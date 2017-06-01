I really like that poster.



But mainly I really really like listening to D*pp's death screams on repeat. Reply

lmao mte @ both. Reply

Same same Reply

It would have been a perfect cast if the drunken corpse wasn't in it . That is a Doctor Who poster Reply

he gets murdered at the very beginning so I can let this one slide lmao. Reply

is that sergei polunin omg omg



this looks better than what i was expecting. i'd give 3 stars on the sole basis that depp's character is the victim but i'm legit intrigued.



and i'm here for this pfeiffernaissance Reply

omg it is him! I love love love him. I guess I'll have to watch this.



I read the book and wasn't crazy about it but I'm willing to give the movie a try. Reply

I will watch this but David Suchet remains the superior Poirot. Reply

i love the two Peter Ustinov movies



remake Death on the Nile next! Reply

Death on the Nile was the first Poirot I ever saw <3 Reply

Death on the Nile was perfect. A+ cast Reply

david suchet is a genius. I was shocked when I first heard him with his real voice. Reply

Mte Reply

+1, Suchet's Poirot is iconic. Reply

MTE Suchet is Poirot. Reply

I've been on a Poirot binge on Netflix and I love it and him. Reply

Well that goes without saying lol, I love reading all those interviews and quotes about him, like how he wears lavender aftershave as part of his character.



Edited at 2017-06-01 04:46 pm (UTC) Reply

always! his moustache was much better too. Reply

I came in here to say this. David Suchet or gtfo.

I hate that Poirot is disappearing from Netflix(US) !! Reply

Yeah, definitely. I wish Kenneth Branagh was wearing a fat suit because it just doesn't seem like Poirot without it. That said, I'm still excited and this looks good. Reply

THIS. SO MUCH. Reply

that Imagine Dragons song just makes me think of Riverdale Reply

same here. I can't unrelate them anymore. Reply

same here Reply

lmao same Reply

I mean, the problem here is that you watch riverdale. Reply

oh i know Reply

mte Reply

it's such a bizarre choice for this trailer Reply

Makes me think of Nintendo Switch Reply

nice, this looks great Reply

that moustache concerns me Reply

same it's hard to look at lol Reply

I was into it until that's Imagine Dragons song Reply

I knew I was going to be biased because I love David Suchet as Poirot but nooooooooooooooo @ Kenneth as Poirot. That mustache is so fucking ridiculous. Reply

My prince. I adore Suchet's Poirot so much. Reply

ikr? not sure why this is necessary since he was so perfect. Reply

lol yup same Reply

did he grow that moustache himself Reply

I love the original movie so I hope this lives up to it's standard Reply

damn, that is a great poster Reply

I love Poirot sfm so I'm excited for this. David Suchet is the superior Poirot though. Reply

always and forever Reply

He is :) Reply

There is only one Poirot and it's not Gilderoy Lockhart. Reply

