Popular Character Coming To Gotham Season Finale

[ Spoiler ] Harley Quinn

Barbara

Lee

The Tetch Virus

David Mazouz, the actor who plays Bruce Wayne, confirmed thatwill be showing up in the Season Finale.But the question is - how?All season long, people have been speculating that Barbara could turn into Gotham's version of Harley Quinn. With her new outfits, and crazy attitude, there's definitely evidence to back this up.Think about it, she's got the demeanor of Harley down-pat. She's also incredibly intelligent, and that is one of Harley's top traits. It would be easy for Barbara to just throw on some make-up, grab a mallet, and take her chaos to a whole new level.There's just one missing piece to this puzzle - there's no Joker involved.If there's one part of Harley's story that fans need to see, it's her twisted love story with the Clown Prince of Crime. It's a necessary evil, so to speak.If Jerome truly is the Joker (How is he not?), than this relationship wouldn't exactly work. Jerome is much too young for Barbara, so any kind of dependence on him would be lost on viewers.Again, Barbara as Harley is the easiest route, but it may not be the smartest.Lee is in a similar situation to Barbara. She's been on a bit of a crazy streak, but she's also a bit older than the character should be at this point in time. However, there are a couple of different arguments to be made here.On the plus-side, Lee has a bit more in common with Harley. She's smart in all of the same ways, and she's been actively practicing in the medical field this entire time. Unfortunately, the buck stops there.Lee doesn't have the appearance down for Harley, and her recent character change takes her in another direction. When she took the virus, she turned even darker. While the virus could help bring Harley out of someone, that isn't what seems to be happening with Lee.Unless Jim Gordon turned out to be the Joker himself, you can probably put this theory to bed.Then, there's always the tetch virus. At the end of this week's episode, the virus began spreading out into the entire city. Soon there will be thousands infected.As we've seen with Lee, Jim, and Barnes, the virus reacts to each host differently. The only common thread between each character is the fact that they were given enhanced strength as a result.So, could one of the innocent women in the city breathe in the virus, and get linked up with Jerome? Honestly, it's entirely possible that the virus could reach Arkham and Indian Hill.If that's the case, what's to say one of the doctors couldn't have the ability to handle the new abilities, and go a little crazy in the process?