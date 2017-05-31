swamp monster

#DontComeToBrazil: Iggy Azalea deletes her pictures with Anitta, Brazilians are pissed



Iggy Azalea recently debuted her new single "Switch" with Brazilian singer Anitta. They performed it on Jimmy Fallon [posted here], and Anitta only walked in to sing her (few) lines and left the stage. Being the batshit crazy exceptionally dedicated fans that they are, Brazilians were upset Anitta didn't have much to do for the performance, so they started flooding Iggy's comment section on IG complaining about it.

Iggy ended up deleting all her pictures with Anitta, which obviously hasn't stopped the brazilians since they're still commenting on a bunch of other pictures of her.

Anitta, on the other hand, said there are no hard feelings whatsoever, calling Iggy a very generous and helpful person.

translated from this source

What are the reasons you delete pictures from your social media, ONTD?
