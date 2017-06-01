Camila Cabello is the newest face of Guess
- karla is the new face of guess' fall 2017 campaign
- "i couldn’t be more excited to partner with guess on this incredible campaign. i’ve grown up loving their aesthetic and not in my wildest dreams did i ever think i’d be lucky enough to be a part of it."
- "karla’s confidence, strength and beauty reflect the qualities i look for in a guess girl," the cco said. "choosing karla to be the face of guess this fall celebrates that guess girls are multi-talented, dynamic and accomplished women."
source1 / source2 / source3
who is your favorite guess girl?
Edited at 2017-06-01 03:12 am (UTC)
but I say we can have both tbh
Gurl is hustling for her life rn
guess seems like mall clothes to me so this pairing makes sense