i feel like to





altho if he still doesnt sign it then welp, i hope america goes up in flames

I was thinking that too. More than being ideologically driven, he just wants attention. He's got everyone talking and he gets to stage his Climate Change Rose Ceremony. I could see him announce he's staying in

No, that's what I am guessing will happen too.

its adorable how optimistic so many of you are in this thread that trump will do the right thing when its clear he has the opposite agenda every single time.

#thatfucker Even big business wants USA to stay in. He's so politically inept. Putting aside clean air and water it's also about having an upper hand. We'll join Syria if he drops out plus I read somewhere that it would still take years to actually extricate ourselves and by then he'll be gone

i absolutely loathe how he is making this into a reality tv like announcement



newsflash asshole, our planet is not yours and it's not some trashy show of yours. you don't get to decide.

Reply

Nigel Farage is a person of interest in Russia investigation

Yas Heather!

this was so amazing

For real?! Who else is gonna get roped into this drama?!

Parent

I literally let out the biggest evil cackle when I read that.

All this complicity makes me wonder what Pussia has on these people

never forget never forget

HAHAHA

Bring them all down!! Make them all suffer

I would get so much LIFE if he went down. I'd have to inhabit a second body.

amazing

I am DEVASTATED at the lack of concern for women's health sweeping this country.... even here in the bay area, they're shutting down THREE PLANNED PARENTHOOD's; in the area's where they're needed most too, because they're losing state funding. It is destroying my soul slowly.

Not just California is losing Planned Parenthoods. I remember reading an article about like 10 in the Midwest region being closed due to lack of state funding.

Yeah :( and if the AHCA somehow passes, who will even be able to afford to have a baby? Removing maternity benefits is some of the biggest bullshit in the bill.

No one will give birth and no one will immigrate and in a few decades our entire economy will collapse like Greece. CHEERS!

so now they're not even pretending to care about unborn children lol

Three?! Jfc. I've never been to PP, but the work they do is good. Why are they losing state funding?

It so fucking sad. Those three locations really needed them.

Well, hey, women's health rights aren't as important as economic rights are!!!!!!

I just saw this yesterday. Apparently, they're not getting enough reimbursement from the state? Come the fuck on, California.

They are closing the one in my town and three others in the State of Iowa. All because Iowa passed a law for a family-planning program which does not allow low-income women the ability to use their medicaid insurance at any clinics that offer abortion services. Fucking Branstad. I really hoped Iowa would be turning a corner after they were so early in the gay marriage issue, but nope.

one of those is the location i use sometimes.

What stupid shit did jedidiah say about birth control?

she's actually wants businesses to cover it, it was Sunny that was against it

First on CNN: Senators asked James Comey to investigate Attorney General Jeff Sessions for possible perjury https://t.co/FD1UXQVzTm pic.twitter.com/JfQKLe1vQV — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2017

I wish this Pikachu looking MF nothing but the worst:

I wish this Pikachu looking MF nothing but the worst: Reply

sessions looks more like mr. mime



HDU! don't tie pikachu to these cretins!sessions looks more like mr. mime

LOL, sorry! It really is a disservice to anyone or anything this gremlin is compared to.

this guys face legit looks like some cottage cheese stuffed into a ziploc bag with a face drawn on it

I wonder if he has to pull his double chin up to put his the.

China just publicly warned Donald Trump over climate change https://t.co/NkxjAVaC1x — The Independent (@Independent) June 1, 2017

Reply

yass bitch!

Unfortunately this probably just makes the ugly orange angrier. The little toddler can't stand being told what to do.

Putin: The Kremlin didn't use cyberattacks to meddle in U.S. election but "patriotically minded" Russians might have https://t.co/RwHMJRmhpq — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2017

Reply

so now he's all 'well it wasn't me personally, but i can't say the same for my subordinates...'

Remember when he said Russia has the best hookers?

hookers oder hackers?

Why did he go from denying it to saying it could've been patriots?

Parent

just out of curiosity... IF (obviously that's a big if) an election was rigged.. what happens? Is Trump and Pence both gone? Just Trump? Would we be stuck with Paul Ryan?

I really like Chance the Rapper but the constant religious discussion with him gets OLD

Supreme Court justices pose for their updated class photo and showcase the newest member of the court: Neil Gorsuch https://t.co/f3h6NLfnuM pic.twitter.com/p4JbjGkQli — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 1, 2017



NEW CLASS PHOTO OF THE SUPREME COURT! NEW CLASS PHOTO OF THE SUPREME COURT!

This is some bullshit. If I was a justice I'd hate this Neil bitch.

Shoulda been Merrick Garland

eh, i wasn't too fond of him either. it should have been a woman.

I want someone to punch his smug face in.

hold on for 3 more years rbg!!!

Ugh why didn't the Dems prevent this from happening

fuck, neil is going to be on there forever.

rbg is nhft

He can be a condescending douche sometimes, but I much prefer him than Brian Williams or whatever Republican they'll hire next.

I agree with you, but usually I like him a lot. His voice is so calming even if he gets too into conspiracy theory stuff some times.

he looks like colin firths older brother tbh

YAY!! i was so happy last night when he said he'll be there after rachel maddow for more years to come :D

YAASSSS GOOD



fuck you MSNBC

FUCK YES

this made my day

I'll forever love him for being the only reporter brave enough to refer to DT tapes as sexual assault the whole program rather than steer clear from the phrasing the night it was released.

Parent

I have a busy morning today so I'm gonna miss out on all the fun. Looking forward to the afternoon's politics posts though



Edited at 2017-06-01 04:16 pm (UTC)

i

JUNE 8 MARK YOUR FUCKING CALENDARS PEOPLE!



Edited at 2017-06-01 04:18 pm (UTC) Reply

So much Russia stuff coming out. Can't wait until it all comes together. Reply

June 8th? Ugh, I had the day off but let a coworker convince me into switching days with them. Reply

WOW. Sorry my friend Reply

FML I was hoping it wouldn't be a Tuesday or a Thursday Reply

Nooooo I'll be in a meeting all day on June 8, hopefully I can sneakily watch it on my phone 👀 Reply

YAS june 8 is THE day Reply

nice and early, so I'll be able to follow along Reply

Ugh ofc June 8 is the day we have a "retreat" thing at work so I won't be at my computer to watch everything happen! Reply

i've already told work i'm coming in and leaving early that day Reply

jesus i don't know if i can handle this and the uk election!! Reply

Parent

dammit I have school at that time Reply

guess i need to take a day off to follow this and the uk election 🔥 Reply

Parent

ugh, the 8th? I work til 2pm. Reply

lol between this and the UK elections everything's gonna go down on my bday Reply

The Good Son lol Isn't that the Macauley Culkin movie where he's actually a sociopath? Reply

#Breaking: Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intel Committee on Thursday, June 8 — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) June 1, 2017

Reply

JUNE 8 COMEY PARTY AT ONTD! Reply

Ugh you guys better take good notes for me Reply

Parent

Memo Margaritas and Moscow Mules for everyone!! Reply

Parent

My best birthday present ever, lol Reply

trump can apparently block this tho. Reply

Parent

You guys see that Conservative groups and Hannity are trying to get advertisers to pull their shit from Maddow's show? Lmao, keep trying it. Reply

what is their reasoning? like for o'reilly it was bc he had sexual harassment allegations and for hannity it was for shilling the seth rich story. what is her supposed ~scandal~? just being a woman who thinks for herself and voices her opinion? Reply

they think her coverage of Russia is all lies. But if they actually watched a single segment, they would know that she actually cites her sources and does journalism correctly. Reply

Parent

They say that Trump/Russia is a conspiracy theory and that she's smearing Conservatives. Reply

Parent

