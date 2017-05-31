Captain America's Secret Empire claims the life of another Marvel hero





Ew @ Wade being Team Cap in this tho.

http://marvel.wikia.com/wiki/Deadpool_V ol_4_35 It looks like he's going to turn on him eventually.

Thor, Deadpool, and the Punisher are all working with Hydra Steve voluntarily.

Do we know that's the case for Thor?



I think he's either being controlled like Wanda and Vision are, or he's staying on the team to protect them, or something.

what the fuck is happening why is this happening why is it still a thing omfg 😫

Wait... Thor as in Jane Foster Thor or Odinson?

Anybody tired of Marvel Comics?

Been on that train for a while

Nah, but we're on a break right now. It happens from time to time. I'll come back when they stop being stupid.

I should've said this bc my ass is gonna be all over the mj variants in a weeks time omg

yes but not this storyline tho. weird.



read moon knight and vision tho!! Reply

LMAO MEEEEEE



the only thing i read is the mighty thor, ms. marvel and kate bishop's hawkeye everything is white noise to me Reply

For the past few years tbh

Comic book post!



I haven't read DC's offerings yet today, but last week I got hooked on Sex Criminals and lucky me the new issue came out today!



AND I AM SO AAAAHHHH!!! JON AND SUZIE BEING IN CONFLICT MAKES ME UPSET! Reply

I have not read the Annual yet for Wonder Woman. Also what is Sex Criminals about?

The basic premise of Sex Criminals is that the two protagonists, Jon and Suzie, can freeze time when they orgasm. They then use this ability to rob banks for the Greater Good.



IT SOUNDS RIDICULOUS, I KNOW.



But in addition to being funny, it's pretty damn feminist and progressive. Female masturbation is such a taboo, that it's really refreshing to see this comic have it be just a natural and normal thing. It also deals with mental health and the panic of growing up and realizing you're almost 30.



Plus like... lots of dildos and dildos are always funny. Reply

two people who are able to stop time when they cum get together and rob banks.

Wonder Woman Annual is literally EVERYTHING, please read it. Every single story is adorable and perfect. Trinity annual is pretty but the writing is a bit ???? and totally not in sync with WW at the moment.

SEX CRIMINALS IS SOOOOOO GOOD!!



i met chip a few weeks ago and he was a total sweetheart. Reply

what is the point of this storyline? just let it die already.

Marvel has Rainbow Rowell (who had a character in one of her books go on a whole spiel about how X-Men comics are all sexist because the women are "passive" and their only power is "thinking") lined up to do a comic, which is going to be announced tomorrow. I'm skeptical.

"Their only power is thinking"

Barring the fact that telepathy is a pretty cool power and most female telepaths in X-Men aren't passive... Storm? Jubilee? Rogue? Husk? Kitty Pryde? Any female mutant with a physical-based power? Reply

[ the whole passage ] “Why do the X-Men need another girl telepath?” she asked.



“This one has purple hair.”



“It’s all so sexist.”



Park’s eyes got wide. Well, sort of wide. Sometimes she wondered if the shape of his eyes affected how he saw things. That was probably the most racist question of all time.



“The X-Men aren’t sexist,” he said, shaking his head. “They’re a metaphor for acceptance; they’ve sworn to protect a world that hates and fears them.”



“Yeah,” she said, “but—”



“There’s no but,” he said, laughing.



“But,” Eleanor insisted, “the girls are all so stereotypically girly and passive. Half of them just think really hard. Like that’s their superpower, thinking. And Shadowcat’s power is even worse—she disappears.”



“She becomes intangible,” Park said. “That’s different.”



“It’s still something you could do in the middle of a tea party,” Eleanor said.



“Not if you were holding hot tea. Plus, you’re forgetting Storm.”



“I’m not forgetting Storm. She controls the weather with her head; it’s still just thinking. Which is about all she could do in those boots.”



“She has a cool Mohawk…” Park said.



“Irrelevant,” Eleanor answered.



Park leaned his head back against the seat, smiling, and looked at the ceiling. “The X-Men aren’t sexist.”



“Are you trying to think of an empowered X-Woman?” Eleanor asked. “How about Dazzler? She’s a living disco ball. Or the White Queen? She thinks really hard while wearing spotless white lingerie.”



And yes, your eyes do not deceive you: Park’s eyes got wide. Well, sort of wide. Sometimes she wondered if the shape of his eyes affected how he saw things. That was probably the most racist question of all time. is a real paragraph in this real book that someone really wrote. And yes, your eyes do not deceive you:is a real paragraph in this real book that someone really wrote. Reply

Fuck that. Reply

Also, Deadpool has ridden in Lola before.

I KNOW!!!

It's like they retconned that whole series arc! Dammit, they liked each other! WHY???????? Reply

I'm not even that invested in Coulson when I watch him in the show and yet even I'm like dude wtf...

Since this is a comic book posts... HOLY SHIT THERE WAS A WONDER WOMAN DAY DC REBIRTH SPECIAL EDITION!? WHAT THE FUCK!

SO MANY WONDER WOMAN DAY EDITIONS THIS WEEK!

Was that just a new cover for the Rebirth issue?

It's just a re-issue of the Wonder Woman Rebirth #1 . Just a new cover.

im loving nat in secret empire so far. i hope she gets another book soon and spencer writes it (not only because i think it will be good but so many of you will shit yourselves over it and im feeling trolly).



anyway i have a theory about ww2 steve but it seems like its not possible with everything else going on in the book rn.



Edited at 2017-06-01 03:34 am (UTC) Reply

What? He doesn't even count as a hero

LOL

Awesome

does anybody actually care about comic coulson

lolol he was so awkwardly inserted into the 616 following the avengers movie and hasn't added much value since then. like i hope he actually stays dead this time

i was actually curious bc i stopped reading marvel after house of m but i never got any impression anybody cared about coulson other than mcu fans

Yes, he's adorable and I loved when he was faced with a fangirl with equal knowledge...Kamala Khan!

Although they didn't seem to know what to do with him in general... Reply

WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL SO GOOD. FUCK BATMAN AND SUPERMAN GOT BLINDSIDED. TWAS WONDERFUL!

Aaaah ok! I'm gonna read it now then!

hahah i just read the first story and it was gr8. Clark's irrepressible cheerfulness vs Bruce's broodiness is my favorite.

It truly is everything, i'm going to miss this team so much when they leave. We only have two issues left. :(

