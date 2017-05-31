May 31st, 2017, 08:07 pm rakugaking FX - FARGO 3x08 Promo "Who Rules the Land of Denial?" [synopsis]Nikki struggles to survive; Emmit gets spooked; Sy joins Varga for tea.---SOURCE 1GIF 1[Spoiler (click to open)]OMG! Tagged: british celebrities, ewan mcgregor, fargo (fx), television - fx, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
He's progressed from being merely obstinate and incurious to flat-out idiotic, as his newest theory of the case involves Nikki somehow smuggling a syringe and a pair of handcuffs into jail, handcuffing herself backwards to the bars and dropping the syringe on the ground at the same time, and Gloria blatantly lying about what happened, all while the camera stopped working at precisely the times when it would have seen what happened.
They might as well have replaced him with a cardboard cutout reading "Obstacle".
Edited at 2017-06-01 05:42 am (UTC)
[Spoiler (click to open)]Wondering if it's all just a coincidence, and if so, maybe looking forward to a Yuri and Wrench showdown.
Also, are we supposed to recognize the fake cop ? Or is he a new character ?
Edited at 2017-06-01 06:20 am (UTC)
As for the fake(?) cop, he's new, but if you noticed at the end, when [Spoiler (click to open)]Yuri came out with the wolf mask, two other men (Meemo in his usual red jacket and the other could be DJ Qualls's character) showed up behind him.
I had the same question about fake cop. The direction was acting like we know him, but... I don't know him.