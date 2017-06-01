The Late Late Show is coming to London (for 3 shows)

Ed Sheeran looks like the result of the Heat Miser fucking a pit bull. Reply

do we know who's on what days bc 😬 Reply

I don't think so, apart from Ed. (At least the schedule's not on the website yet.) But I don't think we'll get that lucky. lol Reply

the official late late twitter and Instagram accounts tweeted the schedule. I'd link but I'm on the tube and about to lose service! Reply

thanks for letting me now, I don't have twitter. I added them below. Reply

Tuesday is Kit Harrington and Nicole and carpool karaoke, Wednesday is Tom and Jennifer Hudson, Thursday is David Beckham Emily Blunt and Harry Reply

When this was first announced, I nearly had a heart attack thinking Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were going to be on the couch together, talk about amazing, awkward television. Reply

If it was Graham Norton, he would ship in Oprah's famous couch for extra shits and giggles.



obligatory glowstick.gif



People are so OTT with their Corden hate. I legit don't get it Reply

He's fucking annoying, British fat Jimmy Fallon. Reply

I think people just really loved Craig Ferguson and can't get over the fact that their styles are completely different. I don't hate him, he annoys me sometimes with his OTTness but I like him better than Conan, Fallon, Kimmel and even Trevor Noah. At least he seems to actually like his job and pretends to care about his guests.



His casting just irked me a bit cause he was yet another men, but I guess that's CBS's fault? Reply

of those, kimmel is a much better interviewer than corden tbh Reply

I believe you, I just find his voice very annoying so I barely watch his show. Reply

Same. Like there are def. moments when I don't care for him but there's no host I like all the time either. Corden on the regular is a lot more engaging/amusing than some of the others. Reply

he just needs to control his laugh. he has this really fake one, we can tell when he uses. Reply

I've hated him all the way back to his Gavin & Stacey days, he's obnoxious. Reply

if harry isn't gonna perform woman or only angel he shouldn't even bother going Reply

I hope he performs Only Angel, and I think the chances are pretty good, since he already did SotT, Carolina and Kiwi. Reply

I hope so. I wouldn't put it past him to do sweet creature 🙄 Reply

He better not. I know there is a sweet sentiment behind it, but the wording just makes it sounds awkward af. Sorry, Harold! Reply

I'm curious what he'll perform because they've been so mum on the 2nd single but both of the songs I think are likely the second single front runners were already performed on the late show. Reply

My hate for troll Sheeran breaks the scale, OP. Probably a 20. Reply

Same. Sheeran's existence is offensive to me. Reply

Thanks!

I'll be watching the ep with Kit for sure. <3 Reply

Ouuuu, good job. Dislike Ed Sheeran though. Reply

two very ugly men Reply

LOL I couldn't believe Harry's gonna be on the show again already.



My guess is he'll go on the other shows for Dunkirk promo. Reply

Same, but that makes sense. It's coming out soon, isn't it? Reply

Next month. I can't believe it. Reply

James Corden is funny. I like his natural attitude towards celebrities and I think he helps them come out of their shell when doing an interview.



Him and Ellen are my fav Reply

I love Ed <3 his concerts are amazing. I was waiting for this carpool. Reply

Ngl Ainda tô na vibe de terça Reply

<3 duvido alguem ver o show e não amar Reply

Nao conheço ninguém que não tenha gostado do show dele hahahaha Reply

rei do ao vivo Reply

I'm still on a high from his concert last Tuesday I'm not even bothered by his extraness tbh.

They better do castle on the hill tho Reply

