Yet another Big Bang member gets busted for marijuana, it's TOP this time
BIG BANG Top investigated for smoking cannabis, hair was tested positive for it https://t.co/B3M5qV4Wkx News video: https://t.co/nuse3moHHL pic.twitter.com/P1VnX8VHCt— The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) June 1, 2017
-YG reps: TOP admitted to the charges and is reflecting.
-Spokesperson of Drug Investigation Bureau: False, he never admitted until he was sent to prosecution.
-Reportedly, he smoked with a female trainee in her 20s who's also under investigation. He initially claimed it was e-cigs, but the woman that was with him at the time confessed it was marijuana.
source: 1, 2, 3
Damn
Park BomRandom Female Trainee, stick to the story! But like, nobody who even remotely follows YG is surprised by this
pls don't take top away. his ig is the only bb thing i still enjoy
I just did the same with the Rihanna thread too, thinking Wendy Williams wants her in jail for fat shaming a man.
I have no excuses. I'm stupid.