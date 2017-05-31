#DontComeToBrazil: Iggy Azalea deletes her pictures with Anitta, Brazilians are pissed
Iggy Azalea apaga fotos com Anitta após críticas dos fãs da brasileira https://t.co/hHIEGIspwY pic.twitter.com/KQVP76BFiT— Jornal Extra (@jornalextra) 30 de maio de 2017
Iggy Azalea recently debuted her new single "Switch" with Brazilian singer Anitta. They performed it on Jimmy Fallon [posted here], and Anitta only walked in to sing her (few) lines and left the stage. Being the
Iggy ended up deleting all her pictures with Anitta, which obviously hasn't stopped the brazilians since they're still commenting on a bunch of other pictures of her.
Anitta, on the other hand, said there are no hard feelings whatsoever, calling Iggy a very generous and helpful person.
translated from this source
What are the reasons you delete pictures from your social media, ONTD?
I'd love to see her do more English collabs but... fire whoever thought Iggy was a good choice.
i know she and Tip had a falling out, but i don't remember what it was all about.
Paradinha is already a hit, você quer switch?
(I don't rly delete pics from social media because I don't post that many in the first place. I posted a pic of my new haircut the other day and it got zero notes, l m a o)
i could not deal with all the delusional brazilians praising iggy online
anitta had like what, 3 lines on the chorus and then appeared for like 30 seconds
on that fallon performance and yet they were acting like iggy did her some big favor lol.
otários, todos eles!