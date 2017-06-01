Monster co-stars appear to be confirmed for sequel to 2014 'Godzilla'
- The three-headed, golden dragon Ghidorah, the giant pteranodon Rodan, and the insect deity Mothra appear to have all been confirmed for 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Prior to this, the trio's inclusion in the upcoming sequel to the 2014 film was speculative after Legendary confirmed acquiring the rights to those said Toho monsters. All three monsters are popular characters from the Japanese Godzilla franchise, two of which had their own solo films before ever meeting Godzilla face-to-face.
- The confirmation for Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra appears to have come from a casting call in Atlanta.
- Legendary's Godzilla is part of the same universe as the the King Kong seen in Kong: Skull Island. Adam Wingard (The Guest, You're Next) was recently announced as the director for Godzilla vs. King Kong, slated for a May 22, 2020 release.
- The human cast includes: Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Charles Dance (Alien 3, The Imitation Game), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), Ken Watanabe (the previous Godzilla film, The Last Samurai), Sally Hawkins (the previous Godzilla film, Blue Jasmine), Randy Havens (Halt and Catch Fire, Stranger Things), Thomas Middleditch (The Final Girls, Silicon Valley), and O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton).
- The director is Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat), and Dougherty and Zach Shields (who both co-wrote Krampus) are the writers.
