best of butts: Nancy Callahan

It's Official: Candice Swanepoel is Back!

Guess who's back and betta than eva ~

Candice Swanepoel took some time off for her little one, Anacã, whom she has posted endlessly about on Instagram since his birth in October, 2016. She's already busy at work, as showin on Russell James' Instagram story from sometime last week. She also recently posted that she is 'getting back into the groove' of things, included with a photo of herself looking super fit, healthy, and more beautiful and happy than ever before, wearing Victoria Sport.

DE VOLTA AO TRONO! 👑 Candice no Instagram Stories do Russell James durante is bastidores do ensaio para a Victoria's Secret! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4MglSvJB74

— Candice Swanepoel BR (@AngelCandiceBRA) May 26, 2017


(Russell James Instagram story)


victoriassecret It's official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉


angelcandices Getting back into the groove 🏃🏼‍♀️@victoriasport @cgonzalezbeauty @daniellepriano @drewharrow @gregkadelstudios @jeromeduran @simsdenice @ed_razek


russelljames Dear @elonmusk
Your welcome.
@angelcandices
PS: Can you believe they actually gave us a parking ticket for doing this 😂 #worthit.
And I think you should send Candice a Tesla or a space rocket - just sayin'.







Victoria's Secret Instagram / Candice Swanepoel Instagram / CS Fan Twitter (angelcandicebra)
fav angel?
Tagged: ,