I actually kinda like nick but i feel like nothing really happened in this episode. I would have loved a moira episode in the style of the luke episode from last week. Also the commander is so fucking gross ugh

That's what I was hoping for. Reply

I would have loved a moira episode in the style of the luke episode from last week.



In the book it's actually like that. I can't believe in this ep she's like "Met a bunch of quakers, shit didn't pan out now I'm here. Luv ya bye!"



WTF was that about? It felt like they spent more time having the commander dress June up then we got of Moira. Reply

ugh mte! Nick and luke having back to back eps was overkill. This episode should have been all moira Reply

Yeah, I wish they'd gone the Luke route with Moira, so we could see everything that happened to her post-train station. But maybe they felt it'd be too repetitive since last week was kinda similar in that Luke was also en route to Canada like Moira would have been? Reply

omg now I'm imagining this episode but with all of Nick's scenes replaced with Moira's journey. Why the fuck did we get this instead?? I guess I'll hope that we're getting a proper episode all about that but I doubt it since knowing she's alive kills most of the tension possible. Reply

Same about Moira Reply

ia with this entire comment



i didn't find the nick flashbacks too intrusive but i really want a moira episode like luke's Reply

this episode was such a letdown. I wish the writers realized no one gives a fuck about the male characters Reply

lol MTE



I don't care how this dystopia affects men. I just doooooon't. Reply

tbf I found Luke's episode to be really interesting since it still featured June and the women who saved him were great. But having another man-centered episode after it was just overkill and it's literally just a boring backstory that no one asked for that straight up hurts storyline rather than add to it. Reply

yea I wish the episode had been about those women who rescued Luke and showed them meeting up with him near the end of the ep or something. they haven't shown much of the resistance and i wish they would Reply

nick's backstory was so unnecessary. Elizabeth Moss consistently kills it. Moira broke my heart.



Edited at 2017-06-01 04:08 am (UTC)

my too ﻿ Reply

Who asked for an episode about Nick?



IKR? I literally groaned when they showed a flashback in his POV for the first time. Reply

Ugh, there's a Nick episode? I'm one behind. I still like the show, but I'm starting to feel like the first three episodes were like...by far the best Reply

The first 3 eps were def the best. They really should have strung out the Ofglen stuff. If the TV show followed the book more closely we would just be finding out that OfGlen was a member of the resistance right about now. Reply

I love this show, but I kind of agree with you. Reply

They were. I haven't felt all "omg this show is so good" since them tbh. Reply

they were. with these past two eps its starting to lose me Reply

I've lost interest in this show 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

I really hated this ep just because Jezebel was such a great scene in the book and here it felt kind of blah. I have no idea why they chose to fill it up with Nick's backstory, because in the book the majority of it is Moira filling Offred in on what happened to her since they parted ways.



Also I just hate everything they've done with Nick period. In the book Nick is completely unimportant and kind of becomes more prominent in the last 5th of the book. Sometimes you can really tell the showrunner is a dude because idgaf about the men on this show and they keep showing us stuff about them. Reply

Sometimes you can really tell the showrunner is a dude because idgaf about the men on this show and they keep showing us stuff about them.



Lol yessss



This is why more women need to be behind the scenes and running shit on TV! Like The Crown on Netflix? I really enjoyed it, but oh my god, I don't care about Prince Philip and how he feels all emasculated? And the lack of focus on the relationships between the women in the family? You can 500% tell the showrunner is male. Reply

I didn't mind the Philip stuff so much because to me it's still really *about* Elizabeth and how difficult her position is on a personal level/the pettiness she has to deal with from even the man who is closest to her (let alone everything else).



But OMG yes at the lack of relationships between the royal women! I would have loved to see some stuff where it's not about a man (the King, Townsend, etc) and/or they're not in direct conflict. I was sorry to see the grandmother go so early, she was wonderful. I enjoyed John Lithgrow but I wish we could have traded some of his scenes out for more of the royal women together. Reply

is to all of this Reply

I'm still on like episode 5 but from what I've seen of nick he is really awkward to watch on screen also he looks 20 years younger than the blond lady who is his supposed love interest ? Reply

Yeah he looks too young for this role, even though the actor's 31 and Elizabeth Moss is 34. It just adds to my annoyance with him whenever he shows up lol. Reply

I agree! They're fairly close in age but it's consistently off-putting to me. Reply

...They're four years apart. And this is how the ageism-sexism thing happens in Hollywood. Reply

Yeah one thing we don't talk enough about here is how women contribute to the ageism sexism thing by rejecting men who look a bit younger than their leads. I can count so many times when grown men are dismissed as "he looks 12" even if its a grown 20+ to 30+ man. Reply

I really liked the episode but I would've liked it so much more if all of Nick's flashbacks were reduced to like... one scene.

June and Moira's reunion hit me hard, I mean that scene where they first see each other alone was just so well done Reply

so have any more in real life people been dressing up Handmaids and going to McDonalds, Taco Bell or wherever it was they thought it would be fun to do? Reply

June sassing him was so satisfying.



June sassing him was so satisfying.

Did we really need a Nick episode? This would've been the perfect opportunity to show what happened to Moira, but instead for whatever reason they decided to show flashbacks of shit we already know. Nothing in those flashbacks felt necessary. And I get that he has "feelings" for her and doesn't want her to die but

lol irl @ this gif usage Reply

All I see is eyebrows when I look at him lol. He's handsome but damn. Reply

Not this gif though....shgdjskakdkjsl

I can't stand those damn caterpillars of his Reply

Like... not to sound like a feminist asshole but.... the last two episodes have spent way too much time on men. lol. I don't caaaaaare about Nick and how the downturn in the economy made him join an evil group of people. Reply

mte like if they need to show it save it for another ep, not the one where June gets to see her best friend again Reply

lbr, any time spent on men is too much time spent on men Reply

the music choice/editing in this show is so bad, the White Rabbit part in this ep was so heavy handed



Like I watched the Americans and then this and it's like a study in exactly how to use a song prominently and exactly how NOT to use a song prominently Reply

Have we had a post about the Americans finale yet??? Reply

I think just the live viewing post last night, it seems like a lot of ppl lost interest in the show this season Reply

The americans is SO GOOD. A master class in music supervision. Reply

idk they've had clever moments like when they closed the pilot with "you don't own me". Reply

hallway scene was um horrible and esp triggery for me. :-/ we were robbed of a Moira ep!! Reply

YOU'RE RIGHT. WHAT THE HELL. i would have much rather had the focus be on her than nick. he's okay to look at but otherwise the character is boring. Reply

i only like the nick episode to relive my hs crush on his art school confidential role. otherwise, the reunion. all the sadness and happiness mixed into one. Reply

