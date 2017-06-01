Jennifer Garner criticizes People magazine over cover story

did her publicist go to people then? and just gave quotes? Reply

Nah, I'm sure they just pulled quotes from different interviews from the past year, and had a cover story pre-written for a slow news week. Reply

ah makes sense,

i can see why jen is like wtf is this Reply

The stuff that they printed made it seem current. Their source claimed that she's refusing to date and "still" referring to Ben as the love of her life, etc. What I read of the article really made it seem like she built a secret shrine to him and prays to it daily. Reply

laughed way harder than this warranted Reply

I mean I wouldn't doubt it, she's always seemed way more into him that he was to her. Even before they started dating Reply

Omg nobody tell her what Jennifer Anniston or Evil Camilla has to deal with. That cover is so tame, and there is war in some people's countries. Reply

She literally says "This isn't a tragedy by any measure" Reply

Too early in the day to be this extra honestly Reply

lol @ Jennifer Aniston and Camilla Who in the same sentence. Reply

what Camilla? Bell? Parker-Bowles? Reply

probably parker bowles lol, they're always printing articles about how she wants william excluded from the line of succession or how she's trying to control some aspect of the royal family Reply

I will never forgive whoever styled her in Dallas Buyers Club! lmao everyone was so 80s and then she rolls up looking like she just walked off the set of whatever other movie she was shooting the day before and threw on a lab coat. Reply

That's how I felt about Julia Roberts in The Normal Heart lol. Reply

why is the manchester attack not the cover page Reply

Seriously. A terrorism attack at a concert of a very big pop star is a perfect opportunity for a tabloid to show they're capable of actual journalism. Reply

It didn't happen in America is my main guess at the reasoning behind not putting it on the cover.



Also, US journalism has been attacked for leaking shit about the investigation, maybe People just wanted to stay clear and leave it up to actual news organizations. Reply

Don't they do cover stories about the royals all the time, though?



Edited at 2017-06-01 03:50 pm (UTC) Reply

yes but most of the time it's tabloid garbage or pictures of weddings or christenings. they don't ever publish anything investigative about them and even when they do post about the royals, they're getting basic details wrong. Reply

They definitely do. The last issue was "PIPPA'S WEDDING" in huge letters with a giant picture of Kate and a tiny lil one of Pippa in the far corner. Like Americans even care about either of them really. Reply

Because it didn't happen in America Reply

I thought the People article was saying she was pregnant with twins and I thought that was a big bomb for People, but it's just a profile article? Not a big deal sis, idk why she felt the need to address it at all.



Edited at 2017-06-01 03:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Oh lord, really?? I expected (slightly) better from People. I cannot imagine how weird it must be to go to the store and see your own face there, like, every single week, complete with crazy rumors and lies. Even after all this time it's got to be weird. Reply

This seems so tame, like one of those articles that says absolutely nothing that we don't already know, just as an excuse to fill up some pages. People is pretty good with just repurposing shit thats already out there and not relying on anonymous sources with sensational stories. Reply

They tried to make it seem like she's so hung up on him, can't let go, and is still hopelessly in love with him. She abdolutely should call their bullshit, "tame" or not Reply

I think it's the cover that is the problem, calling her marriage "troubled" which implies Ben was shitty in some way (which he probably was) but her kids and family can see that, and People is usually reputable so it looks like mom/sister/daughter/friend ran to the press and slammed her kids dad and dramatized their family for money or profit when she didnt do that here. Reply

this is unlike people magazine. they should have just given queen emmy rossum the full cover she deserves instead of making shit up. Reply

This is nearly OK! or Radar levels of fuckery, what you doing, People? Reply

A People spokesperson says in a statement that its story on Garner “is fair and truthful,” adding that “it does not include rumors and does not say she’s pregnant.”



So... what are we to make of this? Reply

Yep. Most likely scenario here. Reply

i can see why she's pissed. people is known for having celebs on the cover and being credible. so when they release a cover like that we all assume she was involved Reply

They should have given the cover to Emmy Rossum, people like to check out other people's wedding. Reply

The tweet and the cover seem...at odds with each other? Like the tweet says she's having trouble moving on implying that she's still hung up on him, and the cover says she is moving on and finding happiness which implies she's *not* hung up on Ben.



What is truth.gif??? Reply

lol yeah, the truth is they know that tweet will deliver them clicks, but they can't write that headline on the cover. Reply

its weird that her divorce is pretty much all shes known for these days Reply

People does this more than you know



Usually a give away is the cover will be a red carpet pic or something, but the fact that this is a studio shot makes it look more convincing Reply

So, is this some calculated smear campaign by Ben and his team?



It's so weird People would lie. Embellish for PR? Sure. Reply

It doesn't appear to be smearing her and idt he's gone that route anyway. It seems people, which has slowly become more and more like a high rent tabloid, just wanted a popular seller on the cover, grabbed a semi recent photo shoot already published, and culled together quotes from everywhere to create an article. It gets clickbair and sells at the checkout counter but it's not a hatchet job.



Like others have said, the population knows about Manchester attack who cares that it wasn't USA it should've been the cover. Reply

People isn't reliable anymore. I mean I know this is a gossip site but like at some point, people are just gonna have to stop believing that these tabloids hold any real truth for legit celebrities (not including reality stars and such). Most of it is garbage. Reply

It's a shame because People used to be reliable for legit sourcing and no fuckery. I mean yeah they worked with celeb pr folks and whatnot but if it was reported in People then you could have confidence that it was real and pretty balanced. Even now what they reported seems factual in the article but shady they did this without the cover persons knowledge or consent, that seems new and not ok.



They lost favor with me ages ago with their perpetual Duggar family promo ugh. Reply

this kind of stuff would really upset me, too. she rightfully acknowledges that ofc there are bigger problems in the world -- but that doesn't mean she can't express frustration with tabloids consistently re-hashing her divorce. i'd be so upset to still have my name connected to my ex in every god damn story. her kids are probably old enough to see that, too, right? or will be soon? Reply

I was honestly expecting something bigger than what they were implying but I completely understand her frustration. A lot of people take People as a reliable source especially if it's a cover story. Reply

Good for her tbh Reply

I would be pissed too if People made it appear as if I sold an exclusive story to them about moving on from my ex. This wasn't even a tabloid photo - they made it look like she did an editorial. Reply

