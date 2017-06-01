Scott Stapp wants to Make America Rock Again
Headstrong, Trapt, Creed, and Drowning Pool will take on the Make America Rock Again Tour. https://t.co/JtmgYDgzFE— Consequence of Sound (@coslive) June 1, 2017
◘ The world's worst tour name rivals world's worst lineup. The Make America Rock Again tour includes acts like Scott Stapp of Creed (yes, he is billed this way. It's just Scott Stapp, no Creed), Drowning Pool, Sick Puppies, Trapt, Adelita's Way
◘ Features music, BBQ, and Scott Stapp meet-and-greets
◘ Avoid the following cities this summer: Omaha NE, Dewey Beach DE, Fayetteville NC, Sturgis SD, Lafayette LA (to name a few)
This sounds like Warped tour for the MAGA demographic. Will avoid at all costs
Well, I'm going to have to completely change my summer plans now...
Maybe this can be the punishment of whoever scores the fewest points in the bachelor fantasy league
to avoidyou Fayetteville. 😏
Was Coal Chamber busy? Could they not afford POD? Was Chevelle too liberal? What about an ex-Evanescence member?
Someone call Ja so that I can get some answers.
i went to google what happened to creed, and it's kinda sad actually:
“My life was headed for superstardom; all of my rock ‘n roll dreams were coming true,” Stapp says. “And I remember waking up one day and feeling, ‘Something’s wrong with me.’ Just a heaviness. I had no energy. I didn’t want to get out of bed.”
Stapp began to self-medicate to cope.
“That’s when the drinking and the pills came into the equation,” he says.
The musician isolated himself from his fellow bandmates, and now takes responsibility for the role his erratic behavior played in Creed’s 2004 dismantling.
“I would just stay on my tour bus alone, kind of just cut everybody off,” Stapp says. “[It] really led to the breakup of the band.”
ew @ him, ew @ these bands oh my god. such a great name for a shitty fucking tour oh my god, wasted
