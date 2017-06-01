Taylor Swift must face Jury Trial Over DJ's Contract Interference Claim
so for example if they dont believe she was groped then they can say she wrongfully accused him so she led to his firing and is to blame.
I believe her. It sucks because being touched inappropriately is something that most girls are used to, and conditioned to get over (not that that's right, it's just reality at the moment). This incident happened years ago and likely wouldn't be something that kept Taylor up at night, but now this shit is being litigated and she is being forced to relive something that most women would be able to box up and forget. Regardless of intent, the dude needs to let it fucking go and find another minimum salary job at some other random no budget radio station.
I don't see how it's very relevant tbh but I'm sure the lawyer will try, it's his job I suppose.
and his lawyers were talking to radio stations saying taylor was probably the one who leaked her own picture.. like how is that professional?
