Shea Whigham's police chief character is absolutely ridiculous, barely a setup up from the stock police chief from the Simpsons' "McBain" parodies ("You're off your case, chief!").



He's progressed from being merely obstinate and incurious to flat-out idiotic, as his newest theory of the case involves Nikki somehow smuggling a syringe and a pair of handcuffs into jail, handcuffing herself backwards to the bars and dropping the syringe on the ground at the same time, and Gloria blatantly lying about what happened, all while the camera stopped working at precisely the times when it would have seen what happened.



They might as well have replaced him with a cardboard cutout reading "Obstacle".



Agreed, I enjoy his work but he's played this type of character before (but found a way to turn his character around...). I was hoping he wouldn't be so predictable a foil for Gloria.

i screamed!!

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Wondering if it's all just a coincidence, and if so, maybe looking forward to a Yuri and Wrench showdown.



THE SAME JACKET ♥ and then the Wrench and Numbers theme kicking in, oh man that was fantastic.

I feel like I'm supposed to know who the guy Nikki is sitting next to on the bus is.... but I can't place him. He's from a past season?



Also, are we supposed to recognize the fake cop ? Or is he a new character ?







As for the fake(?) cop, he's new, but if you noticed at the end, when [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Yuri came out with the wolf mask, two other men (Meemo in his usual red jacket and the other could be DJ Qualls's character) showed up behind him. S1, he's Mr. Wrench (so far, IIRC, the only character that has appeared in all three seasons!).

The guy on the bus is the sign language human from S1. (See above gifs for context)



I had the same question about fake cop. The direction was acting like we know him, but... I don't know him.

Sorry... hitman. Not human. (My phone just learned a new word)

stopped watching this season a few eps back because I was bored as fuck...should I keep going or write this season off?

MEW been good

