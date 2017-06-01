[celeb] iu:up

The View reacts to the vandalism to LeBron James' house and talks to Chance the Rapper


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Thursday. The View talks about the vandalism that happened at LeBron James' Los Angeles House. The panel responds on how racism isn't dead and it's the elephant in the room. Sunny brings up an anecdote that she's received so much hate mail that has been littered with her being called the n-word. Sunny also brings up hate related crimes against African Americans have been on the rise since 45 has been in office.

The panel gets heated as they discuss 45's plan to roll back ACA's birth control mandate. There is a showdown between Joy and Jed in the middle of this segment. Sara and Jed made arguments that most people who are using birth control are in their 20s to 30s.

The panel is then graced by Chance The Rapper. He talks about his Grammy win, the violence in Chicago, his fundraising efforts to help CPS, and responds to LeBron James' comments in regards to the vandalism at his LA house.








FOR THOSE WONDERING, 45 presser is in THREE HOURS.
