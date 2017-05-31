Final Fantasy VII Remake Update
Little by little, news and updates on the Final Fantasy VII Remake has been building up since its announcement during a Playstation conference back in 2015. ONTD hasn't seen a good FFVIIR update post in a while, so I'm making one for y'all
“So far, development [for FFVIIR] has been carried out mainly with the support of external partners. However, in view of factors such as improving quality when the product goes into mass production in the future, the company has decided to shift the developmental system back to within the company, so as to maintain a stable schedule and have control over factors such as quality. We will be forming a robust system within the company to properly carry out the development.” - Naoki Hamaguchi (previously in charge of the development for Mobius Final Fantasy)
To clarify what this means; the remake will be developed in-house (SE). Square Enix recently held recruitment listings looking for various staff positions, and it is unknown what this means for Square Enix’s previous collaboration with outsourcing companies such as CyberConnect2.
“Battles are not command-based, they’re action-based. Regarding cover actions, there are places where they can be done on the map, but they are not required. Because it’s seamless, I showed that there can be actions in response to various scenes. [..] The Guard Scorpion battle has map destruction and a great number of attacks that weren’t in the original, so it has become a significantly flashy battle. If you look closely, I think that you can see that there are a number of missiles are coming down.” - Tetsuya Nomura (FFVIIR director)
Nova Crystallis Twitter / one / two
Currently re-playing. I never got to finish it due to my brother losing the third disc (bless his heart)! So glad this big little game can fit on the PS3 in its entirety tbh
Final Fantasy VII Remake shifts toward internal development: https://t.co/XlEsh580bM #FFVIIRemake pic.twitter.com/MdxFnG5WrU— Nova Crystallis (@Nova_Crystallis) May 29, 2017
“So far, development [for FFVIIR] has been carried out mainly with the support of external partners. However, in view of factors such as improving quality when the product goes into mass production in the future, the company has decided to shift the developmental system back to within the company, so as to maintain a stable schedule and have control over factors such as quality. We will be forming a robust system within the company to properly carry out the development.” - Naoki Hamaguchi (previously in charge of the development for Mobius Final Fantasy)
To clarify what this means; the remake will be developed in-house (SE). Square Enix recently held recruitment listings looking for various staff positions, and it is unknown what this means for Square Enix’s previous collaboration with outsourcing companies such as CyberConnect2.
Final Fantasy VII Remake battles are entirely action-based; covering is optional: https://t.co/xMzuLYU4Jj #FFVIIRemake pic.twitter.com/2X0FrYWkf2— Nova Crystallis (@Nova_Crystallis) March 7, 2017
“Battles are not command-based, they’re action-based. Regarding cover actions, there are places where they can be done on the map, but they are not required. Because it’s seamless, I showed that there can be actions in response to various scenes. [..] The Guard Scorpion battle has map destruction and a great number of attacks that weren’t in the original, so it has become a significantly flashy battle. If you look closely, I think that you can see that there are a number of missiles are coming down.” - Tetsuya Nomura (FFVIIR director)
Nova Crystallis Twitter / one / two
Currently re-playing. I never got to finish it due to my brother losing the third disc (bless his heart)! So glad this big little game can fit on the PS3 in its entirety tbh
And it was amazing to see gaf collectively lose their minds over this, all the hyperbole in the world included.
Tbh, I think it'll be fine. Hamaguchi has been one of the lead programmers/technical project leaders for BD1 for quite some time now and it looks like he will handle the technical aspects just like he is the Project leader on their mobile game while Toriyama is the actual director and responsible for the creative decisions.
It'll be out by 2019 (I mean the first part of which they said it will be a full game like XIII) and that is fine. Five years of development is normal for big titles it's just that SE announces their stuff waaaay too early. Horizon, for example, was in development for six years at Guerilla but they only announced it two years prior to release which is a much preferred way to do it.
Edited at 2017-06-01 12:27 pm (UTC)
(source: http://www.pushsquare.com/news/2017/0
In an interview with Famitsu - as translated by Gematsu - comments from director Tetsuya Nomura suggest that you can switch between party members. When talking about the first boss fight against the Guard Scorpion, Nomura says "Rather than just ending it at that scaffold, we've made wide use of the space and developed a battle that takes advantage of the map's characteristics where you'll fight while switching between Cloud and Barret."
"For example, when there's an enemy in a position that can't be reached by Cloud's sword, it's more effective to switch to Barret. It's becoming strategic in that way, as well," he continues. Recently, Nomura clarified that the Remake would be "action-based" rather than turn based, so it sounds like switching between heroes during battle may be the best way to emerge victorious, depending on the situation.
to be fair though, I only played as Ashe/Fran/Balthier lol
Lbh it will take forever for this to come out but i'm willing to wait as long as necessary!
They can even get me a truncated collection that doesn't have Seiken 3... just give me Secret of Mana, since it's my favorite game ever.
But maybe he forgot to add the zero at the end of three tbh!
We truly could have had it all, but Square had to be playin...
So will it play like ff10-2?
I've only played ff10, and I love turn based combat.
I can't get in to 10-2 because I don't understand how the battle works, it's like real-time or something Idk.
X-2 is turn based, but it's "active" like the older games (each character has a countdown timer) and the characters move around. you can change the setting to "wait" and the timers will pause when you're in menus.
there's also the dressphere thing, which is basically like changing characters in X. (you can turn the animations off btw)
lastly. go to every location every chapter. maybe use a guide from time to time. there's so much content in X-2 but you can easily miss 3/4 of it
I'm also genuinely interested in the game, because I like VII well enough, but the people who treat it as the apex of the series grate on my nerves.
FF7 has never been my fav, but i can't wait for this either since it's gonna be combining old school squaresoft storytelling with current gen beauty. FF6, 9, and 12 >>>
FF6 and FF10 are where it's at for me. FF8 was pretty cool too, and I still love FF4 even in spite of certain issues (Rosa...sldjfsldkfj).
And since FF6 is by far the best game in the series, I'm grateful they've never remade it. Keep it that way, IMHO. Perfection needs no remake.
Not emo-king Sephiroth.
omg your icon
I will say, it's almost impressive that 20+ years of changing fashions have gone by and he is STILL that dedicated to his (ugly) aesthetic