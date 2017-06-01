June 1st, 2017, 09:59 am haxoru Major Lazer releases new track featuring Anitta and brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar source Tagged: come to brazil, diplo, latino celebrities, music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
Her hustle is a+
#alwaysbeenbig
adore is shooketh
hino
todo dia is my jam todo o damn dia.
also: aretuza lovi serves me tecnobrega realness
Google, however, tells me it's something people in Brazil have been questioning since last year, but not before that.
And anyway if her ass isn't real, her plastic surgeon is a genius though, because it looks pretty natural to me.
Edited at 2017-06-01 02:06 pm (UTC)
and i am READY for anira's international career. brazilians already rule the internet, it's about damn time we have some spotlight re: mainstream international pop too
I think KFed trying to say popozão is all I need when it comes to gringos trying to speak brazilian slang.
Especially because the world isn't ready for her candid interviews lmao
S L A A A AA A YYYY YAAAASSSSSSSSSSSS
We are living in blessed times.
EU NÃO ESPERO CARNAVAL CHEGAR PEA SER VADIAAA 💃🏻💁