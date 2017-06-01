I just got into Anitta last night! I love her! Hope she blows up and it blows up in Iggys face! Reply

Thread

Link

Anitta hustles a lot. The way she has built herself up in just what 4 years? it's crazy how ambitious she is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg show das poderosas is from 2013 it feels like she's been around longer lol

Her hustle is a+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Welcome to the light bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everybody Iggy collabs with usually ends up getting tons of press. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG me 2! I'm obsessed with Paradinha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is latin pop about to become the next big thing? are we in the late 90s again?! Reply

Thread

Link

Latin pop has always been the big thing. America is just finally catching up 💅 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





#alwaysbeenbig judging by the fact that diplo et al have been shamelessly borrowing from reguetón, dembow and baile funk for years, what do you mean by "next big thing"? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as in mainstream Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmm it doesn't bop as much as their recent work, ''Run Up'' and their feature in''My Love'' but it'll do for my workout playlist nonetheless. Reply

Thread

Link

nicki ruined run up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haaate her part, I kinda wish there was a version without her in it smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like it well enough, but for major lazer it's kinda weak Reply

Thread

Link

So Pabllo Vittar is the Brazilian Adore. How messy is is she, tho? Reply

Thread

Link









adore is shooketh pabllo isn't messy!!! she's the drag queen with most youtube views!! and her songs are all bopsadore is shooketh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EU NÃO ESPERO O CARNAVAL CHEGAR PRA SER VADIA! SOU TODO DIA. SOU TODO DIA.



hino Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





TODO DIA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gretchen presença garantida em todos os posts brasileiros rsrs tô adorando isso 👏🏼👏🏼 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

só estou en ontd para publicar gifs dela tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seems like a good goal to me tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUARTA EU TÔ DE CINZAS! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

todo dia que hino......... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pabllo does not deserve this shitty song. she's better than this.



todo dia is my jam todo o damn dia.



also: aretuza lovi serves me tecnobrega realness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao didn't anitta hook up with niall? also why does she look so different? Reply

Thread

Link

plastic surgery. she changed her nose a couple of times lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow this must have been recent bc she didn't look like this a year or so ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's always using lip fillers too so her lips change a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is her ass real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, I have no idea. I think it is. She's pretty cool about it talks about all of her surgeries, so she'd probably have talked about that too.

Google, however, tells me it's something people in Brazil have been questioning since last year, but not before that.

And anyway if her ass isn't real, her plastic surgeon is a genius though, because it looks pretty natural to me.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a picture of her younger and she looked really skinny that's why I'm wondering if she hadn't work done. And if not what's her secret.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-06-01 02:06 pm (UTC) I'm here for this brazilian domination. it just needs more brazilian funk! we need our culture to be known worldwide migas!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Bum Bum Tan Tan is coming! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

soo proud of both of them, especially pablo



and i am READY for anira's international career. brazilians already rule the internet, it's about damn time we have some spotlight re: mainstream international pop too Reply

Thread

Link

we need our slangs to have some spotlight as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no. Idk...

I think KFed trying to say popozão is all I need when it comes to gringos trying to speak brazilian slang. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm praying to every god I know that's anira happens.

Especially because the world isn't ready for her candid interviews lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





S L A A A AA A YYYY YAAAASSSSSSSSSSSS



S L AY MS ANITTA QUEEN OF BRAZILS L A A A AA A YYYY YAAAASSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

Thread

Link

Queen Anira doesn't stop! Omg

We are living in blessed times. Reply

Thread

Link

thought it was kylie Reply

Thread

Link

lacrou Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like a Eurovision song

Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Slay Queen!!!!!!👑👑👑👑👑 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm currently living in Brazil right now, and I'm loving that the "come to brazil" tag is getting a lot of stretch. Reply

Thread

Link

how is it? why are you there right now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg where Reply

Parent

Thread



Link