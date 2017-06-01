SHANNON - babe

Scott Stapp wants to Make America Rock Again



◘ The world's worst tour name rivals world's worst lineup. The Make America Rock Again tour includes acts like Scott Stapp of Creed (yes, he is billed this way. It's just Scott Stapp, no Creed), Drowning Pool, Sick Puppies, Trapt, Adelita's Way
◘ Features music, BBQ, and Scott Stapp meet-and-greets
◘ Avoid the following cities this summer: Omaha NE, Dewey Beach DE, Fayetteville NC, Sturgis SD, Lafayette LA (to name a few)

This sounds like Warped tour for the MAGA demographic. Will avoid at all costs
