The Late Late Show is coming to London (for 3 shows)


• Ed Sheeran will do Carpool Karaoke
• Guests: Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Jennifer Hudson, Emily Blunt, Kit Harington Nicole Kidman
• Musical guests: Kings of Leon and (in case one week wasn't enough for you) Harry Styles

On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you hate Ed Sheeran, ONTD?
And do you think Harry will ever grace a talkshow that isn't hosted by James Corden with his presence?
