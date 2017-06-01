Yet another Big Bang member gets busted for marijuana, it's TOP this time

I always forget how seriously marijuana is sometimes taken. Reply

Thread

Link

-Reportedly, he smoked with a female trainee in her 20s who's also under investigation. He initially claimed it was e-cigs, but the woman that was with him at the time confessed it was marijuana



Damn Park Bom Random Female Trainee, stick to the story! But like, nobody who even remotely follows YG is surprised by this Reply

Thread

Link

Smh some people are so disloyal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well he did try to throw the girl under the bus by saying he was smoking e-cigs while she was the one smoking marijuana so he was asking for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leave TOP alone! Reply

Thread

Link

Hew Reply

Thread

Link

he should just come to Washington I'll smoke him out legally Reply

Thread

Link

South Korea uses the nationality principle, meaning that he could be punished even for smoking weed in a place where it's legal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

booo that just ruined my fantasy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's so fucking ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

goddamn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The source is in Korean (I think?) so what happens to him now? Does he go to jail? Reply

Thread

Link

what are the potential consequences of this?



pls don't take top away. his ig is the only bb thing i still enjoy Reply

Thread

Link

he has to bottom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, that's not too bad, is it? is he still friends with that handsome older director dude? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg 😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg 😂😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't thinking smoking with TOP was a dream I'd ever have but there it is Reply

Thread

Link

All big bang members are pot heads but lmao he really dumb for smoking that shit in Korea but of course the girl will probably face more consequences than him, i wonder if she was a yg trainee 👀 Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder who's the trainee that ratted him out lmao i guess we'll find out if yg decides to throw her under the bus like he does with all his female artists Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Thread

Link

omg the K-Pop industry is scary intense haha like that's just a typical day for anyone in Hollywood Reply

Thread

Link

Err not "k-pop industry" but that it's actually illegal in South Korea and that he smoked before his mandatory military service. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smh. Let the man get high in peace Reply

Thread

Link

poor TOP. Is he being prosecuted?? come to Brazil, bb. We don't extradite over this Reply

Thread

Link

I need some fucking coffee, I read this entire post thinking this was about someone from that God-awful The Big Bang Theory and I was super confused. Reply

Thread

Link

same lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Coffee?? You mean covfefe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same x2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I was like "Ooh, it's a top member from tbbt. That must be Jim Parsons".



I just did the same with the Rihanna thread too, thinking Wendy Williams wants her in jail for fat shaming a man.



I have no excuses. I'm stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link