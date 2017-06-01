Mako

J.R.R Tolkien book Beren and Lúthien published after 100 years



A book written by J.R.R. Tolkien is being published a hundred years after it was written. The story is about the fate of lovers Beren and Lúthien, a mortal man and an immortal elf who together try to steal from the greatest of all evil beings, Melkor. A version of the tale was later reworked into The Silmarillion.

The story was partially inspired by Tolkien's wife Edith; the names Beren and Lúthien are carved on the gravestone Tolkien and his wife share in Wolvercote cemetery in Oxford.

