Captain America's Secret Empire claims the life of another Marvel hero
In one of this week's tie-ins to Secret Empire, another beloved character apparently fell victim to the villainous Captain America's reign of terror.
In Deadpool #38, by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli, it's revealed that Phil Coulson was on to Captain America.
So Steve ordered fellow Avenger Deadpool, who idolizes the patriotic superhero, to kill the Agent of SHIELD.
Coulson collapses to the floor and Deadpool blows the building up.
Ward and AIDA right now.
Ew @ Wade being Team Cap in this tho.
I think he's either being controlled like Wanda and Vision are, or he's staying on the team to protect them, or something.
read moon knight and vision tho!!
the only thing i read is the mighty thor, ms. marvel and kate bishop's hawkeye everything is white noise to me
I haven't read DC's offerings yet today, but last week I got hooked on Sex Criminals and lucky me the new issue came out today!
AND I AM SO AAAAHHHH!!! JON AND SUZIE BEING IN CONFLICT MAKES ME UPSET!
IT SOUNDS RIDICULOUS, I KNOW.
But in addition to being funny, it's pretty damn feminist and progressive. Female masturbation is such a taboo, that it's really refreshing to see this comic have it be just a natural and normal thing. It also deals with mental health and the panic of growing up and realizing you're almost 30.
Plus like... lots of dildos and dildos are always funny.
i met chip a few weeks ago and he was a total sweetheart.
Barring the fact that telepathy is a pretty cool power and most female telepaths in X-Men aren't passive... Storm? Jubilee? Rogue? Husk? Kitty Pryde? Any female mutant with a physical-based power?
“This one has purple hair.”
“It’s all so sexist.”
Park’s eyes got wide. Well, sort of wide. Sometimes she wondered if the shape of his eyes affected how he saw things. That was probably the most racist question of all time.
“The X-Men aren’t sexist,” he said, shaking his head. “They’re a metaphor for acceptance; they’ve sworn to protect a world that hates and fears them.”
“Yeah,” she said, “but—”
“There’s no but,” he said, laughing.
“But,” Eleanor insisted, “the girls are all so stereotypically girly and passive. Half of them just think really hard. Like that’s their superpower, thinking. And Shadowcat’s power is even worse—she disappears.”
“She becomes intangible,” Park said. “That’s different.”
“It’s still something you could do in the middle of a tea party,” Eleanor said.
“Not if you were holding hot tea. Plus, you’re forgetting Storm.”
“I’m not forgetting Storm. She controls the weather with her head; it’s still just thinking. Which is about all she could do in those boots.”
“She has a cool Mohawk…” Park said.
“Irrelevant,” Eleanor answered.
Park leaned his head back against the seat, smiling, and looked at the ceiling. “The X-Men aren’t sexist.”
“Are you trying to think of an empowered X-Woman?” Eleanor asked. “How about Dazzler? She’s a living disco ball. Or the White Queen? She thinks really hard while wearing spotless white lingerie.”
And yes, your eyes do not deceive you: Park’s eyes got wide. Well, sort of wide. Sometimes she wondered if the shape of his eyes affected how he saw things. That was probably the most racist question of all time. is a real paragraph in this real book that someone really wrote.
It's like they retconned that whole series arc! Dammit, they liked each other! WHY????????
anyway i have a theory about ww2 steve but it seems like its not possible with everything else going on in the book rn.
Although they didn't seem to know what to do with him in general...