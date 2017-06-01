Jennifer Garner criticizes People magazine over cover story
Actress complains but #People magazine says its story on #JenniferGarner ‘is fair and truthful’https://t.co/99JoHS2qwk pic.twitter.com/mUiZ6kGFRY— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) 1. Juni 2017
source 2 3
Why Jennifer Garner is finding it difficult to move on from 'love of her life' and father of her 3 kids, Ben Affleck https://t.co/FkxiIn5xSd pic.twitter.com/ioqM3NPNps— People Magazine (@people) 31. Mai 2017
i can see why jen is like wtf is this
That's how I felt about Julia Roberts in The Normal Heart lol.
Also, US journalism has been attacked for leaking shit about the investigation, maybe People just wanted to stay clear and leave it up to actual news organizations.
Edited at 2017-06-01 03:50 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-01 03:31 pm (UTC)
So... what are we to make of this?
What is truth.gif???
Usually a give away is the cover will be a red carpet pic or something, but the fact that this is a studio shot makes it look more convincing
It's so weird People would lie. Embellish for PR? Sure.
Like others have said, the population knows about Manchester attack who cares that it wasn't USA it should've been the cover.
They lost favor with me ages ago with their perpetual Duggar family promo ugh.
life moves on, in parts, throughout your entire life. the only time you're starting over is if you join the fucking witness protection program. just because you divorce somebody doesn't mean that relationship wasn't valid or didn't count - you are still IN that relationship, as co-parents, if you have children with them. the "starting over" thing is nonsensical at best, and shitty to women at worst. men are never told they're "starting over" like its a scary thing.