June 1st, 2017, 09:00 am sandstorm MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Trailer + Poster #1 November 10th, 2017.source 1 2 Tagged: daisy ridley, film trailer / stills, johnny depp, penelope cruz Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9797 comments Add comment
But mainly I really really like listening to D*pp's death screams on repeat.
this looks better than what i was expecting. i'd give 3 stars on the sole basis that depp's character is the victim but i'm legit intrigued.
and i'm here for this pfeiffernaissance
I read the book and wasn't crazy about it but I'm willing to give the movie a try.
remake Death on the Nile next!
Edited at 2017-06-01 04:46 pm (UTC)
I hate that Poirot is disappearing from Netflix(US) !!
I'm convinced Branagh has become Lockhart, especially since he directed this and legit thought "this is exactly what the character needs!"
I'm looking forward to this ngl, but LMAO IMAGINE DRAGONS. DON'T DO AGATHA LIKE THIS