May 31st, 2017, 11:30 pm ms_mmelissa The Handmaid's Tale Episode 9 promo
I actually kinda like nick but i feel like nothing really happened in this episode. I would have loved a moira episode in the style of the luke episode from last week. Also the commander is so fucking gross ugh
In the book it's actually like that. I can't believe in this ep she's like "Met a bunch of quakers, shit didn't pan out now I'm here. Luv ya bye!"
WTF was that about? It felt like they spent more time having the commander dress June up then we got of Moira.
ugh mte! Nick and luke having back to back eps was overkill. This episode should have been all moira
i didn't find the nick flashbacks too intrusive but i really want a moira episode like luke's
I don't care how this dystopia affects men. I just doooooon't.
IKR? I literally groaned when they showed a flashback in his POV for the first time.
Also I just hate everything they've done with Nick period. In the book Nick is completely unimportant and kind of becomes more prominent in the last 5th of the book. Sometimes you can really tell the showrunner is a dude because idgaf about the men on this show and they keep showing us stuff about them.
Lol yessss
This is why more women need to be behind the scenes and running shit on TV! Like The Crown on Netflix? I really enjoyed it, but oh my god, I don't care about Prince Philip and how he feels all emasculated? And the lack of focus on the relationships between the women in the family? You can 500% tell the showrunner is male.
But OMG yes at the lack of relationships between the royal women! I would have loved to see some stuff where it's not about a man (the King, Townsend, etc) and/or they're not in direct conflict. I was sorry to see the grandmother go so early, she was wonderful. I enjoyed John Lithgrow but I wish we could have traded some of his scenes out for more of the royal women together.
June and Moira's reunion hit me hard, I mean that scene where they first see each other alone was just so well done
June sassing him was so satisfying.
I can't stand those damn caterpillars of his
Like I watched the Americans and then this and it's like a study in exactly how to use a song prominently and exactly how NOT to use a song prominently
