zoolander

Keri Russell & Scott Speedman Reveal He was a Disaster of a Boyfriend During Felicity



summary:
- he was a bad boyfriend when they dated
- even he couldn't pretend to like her short hair
- he says he would fight someone for keri and they bring down some poor girl from the audience and they take off their shoes and pretend to fight each other

source

i had no idea they dated irl?? wtf

Tagged: , ,