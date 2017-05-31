Wakka

Final Fantasy VII Remake Update

Little by little, news and updates on the Final Fantasy VII Remake has been building up since its announcement during a Playstation conference back in 2015. ONTD hasn't seen a good FFVIIR update post in a while, so I'm making one for y'all



“So far, development [for FFVIIR] has been carried out mainly with the support of external partners. However, in view of factors such as improving quality when the product goes into mass production in the future, the company has decided to shift the developmental system back to within the company, so as to maintain a stable schedule and have control over factors such as quality. We will be forming a robust system within the company to properly carry out the development.” - Naoki Hamaguchi (previously in charge of the development for Mobius Final Fantasy)

To clarify what this means; the remake will be developed in-house (SE). Square Enix recently held recruitment listings looking for various staff positions, and it is unknown what this means for Square Enix’s previous collaboration with outsourcing companies such as CyberConnect2.




Battles are not command-based, they’re action-based. Regarding cover actions, there are places where they can be done on the map, but they are not required. Because it’s seamless, I showed that there can be actions in response to various scenes. [..] The Guard Scorpion battle has map destruction and a great number of attacks that weren’t in the original, so it has become a significantly flashy battle. If you look closely, I think that you can see that there are a number of missiles are coming down.” - Tetsuya Nomura (FFVIIR director)


Nova Crystallis Twitter / one / two
Currently re-playing. I never got to finish it due to my brother losing the third disc (bless his heart)! So glad this big little game can fit on the PS3 in its entirety tbh
