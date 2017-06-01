2NE1: dalong &amp; pudong

Yet another Big Bang member gets busted for marijuana, it's TOP this time




-YG reps: TOP admitted to the charges and is reflecting.

-Spokesperson of Drug Investigation Bureau: False, he never admitted until he was sent to prosecution.

-Reportedly, he smoked with a female trainee in her 20s who's also under investigation. He initially claimed it was e-cigs, but the woman that was with him at the time confessed it was marijuana.

source: 1, 2, 3

Tagged: , ,