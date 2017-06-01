It's Official: Candice Swanepoel is Back!
Guess who's back and betta than eva ~
Candice Swanepoel took some time off for her little one, Anacã, whom she has posted endlessly about on Instagram since his birth in October, 2016. She's already busy at work, as showin on Russell James' Instagram story from sometime last week. She also recently posted that she is 'getting back into the groove' of things, included with a photo of herself looking super fit, healthy, and more beautiful and happy than ever before, wearing Victoria Sport.
(Russell James Instagram story)
victoriassecret It's official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉
angelcandices Getting back into the groove 🏃🏼♀️@victoriasport @cgonzalezbeauty @daniellepriano @drewharrow @gregkadelstudios @jeromeduran @simsdenice @ed_razek
russelljames Dear @elonmusk
Your welcome.
@angelcandices
PS: Can you believe they actually gave us a parking ticket for doing this 😂 #worthit.
And I think you should send Candice a Tesla or a space rocket - just sayin'.
Victoria's Secret Instagram / Candice Swanepoel Instagram / CS Fan Twitter (angelcandicebra)
fav angel?
RAINHA! 👑 Candice fotografando para a Victoria's Secret com Russell James hoje em Nova York! ❤ pic.twitter.com/CeQyIsJHvz— Candice Swanepoel BR (@AngelCandiceBRA) May 26, 2017
CANDIDS | Candice após o ensaio da Victoria's Secret em Nova York hoje, Maio. 26! 💙📸 pic.twitter.com/dLFSWi7Yjc— Candice Swanepoel BR (@AngelCandiceBRA) May 27, 2017
If I had time, money and resources I would probably look good too.
Btw is that her real hair? I know pregnancy can make her grow super long,especially since she seems to live a really healthy live-style, but with models you can never tell aha.
Edited at 2017-06-01 03:28 pm (UTC)
Like Candice's waist has been one of the most out of this world waists in the modeling world for a long ass time...I wanna see if she retained ha shape!
its hard to tell but her waist still looks pretty small/defined. i'm jealous.
Elsa and Candice are among my fav VS models because of their hips and killer waists. Their pear shapes are incredible *_*
Facially, though, I totally know what you mean. A lot of the pale blondes with blue eyes look strikingly similar, especially the longer you look at them lol
I do love Candice's nose and lips though, and Elsa has an amazing shape to her eyes imo.
Doutzen and Candice are the only blonde models that are unique imo
give ha some credit. but i don't really think they look alike its just the blonde thats all
Edited at 2017-06-01 08:02 pm (UTC)