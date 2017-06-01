Camila Cabello is the newest face of Guess









Edited at 2017-06-01 03:12 am (UTC) how you gon go from queen alexandria to this shit?? Reply

Thread

Link

I like to watch her Youtube videos lol. She's so pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes so sweet tbh, i like how down to earth she is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love her! 💛 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That is a horrible photo of her. Go Guess Go Reply

Thread

Link

There's a lot to not like here Reply

Thread

Link

Guess clothing is so boring. Reply

Thread

Link

Yessssss so iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the best guess girl! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truly iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

forever the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yuuuup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





DOWN GRADE FROM FUCKING HAILEY BALDWIN AND THAT WAS THIS SPRING! Reply

Thread

Link

this is a really good photo of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her guess ads and i don't even really like her lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooh i like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is it really a downgrade tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks great here but megan fox cornered this sexy mechanic pose years ago tbh none of these young girls can come close Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr she's not really upgrading it just kind of standing there with her boobs out. yawn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









but I say we can have both tbh classicbut I say we can have both tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like a typical white model to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn gurl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly maybe i take my comment back and hailey is still my #2 behind gigi cause hers are so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





OR EVEN MIA KANG! WHAT IS THIS GUESS? Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tragic Reply

Thread

Link

Lol



Gurl is hustling for her life rn Reply

Thread

Link

who the fuck even shops at Guess anymore though Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought they were closed down for years lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why are they trying to convince us this girl is famous like her single was so hyped for months and is flopping miserably Reply

Thread

Link

their store in the outlet i work at is so tacky. their window displays look like shit and they have giant pics of ad campaigns plastered all over the place. yuck. Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ her insanely smooth armpit



guess seems like mall clothes to me so this pairing makes sense Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't notice her pit before but now its really bothering me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ha lips look good Reply

Thread

Link