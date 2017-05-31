prince of rap&amp; hip hop 2 paynez

Wendy Williams Says Man Body Shaming Rihanna Should Be Arrested

On her new show today she discussed the recent fat shaming that Rihanna's had her way and she talked about a Bars**** Sports asshole who wrote an article fat shaming Rihanna...


  • At 19:33, The loser who wrote the article went on and on to shame Rihanna and her weight gain, saying he hopes she's pregnant, that it's time to worry if you're not a guy who is a chubby chaser etc. and even said she's wearing a sumo suit??

  • Wendy says "terrible" regarding his remarks, and said she'd like to have him arrested.

Do you think such bulls*** deserves legal punishment, ONTD?
