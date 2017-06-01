Taylor Swift must face Jury Trial Over DJ's Contract Interference Claim

wait... is it about contracts or groping or both? Reply

Thread

Link

Sis. It's the only line in the post.



"Taylor Swift must face with a jury in August in Colorado as alleged groper denies assaulting her" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry bb i'm a v typical ontder Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

From my limited understanding... both? Sounds like there was a contract dispute that he (the photographer) brought forward where he claims he was unduly terminated. Taylor's response to this claim/reasoning for letting him go was the groping incident. Sounds like he wants to take her to task for slander~ in response to that as well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this suit is about whether taylor, her mom and/or her radio promotions director had a hand in firing/pressured the station to fire the groper.



so for example if they dont believe she was groped then they can say she wrongfully accused him so she led to his firing and is to blame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't there a picture where you can tell his hand is up her ass? How is he gonna dispute that Reply

Thread

Link

yeah it's either a picture or video, I can't remember but I think picture. He/his lawyer will probably argue it was an accident (tho we all know it wasn't). I don't see what other defense he could possibly come up with. Hopefully the jury doesn't buy it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it's a picture and his hand is very clearly in a place it's not supposed to be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's hard to say tbh. The photo itself looks pretty damning, but I for one have accidentally placed my awkward ass hands in an awkward ass spot when being rushed into a group photo.



I believe her. It sucks because being touched inappropriately is something that most girls are used to, and conditioned to get over (not that that's right, it's just reality at the moment). This incident happened years ago and likely wouldn't be something that kept Taylor up at night, but now this shit is being litigated and she is being forced to relive something that most women would be able to box up and forget. Regardless of intent, the dude needs to let it fucking go and find another minimum salary job at some other random no budget radio station. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She said he put his hand under her skirt and was grabbing her, it wasn't like an "oops my hand grazed your butt and it was genuinely an accident" type of thing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ew fuck this guy. Apparently there is photo evidence of the groping (didnt it circulate on twitter as well? :/ ) so he perfectly deserved getting fired. I wonder how many people this perv has groped Reply

Thread

Link

ugh he's definitely groped more than one person. these types of people never commit just one offense it seems like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God, this guy is fucking gross. He obviously did it, someone posted the photo here and he was clearly making her extremely uncomfortable, she's telling the truth. I feel bad for her she needs to go to court over this. Reply

Thread

Link

Woke Wavvy is so hard to adjust to, but DAMN I like it haha! purposeful ONTD! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

? wavvy has always been woke tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

gross, i really hope he gets what he deserves tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Glad she's still going strong with this. God for her. Reply

Thread

Link

can he bring up the kimye thing as a way to show that she's lying? Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, I think there's a valid argument to be made for her not commenting on Trump at all because it could theoretically be used against her. I mean, I doubt she would have ever said anything about him/politics regardless of whether or not she was in this legal battle but I can see it being used as an explanation for why she has never said anything - and whether it's true or not - it's still a valid point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally what? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wouldn't put it past his lawyer to try but it's up to the judge I guess on if something like that is relevant or not. I could see it going either way. It wouldn't be the first time a defendant brought up past lies by the accuser to try and discredit them.



I don't see how it's very relevant tbh but I'm sure the lawyer will try, it's his job I suppose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not really imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think his lawyer could argue is goes to the issue of her credibility as a witness, but pretty sure the judge would exclude it as being highly prejudicial and of little relevancy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. Specific instances of prior dishonesty are very rarely admissible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This dude is so gross. Reply

Thread

Link

If you don't want to be blackballed for groping then don't grope, particularly when there's a camera to document the inappropriate location of your hand. Team Diabla Blanca forever on this. Reply

Thread

Link

He's gross. I hope that he gets some punishment. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder who the fuck is footing this dude's legal tab - the firm must really think they can get a judgement out of it because this shit costs millions before it actually goes before a jury + we've been hearing about this for years now. This dude is fucking vile. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she wins the case. I'm glad she's pursuing the case the way she is. No one deserves that. Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope she wins the case. This guy is a creep. He even admitted it happened but it "wasn't him" and yet didn't offer any names of who it could be... fuck him Reply

Thread

Link

the deposition or parts of it are online and the dude said he was annoyed that he didn't get enough "respect" from taylor cause he was put into the meet and greet section with little kids and their moms and his boss and other co-worker were placed in a VIP section.



and his lawyers were talking to radio stations saying taylor was probably the one who leaked her own picture.. like how is that professional?



Edited at 2017-06-01 04:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Men are so fragile and weak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vile as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So....they didn't settle? I mean, I don't understand why this is the title. Either they settle or they were going to court. Reply

Thread

Link

I am guessing Taylor's lawyers filed a motion for summary judgment, saying he didn't have enough evidence, even if it was all viewed in the light most favorable to him, to prevail. And it sounds like that was denied, which is why it is going to trial, unless it settles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link