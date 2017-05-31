Final Fantasy VII Remake Update

I need this HD Cloud more than I originally thought. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I read your comment and immediately thought ''yep me too'' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same he was always my #1 video game crush lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They said from the beginning that it would be an action rpg.



And it was amazing to see gaf collectively lose their minds over this, all the hyperbole in the world included.

Tbh, I think it'll be fine. Hamaguchi has been one of the lead programmers/technical project leaders for BD1 for quite some time now and it looks like he will handle the technical aspects just like he is the Project leader on their mobile game while Toriyama is the actual director and responsible for the creative decisions.



It'll be out by 2019 (I mean the first part of which they said it will be a full game like XIII) and that is fine. Five years of development is normal for big titles it's just that SE announces their stuff waaaay too early. Horizon, for example, was in development for six years at Guerilla but they only announced it two years prior to release which is a much preferred way to do it.



Edited at 2017-06-01 12:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

How do you know it'll be out in 2019 bb! Yosuke Matsuda said in a special briefing at the end of the month that FFVIIR and even Kingdom Hearts III will be out in the next 3 years or so. But I haven't heard anything about an actual year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just a guess. Matsuda was talking about fiscal years in the presentation iirc, so FY 20 would be the latest and that is the majority of 2019. There is almost no way it will be earlier than that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

@ everyone with a ps4 go play horizon ASAP !!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wonder how action-based combat will affect the party dynamic or the party system will even exist. nhf a ffxv/kh-style game where you just control cloud. -_- Reply

Thread

Link

This crossed my mind, as well.🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





(source:



In an interview with Famitsu - as translated by Gematsu - comments from director Tetsuya Nomura suggest that you can switch between party members. When talking about the first boss fight against the Guard Scorpion, Nomura says "Rather than just ending it at that scaffold, we've made wide use of the space and developed a battle that takes advantage of the map's characteristics where you'll fight while switching between Cloud and Barret."



"For example, when there's an enemy in a position that can't be reached by Cloud's sword, it's more effective to switch to Barret. It's becoming strategic in that way, as well," he continues. Recently, Nomura clarified that the Remake would be "action-based" rather than turn based, so it sounds like switching between heroes during battle may be the best way to emerge victorious, depending on the situation. Wait! Someone below said it was stated that the characters are switchable, so I looked into it;(source: http://www.pushsquare.com/news/2017/0 3/you_can_switch_between_characters_in_f inal_fantasy_vii_remake In an interview with Famitsu - as translated by Gematsu - comments from director Tetsuya Nomura suggest that you can switch between party members. When talking about the first boss fight against the Guard Scorpion, Nomura says "Rather than just ending it at that scaffold,"For example, when there's an enemy in a position that can't be reached by Cloud's sword, it's more effective to switch to Barret. It's becoming strategic in that way, as well," he continues. Recently, Nomura clarified that the Remake would be "action-based" rather than turn based, so it sounds like switching between heroes during battle may be the best way to emerge victorious, depending on the situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you, exactly omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll never understand why everyone was like "bring back ATB! .....actually, just copy-paste the code over from KH that's fine" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish more FF games had the combat style of XII. It was action based but you could still control everyone and it's my fave -__- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it too! I hated the blue lines over everyone, but I loved being able to program characters when I wanted and then switch it off to use key abilities



to be fair though, I only played as Ashe/Fran/Balthier lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only thing I worry about is that Nomura will somehow manage to shoehorn Gackt into this. I am pretty sure they'll do some Crisis Core stuff flashbacks and I've really had enough of the gift of the goddess and bad poetry. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know why they even announced it was in development, it'll be years and years before it's playable. Reply

Thread

Link

They're fans of 20 year long hypes lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

se is worse than rockstar when it comes to delays Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you for this post, OP!

Lbh it will take forever for this to come out but i'm willing to wait as long as necessary! Reply

Thread

Link

Right there with ya, bb! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i might just give this is a chance when it finally comes out. never played it before.1 Reply

Thread

Link

This is awesome *__* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm praying to all the gods that we get an update on this and KH3 (more importantly the latter) at E3 or I'm giving up on them permanently, Nomura please. Reply

Thread

Link

The E3 rumor mill is so quiet this year. Only Nintendo leaks so far. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here. They've teased images and small trailers for so long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The thing that I need Square-Enix to confirm at this year's E3 the most is the Secret of Mana collection coming to the US.



They can even get me a truncated collection that doesn't have Seiken 3... just give me Secret of Mana, since it's my favorite game ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only thing we've got so far is FFVIIR and KHIII should be out "in the next three years or so"



But maybe he forgot to add the zero at the end of three tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've already given up lol I've been playing all the games on the PS4 to drown my sorrow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget D23 for KH info! Although at this rate we'll find out about a new level every 2 years like D23 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was confirmed that KH3 is still years and years away from being done. I think the playthrough footage we saw was fake. It won't be on the PS4 either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yasss Cloud Reply

Thread

Link

i can't wait to see my girl tifa!! ffxv was so boring so i really hope this remake is fun & interestin Reply

Thread

Link

The whole FFXV experience pains me so much because it was a game with a great premise and lovely characters but it just... fell completely flat because it didn't deliver. At all.



We truly could have had it all, but Square had to be playin... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Action based?



So will it play like ff10-2?



I've only played ff10, and I love turn based combat.



I can't get in to 10-2 because I don't understand how the battle works, it's like real-time or something Idk. Reply

Thread

Link

FFX 2 is kind of a modified ATB. Some earlier FF titles were ATB as well. The Remake will be full on action like the KH games. But they said you'll be able to swap characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh man PLEASE revisit X-2, the HD remake is so great.



X-2 is turn based, but it's "active" like the older games (each character has a countdown timer) and the characters move around. you can change the setting to "wait" and the timers will pause when you're in menus.



there's also the dressphere thing, which is basically like changing characters in X. (you can turn the animations off btw)



lastly. go to every location every chapter. maybe use a guide from time to time. there's so much content in X-2 but you can easily miss 3/4 of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for this game because it will almost inevitably be something that the stans turn against and their salty tears will fill me with life.



I'm also genuinely interested in the game, because I like VII well enough, but the people who treat it as the apex of the series grate on my nerves. Reply

Thread

Link

hft dark ass comment tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a gamer who loved FF from the 2D SNES era... and I was hype as all get out for VII back when it originally came out. Like I said, I like the game, but dear lord the fanbase it brought needs to take several arenas full of seats. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooo



FF7 has never been my fav, but i can't wait for this either since it's gonna be combining old school squaresoft storytelling with current gen beauty. FF6, 9, and 12 >>> Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think FF7 is a great game but TBH the hype from all the fanboys is one of the reasons that I don't rank it as one of my favs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm an FF player from the very first one on the NES, and I just couldn't get into 7. It didn't pull me in from the opening scenes the way 4 and 6 (still 2 and 3 back then, I think) previously did, and I ended up stopping fairly early on. No shade, I just literally don't understand why that particular game, of all the entries in the series, is the one that's inspired such a hardcore bunch of stans.



FF6 and FF10 are where it's at for me. FF8 was pretty cool too, and I still love FF4 even in spite of certain issues (Rosa...sldjfsldkfj). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This comment sounds exactly like me describing anything FFVII Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Squaresoft has been shit ever since Sakaguchi left and Nomura began his terrible reign of belts and zippers. I have no doubt he'll fuck up the original story with his nonsense.



And since FF6 is by far the best game in the series, I'm grateful they've never remade it. Keep it that way, IMHO. Perfection needs no remake. Reply

Thread

Link

Kefka is the villain that needs to be worshiped.



Not emo-king Sephiroth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FLAWLESS UNHINGED KING KEFKA AND HIS "AHAHA" LAUGH <3



omg your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

better watch what you put out into the universe. i'm pretty sure FF6 or FF9 are the next in line for a full remake. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FF6 is the best. My only nitpick is that the story seemed to drag a bit in the second half with trying to get all the characters back together but it was so damn good, the characters were great, Kefka is still one of the most memorable villains I've encountered in a video game, AND it had Celes and the opera scene. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao irl @ "his terrible reign of belts and zippers"



I will say, it's almost impressive that 20+ years of changing fashions have gone by and he is STILL that dedicated to his (ugly) aesthetic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gif tho Reply

Thread

Link

is this shit still gonna be episodic? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, but not like Hitman or the Telltale stuff. No one knows exactly how they will do it but Kitase has said the XIII series is the blueprint ie full games instead of smallish episodes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link