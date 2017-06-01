The Late Late Show is coming to London (for 3 shows)
• Ed Sheeran will do Carpool Karaoke
• Guests: Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Jennifer Hudson, Emily Blunt, Kit Harington Nicole Kidman
• Musical guests: Kings of Leon and (in case one week wasn't enough for you) Harry Styles
source
On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you hate Ed Sheeran, ONTD?
And do you think Harry will ever grace a talkshow that isn't hosted by James Corden with his presence?
obligatory glowstick.gif
His casting just irked me a bit cause he was yet another men, but I guess that's CBS's fault?
EXACT DATES
Re: EXACT DATES
I'll be watching the ep with Kit for sure. <3
My guess is he'll go on the other shows for Dunkirk promo.
Him and Ellen are my fav
They better do castle on the hill tho