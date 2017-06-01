Keri Russell & Scott Speedman Reveal He was a Disaster of a Boyfriend During Felicity
summary:
- he was a bad boyfriend when they dated
- even he couldn't pretend to like her short hair
- he says he would fight someone for keri and they bring down some poor girl from the audience and they take off their shoes and pretend to fight each other
i had no idea they dated irl?? wtf
umm inaccurate.
stop
I think b/c so many of us envied her for her hair (I definitely did during her MMC years) and saw her cutting her hair as an almost betrayal. Like if we were lucky enough to have her hair we never would have cut it. But, it was her hair and her choice and a lot of us were dumb teenagers.
Dawsons Creek aka Pacey's Pond was better tbh
I like that they're such good friends and his friendship with Kate Beckinsale. Of course I can't find the interview but I remember her saying how he was basically like another kid to her and her now ex. They would always make sure he was well fed and taken care of. It was cute.
I love that they are such good friends. The first two and a half seasons of Felicity are great. The pilot episode is still probably my favorite pilot ever. I still watch random episodes on hulu.
And all before social media, like imagine how crazier it would've been if there was Facebook and twitter and shit?
This was cute, they're cute. Felicity and Ben Covington forever.
Plus I feel like it was realistic, that's something women do, (drastically) change our hair to reflect something going on on our lives, though I've only watched a couple of episodes so I don't know if that's what happened with her character.