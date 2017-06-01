Keri Russell & Scott Speedman Reveal He was a Disaster of a Boyfriend During Felicity

Weird Reply

Why was her hair such a thing?

cause it was such a drastic change from her long curly mess. idk why people even watched that show in the first place.

"long curly mess"



umm inaccurate.

long curly mess



stop

I loved that show, tbh. I don't remember exactly when it came out, but I must have been in high school because I remember already being obsessed with going to NYU so I thought my life was going to be Felicity.

it was a good show tbh

i don't agree, her curly hair was so pretty

Her character was iconic and everybody was talking about her hair, how cute she was etc. Then when she cut her hair short, people had proper meltdowns because they felt "betrayed".

Just because she cut it sooo short I think. If she had cut it into say a shoulder-length style then it probably wouldn't have been a big deal, but everyone seemed to hate the really short cut. It was stupid how big a deal was made of it though lol

Yeah her hair was almost it's own character in the show. I will say - it really was odd that she received that much backlash due to a pixie cut.

I think b/c so many of us envied her for her hair (I definitely did during her MMC years) and saw her cutting her hair as an almost betrayal. Like if we were lucky enough to have her hair we never would have cut it. But, it was her hair and her choice and a lot of us were dumb teenagers.

I feel like her curls were kind of what she was known for. She'd had them since her MMC days and they were so big and bouncy and really set her apart from everyone else. And then all of a sudden they were gone and it was jarring. (But people definitely overreacted.)

Society's obsessed w long hair. Long hair = attractive

idk but them blaming it for the rating decline was fucking insane lol, her cutting it was SUCH a big deal at the time.

never saw this show, was it good?

It was great! Though to be fair i have to admit i watched it when I was 12 or 13 and loved most of the WB's programming at the time.

The first 2 seasons were good then like all JJ Abrams productions, it went south fast.

no

I really enjoyed it but then i was a similar age to her character when i did watch it so it resonated with me more. I'm not sure if i would enjoy as much if i watched it as an adult

I watched it when I was 20-21 and liked it, the last couple of seasons were trash tho

No if only for the bizzare rape episode they did or the time teavelling shit in the last episodes

Dawsons Creek aka Pacey's Pond was better tbh



Dawsons Creek aka Pacey's Pond was better tbh Reply

Boring as hell. Keri's a good actress tho and Noel is super hot

I actually thought she looked cute with the short hair. And when it grew out a little it looked even better. I didn't regularly watch Felicity until after the show had ended so when I got to that part I was like "THAT was a big deal??" Maybe if she shaved her head.



I like that they're such good friends and his friendship with Kate Beckinsale. Of course I can't find the interview but I remember her saying how he was basically like another kid to her and her now ex. They would always make sure he was well fed and taken care of. It was cute. Reply

Me too. I thought the shorter haircut showed off her face unlike the longer one where her character always tried to use it as cover.

I love that they are such good friends. The first two and a half seasons of Felicity are great. The pilot episode is still probably my favorite pilot ever. I still watch random episodes on hulu.

Same. I mostly rewatch for Meghan and Richard though.

aw this makes me so happy. i still love felicity.

The world will never know what a thing that felicity hair cut was, again. I can't even think of a relevant tv character to compare it to.

And all before social media, like imagine how crazier it would've been if there was Facebook and twitter and shit?



This was cute, they're cute. Felicity and Ben Covington forever. Reply

Imagine the stan wars between Ben and Noel!

There would have been irl stabbings and shit.

lawd I imagine the thinkpieces and the 10 Things Felicity's New Haircut Looks Like articles

Felicity/Ben 5evah! I always love it when former BFs/GFs are friends. And it's weird and funny that they seem to be more like siblings than anything else now.

Edited at 2017-06-01 12:34 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-01 12:34 pm (UTC) Reply

She has such a pretty face that, to me, she looked good with short hair.

Plus I feel like it was realistic, that's something women do, (drastically) change our hair to reflect something going on on our lives, though I've only watched a couple of episodes so I don't know if that's what happened with her character.

In ye olden days when the show was on I was all about Felicity and Ben and loathed Noel. On rewatch as an adult I see that both guys were awful (as was Felicity) and she should have done her own thing and dated a bunch of different people.

I was in love with him while I was watching this. Ugh this show is so perfect (until season 4 with the horrendous time-travel bullshit of course).

I still haven't finished this show. I found it kind of depressing? I think it was that first opening theme song.

I always think Power of Goodbye bye Madonna is the opening theme song of that show. I don't know if they played it for promos or previews or something but I just can never remember the real song.

i thought he was HIDEOUS back in the day. Now that he's older he's kinda hot.

I'm in the same boat.

Those two have aged like wine. Felecity is still one of my fave shows.

lol I remember that haircut, I didn't even really watch the show but I was so pissed, her curls were GLORIOUS

