Captain America's Secret Empire claims the life of another Marvel hero



In one of this week's tie-ins to Secret Empire, another beloved character apparently fell victim to the villainous Captain America's reign of terror.

In Deadpool #38, by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli, it's revealed that Phil Coulson was on to Captain America.



So Steve ordered fellow Avenger Deadpool, who idolizes the patriotic superhero, to kill the Agent of SHIELD.







Coulson collapses to the floor and Deadpool blows the building up.



[gif]
Ward and AIDA right now.

