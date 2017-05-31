DontComeToBrazil: Iggy Azalea deletes her pictures with Anitta, Brazilians are pissed

She has fucked up, no one goes harder than Brazilian fans. Reply

For real Reply

south korean fans are like "hold my soju" Reply

yas brazil, end ha career! Reply

That would imply that her career is still alive Reply

A bunch of comments are basically saying Anitta did her a favor 'cause she has way more followers and the only reason Iggy is getting views is bc of Anitta's fans lol Reply

are they wrong tho lmao Reply

clearly no but i wish they wrote them in english so iggy could understand lol Reply

Lol The comments on the video of their performance are all in Portuguese and/or about Anitta. So nope, they did not lie. Reply

só li verdades Reply

stomp less (pisa menos) anitta ! Reply

I mean, accurate. Iggy's career is dead as fuck, Anitta wastes her talent working with her. I tried listening to Switch for like 45 seconds, the talent differential is so fucking stark and even Anitta can't save an Iggy track



I'd love to see her do more English collabs but... fire whoever thought Iggy was a good choice. Reply

Anitta's got crazy hustle so I hope Iggy was just a stepping stone for her, so she can get better feats now. Idt she genuinely thought Iggy was a good choice, maybe just a foot @ the door. Reply

her career has been dead since 2015 Reply

oh i know, but she's really trying to make a comeback it seems lol. i want it to stay dead. Reply

Her rise and fall happened so fast.

you can't kill what's already dead Reply

Why couldn't she just turn off comments instead? Reply

Yeah, just do it like Sophia Vergara. Reply

lol this sinhá can't even make brazil like her smh Reply

She's really not in a position to be angering the Brazilians. Reply

no one likes her, confirmed Reply

Aww I love Aniitta! Reply

I knew Iggy was going to do some petty shit towards Anitta. Yet I didnt expect it to happen so early in their new single's cycle. I really think Iggy has had either a falling out and/or promo disaster with every female artist she has ever worked with. Reply

Remember when iggy called herself a slave master y'all? Reply

no. did she really?



i know she and Tip had a falling out, but i don't remember what it was all about. Reply

she is just jealous 'Anira' actually has a fanbase

Paradinha is already a hit, você quer switch?





She's so hot like it's unfair Reply

Good. We don't want her. byeee Reply

lol, oh dear. Anyone who's been famous for more than five seconds should know better than to antagonize Brazilian stans, for heaven's sake.



(I don't rly delete pics from social media because I don't post that many in the first place. I posted a pic of my new haircut the other day and it got zero notes, l m a o) Reply

She's always having some sort of drama with her female collaborators... Reply

Fans need to chill the fuck out. They make everyone look bad. Reply

get ha anittators Reply

caralho, como eu amo meu povo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Reply

igg is trash but fancy is a b-o-p. that's the motherfuckin tea on that. Reply

That doesnt make sense....you get hate so you delete the innocent persons pics? Reply

luciano huck taught ha Reply

lmao Reply

She keeps fucking up her collab with women. Ariana doesn't talk to her. Britney shaded her on Twitter. Pretty sure Charli XCX doesn't talk to her either. 💅 Reply

lmaooo this flop racist Reply

There's a 'don't come to Brazil' tap, OP Reply

I added it but i think one of the mods removed it cause its all wonky after the don' Reply

irrita o diabo mas não irrita o brasil amada Reply

lol that's what they get

i could not deal with all the delusional brazilians praising iggy online

anitta had like what, 3 lines on the chorus and then appeared for like 30 seconds

on that fallon performance and yet they were acting like iggy did her some big favor lol.

otários, todos eles! Reply

AniRa has a career tho. Iggy does not Reply

