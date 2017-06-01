J.R.R Tolkien book Beren and Lúthien published after 100 years
A book written by J.R.R. Tolkien is being published a hundred years after it was written. The story is about the fate of lovers Beren and Lúthien, a mortal man and an immortal elf who together try to steal from the greatest of all evil beings, Melkor. A version of the tale was later reworked into The Silmarillion.
The story was partially inspired by Tolkien's wife Edith; the names Beren and Lúthien are carved on the gravestone Tolkien and his wife share in Wolvercote cemetery in Oxford.
Of course there's an elf lol
if anyone is on the fence about reading it, i think a good place to start to gauge your interest would be by looking up Evan Palmer's illustrated version of the ainulindale (basically the prologue of the sil). it's abridged and really well-drawn and gets to the heart of the story without some of the language that makes it hard for people to read tolkien.
I'm super excited to read this, I love Beren and Luthien. And I know its terrible of me as a Tolkien stan but I still haven't read Children of Hurin. Turin is by far the hardest part of the Silmarillion for me to get through, it's boring as shit after Beleg (the best minor character in all of Tolkien TBH) dies, the part with the petty dwarves too just makes me wanna claw my eyes out. I'll read it eventually I just gotta work up to it for another like year or two... But if they can get me a book about Huor and Tuor I'd be 1000% down with that. Tuor is miles more interesting to me than Turin, I love him and Idril and I'd kill for an expanded story of the fall of Gondolin. Plus since they are the grandparents of Elrond they are way more relevant than Turin's dramatic ass.
(that said, i'll probably still buy it, if only because alan lee illustrated it)
What's everyone reading?
Also, does anyone know of any good sites to post self-published books on? Trying to spread the word for mine and Goodreads and Tumblr are about all I've got.
Into the water-by the same lady as the girl on the train. So far it's boooring and a chore to read.
Big little lies or w/e it's called-only like two chapters into it but seems snappy and fun
Everything, everything-a like a good y.a book. This seems like it will be a quick read
And then I haven't bought it yet but next on my list is the new crazy rich Asians book
Just started Georgian London: Into the Streets by Lucy Inglis which is pretty good so far.
I've got two chapters left in The Invention of Murder: How the Victorians Revelled in Death and Detection by Judith Flanders which is good, but it's a physical book and it always takes me longer to read those versus ebooks because I sometimes forget about them/they're less convenient for me.
On the fiction front, I'm reading Magic and Manners by C.E. Murphy which is Pride and Prejudice with magic and should be something I'm 100% into, but it just hasn't grabbed me yet.
Also reading Scandal of the Season by Liana Lefey. It's an easy historical romance, and I like the relationship between the leads, but I don't like how the heroine's best friend is being presented as just a vapid gold digger who's only there to create conflict between the hero and heroine. I like better when authors actually give their heroine's supportive friends, not that.
Finally I read the first chapter of the Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn and not sure I'm going to continue it. I was reading it to fill a time travel spot on a book bingo I'm doing, but I might find something because I didn't care for the writing plus it's in first person which I don't really care for.
About your other question, you might want to check out r/eroticauthors on Reddit. They mostly focus on erotica and romance, but they have good advice about self-publishing that's not genre specific including info about marketing.
I like your priorities here.