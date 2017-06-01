Monster co-stars appear to be confirmed for sequel to 2014 'Godzilla'

That dragon should be cool with modern technology Reply

oh man this is looking good Reply

What about Aaron Taylor Johnson?! Reply

He's not in the 2019 film at this point unless they do a flashback or he has a cameo. Reply

thank fuck Reply

nobody in the first movie is coming back for the second except Dr. Serizawa Reply

Hopefully Ken Watanabe isn't just used to fill the racist stereotype quota this time around. It was ridiculous what they did with him in the last film. Reply

Heh every lead from

Compton is in the monsterverse now.



So is the title king of the monsters or king of monsters? Reply

I love these movies bc I feel like Godzilla on the daily and understand where he's coming from. Reply

LOL it me Reply

this is amazing Reply

Godzilla 2016 was dumb Reply

the 2014 movie sucked, but i was rooting for the mutos to win and find a nice spot to raise their bbs together :'( they were so cute Reply

Mothra!!! Yasss Reply

The three-headed, golden dragon Ghidorah, the giant pteranodon Rodan, and the insect deity Mothra appear to have all been confirmed



part of the same universe as the the King Kong seen in Kong: Skull Island



The director is Michael Dougherty



Here for it. Reply

