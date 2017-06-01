It's Official: Candice Swanepoel is Back!

What a gorgeous anglo woman. Reply

lol you're giving anglos too much credit. she's prolly mostly dutch/belgian/some other non-anglo type of white Reply

Yeah her family has Dutch ancestry. Her last name gives it away too Reply

yesss my queen Reply

the way her body bounced back is maddening. insane Reply

Her job is to look good, so it's not that insane.

If I had time, money and resources I would probably look good too. Reply

she's just always had a great figure, sometimes you're born with it regardless of how much you work out or how well you eat. pregnancy didn't seem to chagne her shape at all. Reply

it's always like that with models. all of them had great bodies before, i'm not surprised they look so good soon right after having their baby Reply

She's both beautiful and sexy. I feel so basic for it, but I love a leggy blonde woman. Reply

she's such a babe<3 Reply

She's amazing...hands down my favourite VS model (well, maybe tied with Lais). She's such a bombshell, but still has a really chill/quiet personality.



Btw is that her real hair? I know pregnancy can make her grow super long,especially since she seems to live a really healthy live-style, but with models you can never tell aha.



Edited at 2017-06-01 03:28 pm (UTC)

My only question is if the pregnancy widened her waist like it does most women?



Like Candice's waist has been one of the most out of this world waists in the modeling world for a long ass time...I wanna see if she retained ha shape! Reply

yeah her body was ridic... i mean its still amazing but idk how much it changed after the pregnancy Reply

I think I may be too vain to ever get pregnant tbh lol Reply

LMFAO! For real tho. Reply

lol yea feeling like shit for 9 months and then it changing your body for the worse, unless I'm getting paid a lot of money to do that no thanks. Reply

Happy 2017 from us 💚 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PST





its hard to tell but her waist still looks pretty small/defined. i'm jealous.

fucking iconic Reply

She's so pretty. Reply

I think it's because she's the gen before I started working for VS, but I just don't get her appeal. I confuse her, Romee, and Elsa all the time. I still can't tell Elsa and Romee apart half the time if they're standing side-by-side. Reply

Deets on what all the angels are like, please (personality? nice?) Reply

Wish I had as some! We never got info like that. Just stuff about models being dropped for weight gain, photoshopped to add or remove weight, etc. stella and karlie have/had weight added to them. Barbara and someone else but idr the name for the life of me were photoshopped to be skinnier, but then eventually both were dropped. I mostly just know about the bras and clothing haha Reply

hailey baldwin is so much hotter right! Reply

elsa and romee are boring af Reply

Candice stands out to me because she has a lot of presence on camera, she knows how to work it in the way those other girls don't imo. but physically I guess they do kind of all have the same look nowadays Reply

Elsa and Candice are among my fav VS models because of their hips and killer waists. Their pear shapes are incredible *_*















Facially, though, I totally know what you mean. A lot of the pale blondes with blue eyes look strikingly similar, especially the longer you look at them lol





Elsa and Candice are among my fav VS models because of their hips and killer waists. Their pear shapes are incredible *_*

Facially, though, I totally know what you mean. A lot of the pale blondes with blue eyes look strikingly similar, especially the longer you look at them lol

I do love Candice's nose and lips though, and Elsa has an amazing shape to her eyes imo.

All the blonde angels look the same to me. I remember being shocked finding out Romee Strijd and Elsa are different people. josephine skriver is cute and all but not a good model..and seems a bit too attention seeker



Doutzen and Candice are the only blonde models that are unique imo Reply

they all do kind of look similar lol. i love elsa and candice, but i think romee looks a bit too thin now, and her boob job looks awful. Reply

give ha some credit. but i don't really think they look alike its just the blonde thats all



Vincent Oquendo via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/xM5a1QbFx9 — Elsa Hosk (@elsahoskdaily) May 25, 2017



sis don't come for the swedish queen of modelling elsa! she's an icon smh

give ha some credit. but i don't really think they look alike its just the blonde thats all

Vincent Oquendo via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/xM5a1QbFx9 — Elsa Hosk (@elsahoskdaily) May 25, 2017

Edited at 2017-06-01 08:02 pm (UTC)

she's so prettyyyyyyyyyy Reply

Gorgeous Reply

my friend saw her in person the other day at a poke bowl place and said she's just as beautiful IRL. Reply

