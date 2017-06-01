J.R.R Tolkien book Beren and Lúthien published after 100 years

Of course there's an elf lol Reply

How is Christopher Tolkien still alive. Is he going to pass this down to his son? Will there be new Tolkien books forever? Reply

hoping so Reply

hes holding out so peter jackson can never touch the sil for a film adaptation Reply

wow Reply

...wasn't The Silmarillion not particularly well-received? I seem to recall the nerds weren't too pleased. Reply

I haven't read it myself but I think the issue was that a lot of it is written like a textbook on the history of Middle Earth as opposed to a novel like LotR was. Reply

yeah exactly, definitely not the best story telling but informative if youre a super nerd Reply

It is. It's a very tedious book, and I love Tolkien's elves. Reply

It's boring as hell. It's basically a collection of tidbits written in a very dry style instead of an epic story like LOTR, so no wonder people were/are disappointed with it. Reply

I enjoyed it. Reply

It's boring af. I've never been able to get more than 50 pages through it. But I've also never been able to finish LOTR for the same reason. Love the movies tho Reply

omg i'm dying @ all these comments. i guess it's boring if you don't care too much about lord of the rings, but if you're interested in world-building or lore at all, tolkien is the OG. i looooveee the sil.



if anyone is on the fence about reading it, i think a good place to start to gauge your interest would be by looking up Evan Palmer's illustrated version of the ainulindale (basically the prologue of the sil). it's abridged and really well-drawn and gets to the heart of the story without some of the language that makes it hard for people to read tolkien. Reply

You enter another echelon of nerd-dom if you can read it. Stephen Colbert will personally call and congratulate you. Reply

Yay! But also it's gonna be a sad book, Aragon and Arwen's ending was sad too. Reply

I don't wanna say my thoughts on this at risk of spoiling this story - have you read their part in the Silmarillion? Reply

Yeah but it was so long ago I don't remember it. Reply

What do you mean it was sad? They lived a full life together in the end? Reply

I'm gonna read this. I've only read LOTR, Hobbit and Silmarillion so far, but I wanna read everything about Middle Earth eventually. Reply

Finally my default icon is relevant!!



I'm super excited to read this, I love Beren and Luthien. And I know its terrible of me as a Tolkien stan but I still haven't read Children of Hurin. Turin is by far the hardest part of the Silmarillion for me to get through, it's boring as shit after Beleg (the best minor character in all of Tolkien TBH) dies, the part with the petty dwarves too just makes me wanna claw my eyes out. I'll read it eventually I just gotta work up to it for another like year or two... But if they can get me a book about Huor and Tuor I'd be 1000% down with that. Tuor is miles more interesting to me than Turin, I love him and Idril and I'd kill for an expanded story of the fall of Gondolin. Plus since they are the grandparents of Elrond they are way more relevant than Turin's dramatic ass. Reply

I found the same re: Turin, for some reason it was by far the least interesting of the Men's stories to me, it went on forEVER and had so much random incest, but everyone was talking about how badly it made them cry so I was expecting so much more lol. Tuor and Idril and Gondolin (and Maeglin) were DEFS more interesting to me Reply

ugh finally someone else who likes Tuor more!!! I swear everyone acts like Turin & Nienor is some epic love story and not just annoying and gross. Reply

Really?! Turin has got to be one of my favorite characters. I love that tragic brooding asshole's story... but I like it when things go from bad to worse. {I don't think it's some epic love story, though? How can anyone? It's not meant to be romantic! Omg.) Lmao I guess I have a tendency to like ~problematic~ characters like Feanor and his sons. I wouldn't mind an expanded story on the fall of Gondolin. I'd like to read more about Glorfindel. Reply

please give me a Silmarillion mini series @ god Reply

HBO needs to get on that. (But afaik the Tolkien estate is very much against it, so I guess it'll never happen). Reply

yeah I know which sucks, why couldn't they have been against the hobbit adaptation? Reply

Peter Jackson tried it w/ The Hobbit. Reply

as long as peter jackson has no part in it pls Reply

okay but how many more silmarillion chapters do we need as separate books.



(that said, i'll probably still buy it, if only because alan lee illustrated it) Reply

Such a pretty tale! Less sad than Aragorn and Arwen though :/ Reply

Currently reading A Court of Wings and Ruin ^_^



Also, does anyone know of any good sites to post self-published books on? Trying to spread the word for mine and Goodreads and Tumblr are about all I've got. Reply

Currently reading "Les Misérables." Just finished "Gone with the Wind." Clearly, this is the summer of classics for me. May do Anne Frank next. Reply

Working on middlemarch, though it's slow going. I'm trying not to dl anything else because as soon as I have options I know I'll never finish Reply

The Pattern Scars by Caitlin Sweet. Fantasy about a young female seer, I'm simultaneously hooked and exhausted from it, it's pretty unexpectedly dark. Reply

No One Gets Out Alive by Adam Nevelle Reply

I never do this but I have like three books going at once



Into the water-by the same lady as the girl on the train. So far it's boooring and a chore to read.



Big little lies or w/e it's called-only like two chapters into it but seems snappy and fun



Everything, everything-a like a good y.a book. This seems like it will be a quick read



And then I haven't bought it yet but next on my list is the new crazy rich Asians book Reply

Just finished Big Little Lies and have just started The Kill Artist by Daniel Silva. Reply

I'm currently reading a million books because nothing's quite grabbing me.



Just started Georgian London: Into the Streets by Lucy Inglis which is pretty good so far.



I've got two chapters left in The Invention of Murder: How the Victorians Revelled in Death and Detection by Judith Flanders which is good, but it's a physical book and it always takes me longer to read those versus ebooks because I sometimes forget about them/they're less convenient for me.



On the fiction front, I'm reading Magic and Manners by C.E. Murphy which is Pride and Prejudice with magic and should be something I'm 100% into, but it just hasn't grabbed me yet.



Also reading Scandal of the Season by Liana Lefey. It's an easy historical romance, and I like the relationship between the leads, but I don't like how the heroine's best friend is being presented as just a vapid gold digger who's only there to create conflict between the hero and heroine. I like better when authors actually give their heroine's supportive friends, not that.



Finally I read the first chapter of the Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn and not sure I'm going to continue it. I was reading it to fill a time travel spot on a book bingo I'm doing, but I might find something because I didn't care for the writing plus it's in first person which I don't really care for.



About your other question, you might want to check out r/eroticauthors on Reddit. They mostly focus on erotica and romance, but they have good advice about self-publishing that's not genre specific including info about marketing. Reply

i actually started rereading the return of the king last night, so great timing on this post! Reply

Finishing up The Scarlet Letter, about to move onto The Virtues of Captain America: Modern‑Day Lessons on Character from a WWII Superhero (whew!) Reply

I want to work my way through the deepest darkest levels of Tolkien lore but man is Chris Tolkien just milking everything? the lay of Beren and Luthien in the Silmarillion was so fucking cool tho, I'm tempted to get this. (pls make a miniseries out of it, someone, pls) Reply

Oh it could go so much deeper than Beren and Luthien, this is like, surface level lore tbh and probably the most popular/well known story out o the Silmarillion. It even gets mentioned in LotR. There's so much shit in the Unfinished Tales and Histories that gets into like kings of Numenor and how they built there boats and what the towers are made of, and at one point there's like an entire chapter about the different doors leading into Gondolin... it's dense shit Reply

Yes! Can't wait to read. Reply

I want a LotR sequel tbh. But mostly because I'm thirsty for Karl Urban/Eomer dick and I'd watch the shit out of the sex scenes we will never get in a LotR type movie Reply

I like your priorities here. Reply

I think we deserve a good sex scene with a nice ass thrusting shot ya know. Give the fans a little something Reply

yesssss! LotR - GoT style Reply

